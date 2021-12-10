Don’t Be One Of The 160 Decorating Accidents Per Day: Holiday Safety Tips From The CPSC

We are knee deep in the holiday season, what with the decorating, and the shopping, and the baking of our favorite seasonal treats. But are we doing things as safely as we can? New data and holiday safety tips released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) will help us all remain safe while enjoying our favorite traditions.

When you think about the holidays, they often involve delicious meals. The number one source of home fires, according to the CPSC, comes from cooking. There are 360,00 home fires each year, leading to 10,400 injuries and 2,400 deaths. One of the major culprits are turkey fryers. We need to protect our families and ourselves by being extra careful in the kitchen this year. If you are going to fry a turkey, always do it outside. Also, be super careful to watch your oven temps, and anything cooking on your stovetop. And only use oven-safe pots, pans and dishes.

Are they making their lists and are you checking them twice? With Christmas just around the corner, parents will be rushing to their favorite stores and websites to make children’s dreams come true. And while toys are fun for everyone, we need to be particularly careful when making those purchases and ultimately playing with our children.

In 2020, the CPSC reported nearly 150,000 toy-related emergency department visits and nine deaths of children 14 and younger. The bulk of these deaths were due to choking on small toy parts. Because of this, it is particularly important for parents to pay attention to age recommendations on all toys. Scary Mommy spoke with Nikki Fleming, a CPSC spokesperson, who gave us insight into staying safe.

“Step one should be checking the age guidance on the toy. Buying age-appropriate toys that match your child’s abilities is extremely important. Keep small balls and toys with small parts away from children younger than 3 and keep deflated balloons away from children younger than 8. Always buy from trusted retailers and remember that if the price is too good to be true, it could be a counterfeit. Scrutinize the product, packaging, and labels and look for a certification mark from an independent testing organization on electronic products and the manufacturer’s label,” she said.

Fleming also recommended that if you come across any toy that is unsafe, you should stop using it immediately and get it out of your child’s reach. You can report the unsafe toy to CPSC at SaferProducts.gov. She said that parents need to regularly check CPSC’s website for recalls, https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls. You can even sign up to get direct email notification at cpsc.gov or download the recalls app.

For older children, parents need to be aware of things like scooters and hover boards. Children should always have on safety gear so that if an accident does occur, they can be better protected.

“Nonmotorized scooters account for 21 percent of all toy-related, emergency department-treated injuries: The number of injuries increased 17 percent in fiscal year 2021, from 35,600 scooter injuries reported in 2020, to 41,700 injuries reported,” she said.

It’s not only cooking and toys that we need to watch; while they can be festive and beautiful, our decorations can also be unsafe. First and foremost, if you have a real Christmas tree, water it regularly. A dry tree is particularly dangerous. So are unattended candles. When you decorate your tree, put any ornament with small parts out of the reach of children. A child can choke on small pieces anywhere.

“Decorations that are shatter resistant and look for the ‘flame resistant’ label on artificial trees to reduce risk. It’s important to follow the safety guidelines on any decoration you use,” Fleming said.

Believe it or not, there are an average of 160 decorating-related injuries every day during the holidays. Falls account for nearly half of these injuries. If you have to get on a ladder, be sure that there is someone with you at all times. The CPSC reported that 14,800 people went to the emergency room for treatment from a decorating incident in 2019. Thankfully, no deaths were reported.

The holidays are meant to be a fun time to celebrate and enjoy our families and friends. However, tragedy can strike in an instant. Be sure that you are following these simple holiday safety tips to get the most out of the season with the least risk. No one wants to spend the holidays injured, or worse. Stay safe and healthy and happy this holiday season. We want to see you at your best in the New Year.