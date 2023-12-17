Let’s face it, kids are messy — especially when it comes to liquids — and the wrong cup can make it even worse. Some mugs leak all over the place, some are hard for kids to grip, and others have complicated lids.

Enter the Reduce Coldee tumbler. You may have heard about this kids’ mug with millions of views on TikTok. Parents and caregivers alike rave about its cute design and, most importantly, how it’s virtually leakproof. This tumbler has gotten so popular that it's been consistently selling out at stores.

The Design

With dual-walled vacuum insulation, the stainless steel and BPA-free tumbler can keep liquids cool for up to 18 hours with no sweating around the outside of the mug.

Thanks to the soft silicone straw, you can hold the tumbler upside down, shake it around, and not a drop will leak — check out the video on Target’s site to see for yourself.

You can take the straw out and have your little one sip or gulp from the versatile lid (which also doesn’t leak).

The top securely screws on, so there’s no worry about it popping off and creating more of a mess.

The tumbler is easy to grip with the built-in handle and is designed to conveniently rest in the cup holders of strollers and booster seats.

The soft base makes for a quiet landing if your kid slams it down on a table or drops it on the floor.

It comes in kid-friendly mermaid and sea turtle designs.

The tumbler is dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is a breeze.

Reviewers even report that the easy-to-sip design and ability to keep liquids cold have encouraged their children to drink more.

What Reviewers Are Saying

“Amazing quality and extremely sturdy! It does not spill at all and keeps the water cold for so long. Toddler friendly and mama approved, if you know what I mean! Several ways to drink as well and fits in most stroller/car seat drink holders!” — DDP

“My 16 month old daughter loves this cup! definitely has increased her wanting to drink her water especially since it keeps the water cold.” — Estefany

“This cup has been perfect for my almost 4 year old. It’s pretty much spill proof, it fits in her cup holder & keeps her water cold for a long time even if I leave it in a hot car!” — Michelle

“Super cute! The lid screws on and off which is great so the lid can’t just be pulled off. Perfect size for my 3 year old. Soft silicone straw and stainless steel cup. Drink stays cold. Easy to disassemble and wash.” — EKP