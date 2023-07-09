Lifestyle
The Early Best Sales From Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Event
These are the deals you don’t want to miss.
by BDG Commerce Updated: 18 hours ago Originally Published: July 9, 2023
Amazon is putting on another huge sale event this year that you won't want to miss. Starting on October 10, Amazon’s Big Deal Days will offer major discounts, including 50% off and more on select items even before the main event. These deals are going fast, though, so don't wait on shopping for the most buzzworthy home items, electronics, and parenting necessities out there. Scroll on for a curation by BDG’s Commerce editors to get started.
Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. 50% Off This Quick-Dry Bath Mat Set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
59% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra You Can Wear Every Day
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
40% Off This Rechargeable Neck Fan
Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you like. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earns a 4.3-star overall rating.
24% Off These AirPods That Have Over 500,000 Incredible Reviews
You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.
64% Off This Anti-Fatigue Mat For Your Kitchen Or Home Office
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a nonslip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
31% Off This Surge Protector Power Strip That’s Earned 4.8 Stars On Amazon
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
41% Off This Versatile Crossbody Bag
On sale in multiple colors, this bag can be worn around the waist or as a crossbody. The strap is adjustable, while the interior is roomy enough to fit an iPhone 13 — and it has organizational pockets inside and a zipper compartment on the back.
52% Off This Super Comfortable & Breathable T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
58% Off These Cute & Foldable Blanket Storage Bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
42% Off This Set Of 18 Journaling Pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
20% Off A Pair Of Apple AirPods
If you've been waiting to spring for AirPods, now's the time to do it. The 2nd Generation version offers rich, vivid sound with active noise cancellation for next-level listening. Use them for music, phone calls, podcasts, and so much more.
30% Off These Kasa Mini Smart Plugs
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
28% Off These Rug Grippers That’ll Help Prevent Curling
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
57% Off These Popular Satin Silk Pillowcases With Over 17,000 Rave Reviews
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
29% Off This Meat Thermometer That Works In Just 3 Seconds
Take the guesswork out of cooking meat with this instant-read thermometer. It displays the temperature on a bright, easy-to-read digital display — and does it within three seconds, and accurate to one degree. It has a long stainless steel probe, a "Hold" button to keep the temperature on the display, and measures a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
33% Off This Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer That Comes In 3 Colors
This hair dryer weighs less than a pound, but it still has an 1875-watt motor and negative ion technology to dry hair fast and with less frizz. Each one comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser, and you can get it in three color options: black, blue, and gray.
41% Off This Popular 2-In-1 Hair Tool From Revlon
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
33% Off This Flowy Cardigan That’s Great For Vacations
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
46% Off This Popular Mascara From L’Oreal
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!
20% Off Of These Classic Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. They're waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has earned more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall average rating of 4.8 stars.
42% Off This Hydrating Serum That Includes Snail Mucin
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
42% Off This Volume-Building Mascara From L’Oreal
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
42% Off This Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear
It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.
11% Off Of A 4-Pack Of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
41% Off These Apple EarPods
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.
37% Off This Set Of Schick Dermaplaning Tools
With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan-favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.
69% Off This Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
62% Off These Heavy-Duty All-Purpose Sponges
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
48% Off This Best-Selling Wet Brush That Works On All Hair Types
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
29% Off A Huge Pack Of DEET-Free Mosquito Patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
35% Off A Weird But Genius SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% Off A Pack Of Wildy Popular Wash Cloths
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
45% Off A Comfy Bra Reviewers Are Obsessed With
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
60% Off A Casual Tank Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors
This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.
37% Off A Travel Case For Your Makeup Brushes
This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.
32% Off This 2-Pack Of Hair Wax
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
43% Off An Air Purifier For Large Rooms
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
20% Off An Apple Watch Series 8
Loaded with lifestyle features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to receiving calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swimproof, it can go everywhere you do.
35% Off A Fabric Shaver That’ll Make Sweaters Look New
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.
18% Off An Apple iPad
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.
50% Off These Widly Popular Eye Patches
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark circles.
50% Off A Power Strip That Has USB-A & USB-C Ports
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
67% Off A Smart Robot Vacuum
Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.
48% Off An All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter
With 300 grams of plush down alternative filling, this cozy comforter is ideal for year-round use. The box-stitch design ensures the fill stays evenly distributed. The comforter is reversible with a solid color on one side and stripes on the reverse, though the eight built-in corner tabs and side loops allow you to place it inside of a duvet cover if desired.
