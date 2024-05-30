You're Not A Regular Mom, You're A Cool Mom Who Needs To Join e.l.f.'s Beauty Squad
Hi moms! Fellow mom here. Since we’re all in the same boat and have a mutual understanding of how beautifully chaotic and exhausting and all-consuming parenting is (wouldn’t have it any other way though), I’ll spare you the intro recapping how busy we all are. Instead, I offer these two pieces of wisdom as they pertain to taking the best care of yourself: First, you don’t need to skip your makeup and skincare routine altogether. The key is to find products that are easy and non-fussy and make you feel beautiful. And in the spirit of “life hacks” I bring you to my second point: Make shopping for said beauty products go the extra mile with programs that reward you for purchasing. Luckily, e.l.f. Cosmetics has solutions for both and (spoiler!) it has everything to do with joining their Beauty Squad.
I’ll get to my recs as a beauty writer in a moment, but before I do, you’ll want to sign up for Beauty Squad, stat. It’s a free-to-enroll program that rewards you for shopping e.l.f. products and engaging with the brand on elfcosmetics.com or their app. With Beauty Squad, you’ll get early access to new product launches (time to tap into your inner influencer persona), personalized discounts and recommendations, birthday gifts and so much more. The more you spend, the higher tier you unlock, and the more perks you get (like free shipping on all orders for Icon members), so if you’re already shopping the products, it’s an easy yes. Did we mention you can also earn cash? The program is the perfect example of working smarter, not harder, and as moms we already work hard. We deserve this!
Now for our product non-negotiables. These essentials do more with our limited time with their multi-tasking formulas, ease of use, and ability to make ten seconds of application feel like a glorious moment of self-care.
Trick everyone into thinking you just got back from the Caribbean even if your biggest trip lately has been the playground with these nourishing, tinted drops. Mix some in with your moisturizer or face oil before applying for an allover warm, sheer glow for your face or body. With these, you also have choices, which we love: Do just a drop of two for a subtle bronze, more if you want a deeper color.
Whether you typically apply your morning makeup with a kid glued to your hip or in the car on the way to school drop off, this solid, mess and spill-free primer stick is much appreciated. Just swipe over your skin to moisturize, smooth, and prep your complexion for makeup — no brushes, sponges or blending required. It’s also infused with soothing aloe, and the cooling properties really help wake us up after long nights.
The tiniest drop of this ultra-pigmented blush yields a flush of dewy, soft-focus color to cheeks that won’t budge or smudge no matter how hectic your day gets. For summer, we are obsessed with the shade Pinky Promise, a punchy cool pink, for light to medium skin tones, and for deep skin, Berry Well, a lovely, cool-toned raspberry.
When lash extension appointments don’t fit into your schedule, reach for this mascara. Formulated with tubing technology, one swipe wraps each individual lash in featherweight tubes for instant and dramatic length, volume and thickness. Unlike your traditional mascara, this one won’t smudge or flake (thanks to the tubes) and can be removed with warm water, making your nighttime skin routine nice and swift.
Drench lips with a slick of juicy, watermelon-hued shine with this indulgent lip oil (it smells and tastes like watermelon!). With vitamin E and watermelon extract, its hydrating properties mean you won’t need lip balm touchups, and the non-sticky finish ensures strands of hair won't stick to your lips.