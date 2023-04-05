3 Important Conversations About Clean Energy We Need To Start Having Right Now

When’s the last time you sat down and considered the switch to clean energy? If, like me, you don’t actually have an answer to that question, then right now is as good a time as any to learn more about what clean energy actually is, plus why we should be rallying our communities to make the switch.

For starters, “clean” energy is part of a rapidly growing movement across the country that’s helping to change the way the world is powered. It comes from renewable sources that produce zero carbon emissions and don't emit greenhouse gases — aka heat-trapping gases that are hanging out in our atmosphere. These sources can be wind, solar, water, geothermal, and other sources that are usable and readily available. The impact of making the switch to clean energy will only serve yourself, your kids, and your community in the long run, which is one reason why America’s $858 billion clean energy investment includes new incentives and tax credits that make clean energy more affordable and accessible for all.

“Clean energy laws are good for our kids and the climate,” Dr. Lisa Patel shares. Dr. Patel is a pediatrician, the Executive Director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, and the newest member of Science Moms — a nonpartisan group of scientists who engage moms in tackling climate change. “Kids are not just little adults — they consume higher quantities of food, water, and air per pound of body weight, making them uniquely vulnerable to pollution and extreme weather events. Thankfully, there is an army of moms who have shown, time and again, that they are able to move mountains in the name of protecting our children’s future. Who is more motivated to get school boards to switch from toxic diesel buses to clean electric vehicles than moms?”

Feeling inspired to lead the charge for clean energy in your own community? Read on to learn more about three important conversations that can empower you and your family to help make the planet — and all of us — healthier.

1. Believe it or not, dirty energy is affecting kids’ health.

Like Dr. Patel pointed out, dirty energy is all around us and can have a long term impact on our kids' health. Case in point: Diesel school buses! As status quo as they seem, they’re actually responsible for releasing toxins like formaldehyde and benzene (yeah, the same ones found in cigarettes) into the air we all breathe. Our kids deserve better. Start a conversation about making the switch to electric school buses with the moms at your kid’s bus stop. It’s a bold and impactful step you can take for a brighter and healthier future.

2. Clean energy is more accessible than you may realize.

Did you know there have been new laws implemented that aim to have a positive impact on the planet? For example, a new incentive passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $7,500 in tax credits for new clean vehicles, and up to 30 percent (capped at $1,200 per year) in tax credits for energy efficient home improvements (which includes heat pumps). Clean energy offers countless benefits to ensure kids have the best chance possible at a healthy future. And now, this new legislation is making it possible for households to score huge discounts on a variety of energy savers like solar panels, heat pumps, and more.

3. It’s easy to act now.

Despite the passing of these new laws, there are many people who still don’t know about them. Learn more about how much money you can get as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, then scroll through your itemized list of potential rebates and credits to start taking action. Once you take advantage of these new incentives in your own home, be sure to spread the word around your community, too. After all, who doesn’t love saving money, keeping your family healthy, and scoring a happier planet all in one fell swoop?