48% Off A Humidifier That Can For Run For 50 Hours Straight
This cool mist humidifier can run for up to 50 hours straight, humidifying rooms up to 430 square feet in size. Turn the dial to tweak the mist output to your exact liking, and utilize the timer to have the machine turn off automatically after one, two, four, or eight hours.
63% Off These Comfy Fleece Joggers
These cotton and polyester joggers feature a vintage-inspired wash, a loose fit, and elasticized cuffs for comfort. They come in six great shades and reviewers rave about the quality of the stitching, the warmth of the fleece, and how versatile they are.
25% Off A 2-Pack Of Makeup Remover Wipes
Remove makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and oil with ease with these fan-favorite towelettes that have a 4.8-star overall rating after over 95,000 reviews. This twin pack contains 50 compostable face wipes in total. The formula can remove even waterproof mascara, and it's alcohol-, paraben-, phthalate-, and dye-free.
46% Off A Pumpkin Scented Candle For Fall
It's hard to beat a Yankee candle when it comes to scents that make a home feel cozy. This Spiced Pumpkin candle is fragranced to smell like your favorite spiced pumpkin latté, with notes of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar. It has a long-lasting burn time, from 110 to 150 hours. Coming in a large 22-ounce jar, this candle will make your entire home smell like fall.
44% Off A Lush Faux Fur Throw
The ultimate cozying-up-on-the-couch blanket, this faux fur throw is so thick and snuggly. It's reversible with plush faux fur on one side and warm, soft fleece on the other. Alternate sides depending on the level of warmth you desire. Drape it over a sofa or lay it across your bed — this throw comes in an array of colors, from tie-dye grey (pictured) to a pretty lavender, that complement any living space.
10% Off An Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This unique, filterless ultrasonic humidifier takes the many pain points of traditional humidifiers and makes them easy. With its top-filling design, blessedly easy-to-clean interior, and large-capacity tank that can run up to 30 hours, the CarePod has thoughtfulness in every crevice. It's made of three pieces that are easy to dissemble, and for cleaning you just pop the components into boiling water — no messy disposable filters required. A water-level LED light lets you know when it's time to refill and you can choose from three mist levels and three timer settings. This sleek model is good for a room up to 500 square feet.
25% Off A Pack Of Gel Pens
These vibrant gel pens have a retractable design and smooth ink for a totally seamless writing experience. With 10 in a set, the pens comes in a
25% Off A Cool Mist Humdifer With A Smart Sensor
If your space (and your skin) start to feel noticeably dry when the temperature drops, this cool-mist humidifier could be a game-changer. With a 2.8-liter capacity, it has a range of up to 320 square feet, making it suitable for small and large rooms. Now's your chance to score a great deal on a humidifier that has won over nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon.
33% Off An Air Purifier For Large Rooms
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
38% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
This two-piece dryer vent cleaner kit has tons of fans on Amazon — it has earned over 25,000 five-star reviews raving about how well it fits various vacuums and how effective it is. The 31.5-inch flexible hose can reach years of buildup and the set comes with a brush, as well as an adapter to attach to your vacuum's hose. The kit can be used to clean the coils behind your fridge, too.
10% Off These Incredibly Popular Probiotics
This shelf-stable probiotic formula is designed to support a gut health and has earned a 4.5-star overall rating with 79,000-plus five-star reviews testifying to its effectiveness. It features 10 diverse high-quality probiotic strains and organic prebiotics including Jerusalem artichoke root and chicory root. The 30 capsules are non-GMO certified and gluten-free.
20% Off These Teeth Whitening Strips
These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you'll soon see a difference. They're also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don't include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don't forget to click the coupon box if you see it for an even better discount.
11% Off This Classic Black Eyeliner Pencil
One of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, this retractable eyeliner from NYX Professional has a creamy texture that delivers intense pigment. It glides on smoothly and lasts, smudgeproof, all day. No wonder it boasts a 4.6-star rating after almost 80,000 reviews.
23% Off Silky PJs That Come In Tons Of Colors
This two-piece pajama set is as soft as it is cute. Made of smooth, silky satin, it features trimming around the collar, front, sleeves, and shorts for an overall classy look. It's available in 24 color, including lake blue and champagne.
42% Off This Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Over 46,000 Reviews
Made of nylon and elastane (with a cotton gusset), this five-pack of thongs are smooth, stretchy, and breathable. Over 46,000 reviewers have given them a five-star rating, with many calling out their seamless design and overall comfort.
