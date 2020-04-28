How Antibiotics Can Impact Vaginal Health

I’ve only been on antibiotics twice in my life: Once for a horrible case of bronchitis, and once for a bladder infection.

But something happened to me each time I was on one. A week or two after my rounds of medicine were complete, I’d get a roaring yeast infection. Like, something so excruciatingly itchy and painful I couldn’t stop touching my lady area trying to get some relief. That’s not an exaggeration, either.

I’ve struggled with yeast infections my whole life. In fact, as a baby I used to get them from wearing diapers. When I started menstruating, the thick pads I used would cause a yeast infection every month. My doctor told me at a young age not to use soap around my vagina after she discovered that it was making my yeast infections worse.

I guess you could say I’ve got experience when it comes to bad bacteria invading my vagina — and the times I got an infection after using antibiotics, the infections were always much worse.

So, when my vagina fell under the weather after being on antibiotics, I figured it was caused by something else and never said a word to anyone about it. After all, why would I think what was happening in my private parts had everything to do with what I was putting it in my mouth if no one told me as much?

Apparently the two are more connected than you may think.

I realized the correlation after my daughter got bitten by something and broke out in a rash and her face swelled up so much I didn’t recognize her. Her pediatrician prescribed her a steroid and warned me to watch for signs of a yeast infection because this medicine was known to take a toll on any good bacteria in the body.

While my daughter never developed a yeast infection (everyone’s bodies react in different ways), it’s better to know before you take antibiotics that they can have an impact on your vaginal health.

Scary Mommy talked with Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, OB/GYN at Yale University, who tells us this is because antibiotics are great at killing bacteria — but some bacteria are “good,” and they will take those out too.

“What happens when you take antibiotics is they often kill the good bacteria, such as lactobacilli which help protect our vaginas by keeping the pH balance acidic — and they then keep away the ‘bad’ bacteria and yeast,” says Minkin.

If you are currently taking an antibiotic, or have just finished a round of them, you may get a vaginal infection “of the bacterial variety and the yeast variety,” she reports.

There are defensive measures you can take if you wish. Dr. Minkin recommends taking probiotics to ensure your vaginal health, saying her favorite is called Pro-B.

“Pro-B contains ‘good guys’ which are the same as the strains of lactobacilli we have in our vaginas — this is an oral pill that is available over the counter, and several studies have shown it helpful in replenishing the good guys that may have been killed off when we take an antibiotic,” says Dr. Minkin.

Another recommendation comes from Dr. Allison Hill, who is a Chief Medical Correspondent based in Los Angeles and is one-third of the former Mommy Docs on the OWN Network. She also recommends taking a probiotic everyday, adding, “I particularly recommend patients take Florajen Women because it’s specially formulated to improve vaginal health. It restores and helps maintain a healthy balance of your vaginal flora and pH, both important in keeping infections at bay.”

The doctor says that doing this as part of a daily routine (not only when you are on antibiotics, or feel an infection coming on) is important, as it aids in vaginal and overall intestinal health.

Minkin adds another available option, a product called RepHresh, “… which helps make the vagina more acidic.”

This may seem strange, since we are always warned about stomach acidity; however, Minkin says acid in the vagina is a good thing and will keep it healthy and at the right pH level.

If you are going to be on an antibiotic, you can start with some RepHresh, available over the counter at the pharmacy, and see if the acidification will counteract the problem.

If you think you may be developing vaginitis, here are some symptoms to look out for: A change in vaginal discharge, pain while urinating and sexual intercourse, burning or itching in the vaginal area (inside or out), or light bleeding.

If you have these symptoms, there are many over-the-counter medications you can take at home that are effective — but if symptoms worsen or don’t get better, call your gynecologist to discuss your options.

Minkin also stresses that while we shouldn’t be afraid of antibiotics, “we should only take antibiotics when we have to and use them appropriately.”

Because it’s important to treat those infections and get the medication we need … and that includes our vaginas.