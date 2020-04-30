Packing A Healthy Lunch For Your Kids Isn’t Always Easy

Every night before bed, I pack my five-year-old a sandwich cut into the shape of two penguins using a green sandwich-cutting mold I got at Target, along with a granola bar, fruit, and a small treat. I’m not going to say it’s the healthiest lunch in the history of ever, but it is far healthier than anything I received from my parents in the ’90s. So I was surprised when my wife, Mel, showed me a note from our daughter’s school expressing concern over Aspen’s unhealthy lunches.

I will admit that I got a little angry at first. I mean, honestly, what did they expect? Did they inspect the bread and find it wasn’t organic? Or was the off-brand granola bar? But then I noticed something else. There were several penguin shaped uneaten sandwiches in the garbage. So rather than call our kids’ school and use my angry dad voice, I checked our daughter’s lunch box as she was leaving for school the next morning, and I discovered something surprising.

Sometime during the chaos of getting all three of our children ready in the morning, my five-year-old Aspen had been dumping the healthy lunch I packed for her, and repacking it with two different flavors of goldfish crackers, and a sandwich bag half full of cookie sprinkles. Not that this didn’t look delicious, because it did. But it is far from healthy, and honestly it reminded me of something Homer Simpson would’ve packed on that episode where Marge went to prison.

How long had she been doing this? Good question. Is my daughter a criminal mastermind? Probably. But the real question is, who was to blame?

Naturally, I was still a little irritated by the letter we got from the school. But at the same time, now that I knew my daughter was more or less huffing down carbs and half a container of cookie sprinkles each day at lunch, I suppose I can understand their concern. I decided not to take it up with the school. I wanted to blame Aspen because she was obviously a little sneak who could somehow reach the cookie sprinkles in a cabinet that I used to feel was far out of her reach, but now realized she could either levitate or was destined to be a parkour street champion. But was it really her fault? She was five, and I suppose it was my job to teach her how to take care of her body and not give into her obvious flaming cookie sprinkle addiction.

But to be honest, I didn’t really want to blame myself because I’d done my part as a father by packing her a healthy lunch, right? Well… I’ve been at this fatherhood gig for 13 years now, and during that time I’ve learned that sometimes, when I hold one of my children’s hands too long, it tends to come out sideways. And maybe that’s what was happening here.

I’d been running into this a lot with our youngest. We don’t have any plans for more children. In fact, I got a vasectomy a few years ago, so unless something crazy happens, Aspen is the caboose. And all of that had caused me to be a little more sentimental. It’d caused me to hold Aspen a little longer when she scuffed a knee, and take the time to put her shoes on when she should be able to do it herself, or brush her teeth when she should be doing it on her own with my supervision. And in this situation, it seemed clear that Aspen was ready to pack her own lunch, and I needed to teach her how to do it right. So rather than get mad, or frustrated, or punish her, I decided to make it a teachable moment.

That morning when I discovered her new lunch, I confronted her about the issue. She looked up at me, her short brown pixie cut hair over one eye, lips trembling ever so slightly. I showed her what was in the garbage can, and she started to cry. I crouched down and said, “Kiddo. I’m not mad. I think this just means you are ready to pack your own lunches.”

I was a little late to work that morning, and she was little late to school, but we took a few minutes longer getting out the door to discuss what needed to go in her lunch. She made suggestions, and I told her what she could and couldn’t pack. And once everything was said and done, we ended up with a different kind of sandwich, applesauce, and some wheat crackers. When I asked what she wanted for a treat, naturally she said, “Sprinkles.”

I let out a breath. I made a few other suggestions, more normal treat suggestions. Fun sized candy bar, a roll of Smarties, a cookie… but ultimately, I relented. Only this time, she left the house with a much smaller portion of sprinkles.

There was no doubt, she wasn’t happy about this new portion size. But on the whole, I think she learned a few things about healthy lunches — most of all, that she’s capable of packing one herself.