What Is Divine Feminine Energy? 15 Of Its Qualities & How To Cultivate Them

DjelicS/Getty Images

All sorts of quote-unquote witchy things are currently trendy, including everything from crystals for healing to astrological compatibility, and now we can add “divine feminine energy” to the list. However, the concept of the divine feminine, and what it means to possess those qualities, extends far deeper than an Instagram post of a woman with flowing “Birth of Venus”-type locks. The divine feminine is an energy also known as shakti, yin, and lunar energy, and is often connected symbolically to the moon, Gaia (Mother Earth), and water. While spiritualists all have their own interpretations, the divine feminine typically symbolizes intuition, receptivity, compassion, abundance, nurturing, connection, love, and sensuality.

In today’s patriarchal world, we have collectively strayed from these values and have instead relied on more masculine traits, like scientific facts, rationalization, productivity, and all things technical. As a result, many spiritualists argue we are running an imbalanced life and blame global warming, hustle culture, and a preoccupation with power on our too masculine-driven culture. Ideally, we should incorporate divine feminine qualities into our lives, like turning inward instead of outward and forgiving rather than fighting, so that we can live a more fulfilling and balanced existence. And, yes, this applies to both men and women.

Ready to learn how to channel that in your world? Here’s what to know about divine feminine energy and how to align yourself with its powers.

What is the divine feminine meaning?

Simply put, it’s an energy. It’s not about what sex you are, because everyone has both divine feminine and divine masculine qualities. The concept of “masculine” and “feminine” energy has been used in many different mystical practices throughout history to describe the dualities that exist within everyone. For example, we all possess the urge to be active and get things done (masculine), while we also all have the ability to rest and recharge (feminine).

While the divine feminine represents the nurturer and healer within us, the masculine symbolizes the inherent leader. Therefore, the divine feminine’s mirror is the qualities of the masculine. We need both — they complement each other, like yin and yang.

What are the qualities of divine feminine energy?

Intuitive

Heart-centered

Forgiving

Compassionate

Healing

Empathetic

Nurturing

Creative

Nature lover

Collaborator

Lover

Sensuality

Kind

Gentle

Communicative

How do you awaken the divine feminine in your life?

We live in a very action-based society that prides itself on external successes, doing, and a “go go go!” approach to life rather than one that’s more reflective and receptive. Awakening the divine feminine in your life means doing just the opposite of that: going inward, focusing on being rather than doing, and allowing yourself to rest and reflect. Here’s how you can awaken it in your life.

Follow your intuition . Most of us are trained to rely on our intellect and logic when making decisions. The next time you want to make a choice in life, tune into your intuition. What is your inner voice telling you? It doesn’t have to make “sense.” But it will feel like the right decision for you, even if it defies logic.

. Most of us are trained to rely on our intellect and logic when making decisions. The next time you want to make a choice in life, tune into your intuition. What is your inner voice telling you? It doesn’t have to make “sense.” But it will feel like the right decision for you, even if it defies logic. Know that it’s OK to rest . We exist in a hustling culture. Allow yourself to rest and recharge, and don’t beat yourself up over it. Set aside time every day to be still and tune into your heart. You can meditate or not. The key is to just be.

. We exist in a hustling culture. Allow yourself to rest and recharge, and don’t beat yourself up over it. Set aside time every day to be still and tune into your heart. You can meditate or not. The key is to just be. Embrace sensuality . Remember, sensuality doesn’t necessarily mean sexuality. Sensuality is to be present with all of your senses and deepen the pleasure of what you’re taking in. Be aware of the clothes you wear, the sounds you hear, and savoring your food.

. Remember, sensuality doesn’t necessarily mean sexuality. Sensuality is to be present with all of your senses and deepen the pleasure of what you’re taking in. Be aware of the clothes you wear, the sounds you hear, and savoring your food. Get in touch with your creativity . What would you love to create? Writing a book? Learning to dance? Making clothes? Divine feminine energy is all about embracing and expressing your creative self through everything and anything that makes you feel like you.

. What would you love to create? Writing a book? Learning to dance? Making clothes? Divine feminine energy is all about embracing and expressing your creative self through everything and anything that makes you feel like you. Prioritize yourself. Self-care is so important. After all, we can’t nurture those around us if we don’t take time to nurture ourselves. Consciously schedule a little “me time” that helps you connect with yourself, whether taking a bubble bath, journaling, or watching your favorite movie.

What are the signs of divine feminine awakening?

Sometimes the energy of the divine feminine can awaken spontaneously, which lets you know that you are on the path towards a more balanced and aligned life. Here are some signs to look out for.