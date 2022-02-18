Love That Hiking Life? 101 Hiking Captions To 'Summit' Up Nicely
Who doesn’t love to get away from it all? Hiking is a natural dose of serotonin that’s totally free, courtesy of Mother Nature. It’s an amazing experience that’s good for the mind, body, and soul — which is why hiking makes for the perfect opportunity for you to introduce the wonders of nature to your little one. It’s a fun activity fit for the whole family and one that you’ll probably want to share on social media. We know; hiking is one of those times to literally unplug! But being surrounded by fresh air and gorgeous greenery, especially after a long winter stuck inside, is something you can’t help but want to show off. So for that reason, you’ll obviously want a few hiking captions on standby for your stunning pics.
One of the best things about hiking is that you can hike pretty much anywhere, whether it’s hitting the local trail near your home or making a day of it in the backwoods or mountains on your next vacation. Granted, that can make choosing a caption worthy of Mother Nature a tricky thing. Luckily, you’ll find a whole family-friendly list of ’em right here to help you describe your fabulous views… wherever they are.
Fun, Family-Friendly Hiking Captions
- To walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles.
- Living the hiking life.
- “The mountains are calling, and I must go.” — John Muir
- “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.” — Robert Frost
- “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller
- “Fall down seven times and stand up eight.” — Japanese Proverb
- Hiking hair, don’t care.
- “Take only memories, leave only footprints.” — Chief Seattle
- A bad day hiking is better than a good day doing anything else.
- The best view comes after the hardest climb.
- Think outside. No box required.
- “I had diverged, digressed, wandered, and become wild.” — Cheryl Strayed, Wild
- Let’s wander where the WiFi is weak.
- Living all my dreams on the hiking trail.
- Hike more, worry less.
- Slow down! Don’t you Everest?
- “Carry as little as possible, but choose that little with care.” — Earl Shafferckies
- Never take hiking for granite.
- VIEWS.
- Nothing to lose and a whole world to see.
- Wonder. Wander. Repeat.
- “Never follow someone else’s path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost, and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that.” — Ellen DeGeneres
- “Hiking is just walking where it’s okay to pee.” — Demetri Martin
- Dear mountains, I think about you all the time.
- Hiking is my therapy.
- Actions peak louder than words.
- Eyes on the rise.
- Do what feels good for your soul.
- Take a hike.
- It’s the climb for me.
- Unofficial sasquatch patrol club.
- Hike your own hike.
- There is no WiFi in the forest, but you’ll make a better connection.
- Look deep into nature, and you will understand everything better.
- “I was amazed that what I needed to survive could be carried on my back. And, most surprising of all, that I could carry it.” — Cheryl Strayed, Wild
- All good things are wild and free.
- I know I hike like a girl; try to keep up.
- “Look deep into nature, and you will understand everything better.” —Albert Einstein
- Mountain-ing my distance.
- Two’s a company, trees a crowd.
- Go where you feel most alive.
- “In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous.” — Aristotle
- I love camping — it’s in-tents.
- You can visit the same trail twice, but you’ll never take the same hike twice.
- Take only memories; leave only footprints.
- “Each fresh peak ascended teaches something.” — Sir Martin Conway
- Don’t peak.
- Felt hikey, might delete later.
- Feeling peaky.
- Tall trees, mountain breeze, feeling free.
- The mountain of youth? It’s hiking.
- A walk in nature walks the soul back home.
- Wild is my favorite way to be.
- Everything worthwhile is uphill.
- Heels < Hiking Boots
- “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.” — Henry David Thoreau
- I’ve been around the rock a few times.
- Feeling pine.
- Sky above, earth below, peace within.
- Me likey the hikey.
- I’m not lost. I’m exploring.
- “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them art dirt.” — John Muir
- Roam.
- If you think you’ve peaked, find a new mountain.
- Climb mountains, not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world!
- “Feeling LOW? Go on mountains.” — Prajakta Mhadnak
- Life should have more mountains and less stress.
- The best hikes are measured in laughs, not miles.
- Some of the best memories are made in hiking shoes.
- One, two, three steps more to the top.
- It’s not how high you go, but who you go with.
- These boots were made for hikin’.
- I’d be lost without these people (and our GPS).
- “I might look like I am listening to you, but in my mind, I am hiking.” — Unknown
- I be-leaf in me.
- Tryna hike.
- A journey well-shared is a journey well-enjoyed.
- Never stop exploring.
- Women move mountains.
- The family that hikes together stays together.
- You need special shoes for hiking, and a special soul as well.
- “When everything feels like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top.” — Unknown
- Summit up nicely.
- “It’s not much farther now.” — Every parent ever who has taken their kid on a hike
- Feelin’ squatchy.
- Happiness is hiking.
- Hiked it. Liked it.
- Hiking side effects: sweating, euphoria, and general awesomeness.
- Sloth hiking team: We will get there when we get there.
- Big hiking energy.
- Part mountain goat.
- Fueled by hiking and hugs.
- Weekend forecast: hiking with a chance of camping.
- Mountains aren’t funny… they’re hill areas.
- It’s all downhill from here.
- Life is better in hiking boots.
- There’s no one I’d rather hike with.
- You are both home and adventure all at once.
- So many hikes, so little time.
- Change your altitude.
- Speechless (and breathless!).