38% Off Comfy Sweatpants With OVer 64,000 5-Star Reviews
These sweatpants are bestsellers on Amazon with over 64,000 five-star reviews. Why do people love these so much? First, they're absolutely buttery soft, but the comfy details don't end there. These joggers feature classic cozy details like cuffed ankles and an adjustable drawstring waist to keep you nice and warm. There's also a touch of spandex in the fabric to keep these stretchy so they move with you, whether you're lounging or working out.
51% Off A Super Comfy & Effortlessly Cool Sweatshirt
This pullover sweatshirt is a bestseller on Amazon. Reviewers love that it is super soft and perfectly oversized in the shoulders and waist without being too long in the arms. It's cozy enough to wear around the house on a rainy day yet trendy enough to wear with biker shorts or jeans around town. It's truly an all-purpose piece, especially since it comes in over two dozen colors, from neutral gray-brown to playful Barbiecore pink.
57% Off A Cozy Sweater Dress For Cooler Weather
Turtleneck sweater dresses like this one can cost quite the pretty penny, so a sale day like this is a great time to build up your cold weather wardrobe. This garment features a super on-trend rib-knit fabric, dramatic lantern sleeves, and a classic turtleneck that looks as snuggly and warm as it feels. It comes in 20 colors, too, so there's sure to be one that suits your personal style.
60% Off A Fan-Favorite Makeup Brush
Say hello to your new foundation brush. This brush is an Amazon shopper go-to with nearly 40,000 ratings thanks to its large face and firm yet soft synthetic bristles that work for cream, powder, and liquid products. And those bristles won't absorb extra product or leave you with a streaky finish, either, making this a an easy go-to.
39% Off A Weightless Liquid Setting Spray
Achieve a matte finish and lock in your look with ease by using this weightless liquid setting spray. Reviewers report it works well with all skin types (including oily skin). The formula is paraben- and sulfate-free, as well as cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny approved.
41% Off A Set Of Fridge Organizers
This highly rated set of eight refrigerator organization bins will make it easier to access things from the back of shelves, helping to reduce food waste. The bins are made of shatterproof BPA-free polyethylene that's easy to wipe clean and each one features built-in handles on either end to make them easy to move around. They also work well in a pantry for organizing shelf-stable food.
29% Off A Space-Saving, Roll-up Dish Rack
This over-the-sink dish drying rack has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 33,000 reviews thanks to its versatility and quality. While it can be used to drip-dry dishes over the sink, its food-grade silicone coating makes it heat resistant to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's also a useful (and large) trivet. It's available in four sizes in the listing.
33% Off A Pack Of Teeth Whitening Pens
Each of the three teeth-whitening pens in this popular set replaces 14 whitening strips. The brush is designed to reach all surfaces of your teeth and the enamel-safe formula quickly eliminates surface stains, making your smile up to eight shades brighter in one week without causing tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.
65% Off A Handy USB Wall Charger Block
This highly rated wall charger lets you charge two devices (one USB-C and one USB-A) three times faster than a 5W charger. It features a fireproof shell and a smart chip that monitors temperature and adjusts power output to protect your devices.
46% Off The Wired Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade your current wired doorbell with this 1080p HD video doorbell that allows for two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. It has earned over 53,000 five-star reviews from reviewers that say that the night vision is excellent and it's easy to install yourself.
45% Off A Wireless Ring Video Doorbell
This Ring doorbell with HD video will let you have a conversation with anyone on your front porch, even if you're not home. It connects with your phone and tablet so you can keep tabs on your house from anywhere. This model comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and has improved motion detection for added safety. As a bonus, it couldn't be easier to install.
37% Off A Lint Roller That Also Great For Removing Pet Hair
With over 114,000 five-star reviews, plenty of pet parents depend on the Chom Chom pet hair remover to abolish pet hair from their couches, beds, and carpets. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn't depend on complicated sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair into its chamber for easy removal. It's reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time.
40% Off A Fruit & Veggie Chopper
Save time on dinner prep with this vegetable chopper and spiralizer that can handle everything from fruits and veggies to spices and herbs. The best part of all? It's dishwasher-safe on the top rack, so it couldn't be easier to clean when you're done using it. Seven pieces come with this set, including interchangeable blades that can be easily swapped out.
43% Off A Shark Robot Vacuum
Vacuuming just got much easier with this robot vacuum from Shark that runs for up to 120 minutes, taking care of your entire floor. This model includes cliff sensors that'll prevent your vacuum from stairs, and will even steer clear of furniture to avoid bumps and collisions. Over 10,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating.
47% Off A Set Of Microfiber Sheets
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash.
July 9, 2023