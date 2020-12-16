NETFLIX SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

HOW TO ENTER: NO PURCHASE OR INTERNET ACCESS NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Netflix (“Sweepstakes”) begins at ___12:00am____ Eastern Standard Time (EST) __12/16_____, 2020 and ends at __12/22_____ , 2020 (“Entry Period.”). There is one way to enter: entrants must leave a comment with their superhero illustration on Facebook or via the hashtag, wecanbeheroes on Instagram during Entry Period. No other method of entry will be accepted.

Netflix and Some Spider assume no responsibility for lost, late, misdirected, illegible or mutilated entries or for any computer, online, telephone, cable, network, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, failures, connections, availability, garbled or jumbled transmissions, service provider, Internet, website or other accessibility or availability issues, traffic congestion, or unauthorized human intervention, or any technical malfunctions that may occur. Entrants must be the authorized account holder of the Instagram account within at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who’s Instagram account is linked to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain name associated with the submitted e-mail address.

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 18 years of age and residents of the United States to be eligible to enter. Employees of Netflix and Some Spider, their subsidiaries, affiliates, prize suppliers, and advertising and promotional agencies, and their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings and their spouses) and individuals living in the same household as such employees or their family members are ineligible. This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. DRAWING: Winners will be selected by Some Spider drawing on or about __12/22__, 2020 from among all eligible entries received. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules which shall be final and binding in all respects. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Limit one prize per person, family or household. Winners will be notified via direct message on Instagram, email, U.S. mail, telephone, and/or by overnight courier. PRIZES: There will be a total of 25 winners selected. The winner will receive a $100 American Express Gift Card and be featured on Scary Mommy and Netflix’s co-branded content. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. Some Spider and Netflix reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event the offered prize is unavailable. No substitution or transfer of prize is permitted except as provided herein. GENERAL CONDITIONS: These rules set out the legally binding contract between entrant and Some Spider and Netflix in relation to the Sweepstakes. Entrant will be deemed to have accepted these terms by entering the Sweepstakes. All federal, state and local taxes, fees and surcharges on prizes are the sole responsibility of the prize winners. Prize winners may be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability/Prize Acceptance Form within seven (7) days following notification. Return of any prize and/or prize notification as undeliverable

or failure of any entrant to comply with any Official Rules will result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner.

Winners grant Netflix and Some Spider the right to use and publish winners’ legal name, image and state of residence online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Sweepstakes. Except for winners who are residents of the State of Tennessee, acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Netflix, Some Spider and their advertising and promotional agencies to use winners’ name, image, likenesses, photograph, and audio and visual recordings of winner for editorial, advertising and promotional purposes without payment of additional compensation unless prohibited by law. Additionally, all entrants agree to receive email communications from Some Spider and Netflix for both marketing and informational purposes. By entering, entrant releases and holds harmless Netflix Some Spider, their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, shareholders, attorneys, agents and representatives, advertising and promotional agencies, successors and assigns from any and all liability for any injuries, loss, claim, action, demand or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with the Sweepstakes or any prize won, any misuse of any prize awarded, or participation in the Sweepstakes.

As a condition of entering in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved exclusively on an individual basis, without resort to any form of class action, before a court of competent jurisdiction located in New York, New York which court shall apply the laws of the state of New York without regard for rules of conflicts of law. In any such dispute, entrant shall, under no circumstances, be entitled to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (if any) associated with participating in the Sweepstakes, and entrant hereby waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, AMAZON AND SOME SPIDER RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Netflix and Some Spider are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error that may occur in the processing of submissions in the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to any misprints or typographical errors. Netflix and Some Spider assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Netflix and Some Spider are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line-systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of e-mail or players on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to participants or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in this Sweepstakes. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of completion as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of Netflix and/or Some Spider, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Netflix and Some Spider reserve the

right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and/or amend these official rules at any time.

IN NO EVENT WILL NETFLIX OR SOME SPIDER, THEIR PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, ADVERTISING AND PROMOTIONAL AGENCIES, OR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ATTORNEYS, AGENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE INTERNET SITE _________________SCARYMOMMY.COM_____________ OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING OF MATERIAL FROM SAID SITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THIS SITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

SPONSOR: This Sweepstakes is sponsored by Some Spider and Netflix. PRIVACY: Any personal information entrant provides will be treated in accordance with

Some Spider’s privacy policy.