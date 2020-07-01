Last Minute Fourth Of July Treats That Anyone Can Make. Yes, Even You.

July 4th is almost here and that means easy treats for everyone to eat. That’s what the Fourth of July is about, right? Eating? We’re celebrating July 4th with a crowd favorite — Rice Krispy Treats. And the best part? They’re store bought and with a sprinkle here and some chocolate there, plain desserts change to patriotic treats right before your eyes. Your family is going to be impressed. Trust us.

Ingredients:

1 Package of Rice Krispy Bars. (The store-bought ones will do. I told you this is a great recipe!)

1 package blue candy melts

1 package red candy melts

1 package of sprinkles — go with the star shaped ones if you want to be really patriotic

1 package black licorice rope

1 package large marshmallows

1 cupcake icing

And some skewers!

Instructions:

Separate by color, place melts in bowls and microwave for about :30

Skewer marshmallows and dip them in the red candy melt. Put to the side. (If you can control yourself and not eat all those red candy melt covered marshmallows, then move on to the next step.)

Dip one side of Rice Krispy Bars into the blue candy melt.

Place the Rice Krispy Bars blue side down on a plate. Get your red candy melt covered marshmallows and remove the skewers, but before you go throwing those skewers away, poke a hole into the marshmallows on the other side. This will make sense later. Just trust us! Go ahead and put those marshmallows on top of the Rice Krispy Bars.

It’s time for the black licorice rope. Cut the ropes into about 2 inch segments and stick them into the hole of the marshmallows! I told you this would all make sense! About an inch of rope should be sticking out.

Fetch your cupcake icing! After you squirt some directly into your mouth – don’t act like you don’t do that – squeeze a little on each corner of the Rice Krispy Bars. Isn’t that cute? Then get those sprinkles and sprinkle some directly into your mouth – you know you want to – and then sprinkle them on top of each cupcake icing dollop. Adorbs!

And that’s it! You just made an easy and very fancy looking festive treat you and your family will love.

Enjoy! Happy Fourth!