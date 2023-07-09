This unique, filterless ultrasonic humidifier takes the many pain points of traditional humidifiers and makes them easy. With its top-filling design, blessedly easy-to-clean interior, and large-capacity tank that can run up to 30 hours, the CarePod has thoughtfulness in every crevice. It's made of three pieces that are easy to dissemble, and for cleaning you just pop the components into boiling water — no messy disposable filters required. A water-level LED light lets you know when it's time to refill and you can choose from three mist levels and three timer settings. This sleek model is good for a room up to 500 square feet.