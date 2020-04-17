You Can And Should Create A Trans-Inclusive Workspace

I recently sent a resume and cover letter to a manager for a position I am applying for. The job would take me out of the safety and comfort of my home and into an office space. As a nonbinary person, this brings up big feelings. I added my gender neutral pronouns to both documents that highlighted my skills and desire to be a part of their team because my identity is as important as my qualifications. But what if the hiring manager doesn’t know how to use gender neutral pronouns? I am an LGBTQIA+ educator; have employees at this company been given the type of LGBTQIA+ training I offer? Will there be a bathroom that I can safely and comfortably use? Whether this company already knowingly has a transgender employee or not, my justified expectation is that they have created a trans-inclusive workspace that allows for all identities to feel safe, valued, and productive.

Here is what all businesses can do to make work less laborious for their transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming employees.

1. Take stock.

Before steps can be taken to make changes and improvements for transgender and gender nonconforming people, it’s important to evaluate the workplace atmosphere around LGBTQIA+ acceptance. That starts at the top and trickles through a business. A 2015 survey done by the National Center for Transgender Equality showed that of 77% of the nearly 30,000 trans folks who took the survey and who live and work in the U.S. made conscious efforts to avoid mistreatment at work. This included hiding their identity, delaying transition, and not correcting people who misgendered them. 67% reported that they were forced to quit, were fired or not hired at all, or denied a promotion because of their identity.

We all carry biases around gender and gender expression. But how aware of yours are you? How do they add to the stigma and discrimination of transgender employees and coworkers?

Do the people who work for you or who you work with allow blatant harassment to happen? Do you let migroaggressions slide? If you were a transgender person in your company, would you be able to say you have the same level of job security and satisfaction as you do now? The answer is mostly likely no.

2. Get the training.

Human resources and management need to be on the same page about work place discrimination and best practices for all employees. When it comes to establishing supportive policies for all identities, these people need to be able to speak the same language when it comes to understanding gender, gender expression, and what it means to transition. Invite and pay LGBTQIA+ educators to provide trainings to help you better understand these topics. With training comes empathy and the confidence to embrace conversations that may be uncomfortable for you, but will lead to more supported and productive employees.

3. Establish trans-inclusive policies.

Just like cisgender people, transgender people need to use the bathroom. Be clear that employees are allowed and encouraged to use the bathroom that best aligns with their identity. And have multiple gender neutral bathrooms for those of us who don’t feel comfortable using a gendered bathroom. Even if you don’t think it’s a big deal or if a cisgender employee doesn’t like it, it’s transphobic to not provide bathroom access to transgender people. Transphobia can lead to lawsuits and a loss of money and quality employees.

Another baseline policy is to establish a way to declare your pronouns while getting the name and pronouns of all employees correct. Start every meeting with names and pronouns, wear pronoun pins or have a place for pronouns on badges, and ask someone how they would like to be addressed instead of making assumptions. Change and correct an employee’s name and pronouns on all personnel forms and electronic forms of communication. This shows allyship and would make me and other transgender employees feel valued and comfortable being our true selves. Holding space for someone to be something other than cisgender is respectful and essential for their well-being.

Clothing is another affirming piece of a transgender person’s identity. Companies need to let go of dress codes that are based on heteronormative stereotypes around sex and gender. As long as no one is causing harm or dressing inappropriately, clothing should be an employee’s decision and not one established by an employer who enforces “male” and “female” clothing for people based on their assigned sex.

4. Provide training to the entire organization.

By making it mandatory for all staff to have LGBTQIA+ training be part of their professional development, employers are setting a clear message that all sexualities and identities are valued in the company. It also takes the pressure off of transgender and gender nonconforming folks to do the emotional labor of having to defend or explain themselves at work. We should be able to show up and do our job without fear of bullying or the dread of knowing we will have to correct and remind people all day long to respect our name and pronouns.

Help employees become allies. Encourage accountability and let go of defensiveness when corrected on mistakes that hurt transgender colleagues. And ask that noninclusive behavior or policies are brought into the open so that they can be changed.

5. Support transition.

Everyone’s journey is unique. I am lucky to have been supported through my transition by amazing editors, specifically my editors here at Scary Mommy. When I alerted my boss that I was changing my pronouns she asked how she could help facilitate that in team interactions. When I told her I was having gender affirming top surgery, she not only honored my request for time off but reassured me that my work would be waiting for me when I was ready to return. And she let my information be mine; she knew I had a right to privacy around my transition. I am lucky to work with amazing people, so I was excited to share many pieces of my transition with them, but the information they received was directly from me and no one else.

If an employee has the strength to live their true identity and tells you about it, the way you react and honor that is more important than I can fully express. Ask how you can support your employee and then follow through. Work with HR to be sure the employee has access to affirming health care. Not all transgender folks will want or need hormone therapy or surgeries, but if that is part of their transition, it is important to provide information, time, and privacy around their decision. It’s fair to be sure all employees know work is being covered while a person is on leave, but the reasons around a transgender person’s absence is not up for discussion.

At the end of the day, a transgender employee is still a person, but with support and a sense of safety and security, we are happier and more productive people. Job retention is higher and so is morale.

Success in business and at work is more than monetary, though inclusivity for all people will lead to creativity, innovation, and a better bottom line. But the real success story is in the way we treat people with dignity and compassion.