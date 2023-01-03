Parenting fact #742: Vacations with kids are often more work than play. I don’t know about you, but after putting in a massive amount of energy to curate the perfect family adventure, I often come home from a trip feeling like I need a vacation!

When my husband saw how utterly exhausting our theme park trip during fall break was for both of us, he said, “That’s it. Next vacation, we are going on a cruise. I want to pay ahead, sit in one place with a drink in my hand, stare at the ocean, and let our kids run themselves ragged to their hearts’ content.”

I laughed, but he was totally serious. He was already looking up the best cruise lines for families. That’s how we discovered Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Icon of the Seas.

Have you seen it?

They’ve just unveiled it, and it is way beyond that outdated, funky-carpeted rinky-dink ship that your mom got a “sweet deal” on back in the ‘90s. Contained on one state-of-the-art cruise ship you’ll find all the once-in-a-lifetime “thrill, chill and wow” you can imagine.

The Aquadome

The first thing that caught my eye was the Aquadome. It’s a visual marvel, a breathtaking geodesic dome sits at the front of the ship and functions as a lounge space, dining area, entertainment venue and more. Inside you’ll find dining options, a waterfall, and the onboard AquaTheater.

Thrill Island

Appease your inner adrenaline junkie at the waterpark by riding the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide at sea, and the Pressure Drop, a near-vertical open freefall slide that’s the only one of its kind in the cruising world! For a whole family of thrill-seekers, Icon of the Seas features the Hurricane Hunter family raft slide, while obstacle courses, surf simulators, and rock climbing round out the excitement.

Absolute Zero & Surfside

If thrill-seeking isn’t your jam, don’t worry! There are plenty of places to relax and gaze upon perfect ocean views, Absolute Zero is an ice arena that’s the coolest place on the sea to catch a show, and the Surfside neighborhood is dedicated to young families, with amenities like an arcade, carousel, and separate aquaparks for kids of different ages.

And the fun doesn’t end when you go back to your room. Royal Caribbean has redefined family accommodations on Icon of the Seas by offering spacious, kid-friendly rooms and suites, including a three-story townhouse with an indoor slide and karaoke machine that sleeps up to eight guests. It’s as good a place to keep the fun going as it is to rest and recharge, with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful ocean views throughout.

And speaking of rest, Royal Caribbean offers plenty of youth programming through its award-winning Adventure Ocean suite of programs. There are age-specific programs ranging from babies to kids as old as 12, so you can send the kids off on their own adventures while you see a show, relax, take a nap, or swim in peace without worrying about what they’re up to.

Cruising with kids allows you to spend your vacation in an organized, curated space specifically designed to keep every family member entertained. It’s the perfect choice for families with kids of all ages and moms who want their vacation to feel like a vacation. When beach vacation meets cruise ship innovation, you’ll find that there is truly something for everyone.