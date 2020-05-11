You Can Now Buy A ‘Golden Girls’ Face Mask

BeautifulPeaceShop.com

Golden Girls face masks are now a thing, and it goes without saying we need them in our lives ASAP

No matter how many years pass since the show aired, Golden Girls will always have a special place in our hearts — and they’ll soon have a special place on our faces, too, because there are far greater forces at work in the universe than you or me. Thanks to them (for being a friend), we can all now buy face masks emblazoned with the images of everyone’s favorite Shade Pines residents: Sophia (Estelle Getty), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Rose (Betty White).

Admittedly, adjusting to life amid the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t exactly been fun. So, it’s nice when something comes along that takes our mind off the gravitas of everything going on. Especially when that thing comes in the form of personal protective gear that lets us channel four of the fiercest fictional ladies to ever grace our TV screens.

For only $14.99, you can score one mask with three layers of PM, or particulate matter, 2.5 filter. Kick in an extra 30 bucks and you can get two additional masks for a total of 9 filter layers. And since there are eight styles to choose from, you’re sure to find something even Sophia would approve of. Speaking of the sassy matriarch, she strikes a familiar pose on her mask.

Blanche has a similar style (sans the “don’t come at me” hands) featuring a coral background.

So does Rose, but with a bright yellow background.

As for Dorothy, she’s got her own special version in which she sports a face mask. Just below it is a nod to the inimitable actress who played the character, Bea Arthur: “Bea safe.”

If you can’t choose just one Golden Girl to wear at a time — and who could blame you? — you can wear all of them in a colorful cartoon collage.

And OMG, every single Sophia fan needs this immediately.

Once you’ve ordered your Golden Girls face masks, you’ll undoubtedly get the itch for all things GG. Fortunately for you, the internet is a gracious benefactor who is also obsessed with these four fierce ladies from Florida.

Need to add a touch of green to your quarantine space? Try a Golden Girls chia pet. Craving a sweet treat? Set aside your cheesecake and pop a Golden Girls Pez. You can even while away your self-isolation with a game of Golden Girls Monopoly.

Stay Golden, y’all.