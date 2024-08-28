Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who also does not know how to order donuts, is coming under fire after a 2021 audio clip resurfaced of Vance making some interesting (AKA offensive and untrue) remarks about teachers.

The Ohio senator went after teachers who do not have children, noting that child-free teachers “disturbed” and “disoriented” him.

In the resurfaced clip, Vance, who was speaking at a forum held by the Center for Christian Virtue, attacked “leaders on the left” and Randi Weingarten — the president of the American Federation of Teachers — for not having children.

“So many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children, that really disorients me and disturbs me,” Vance can be heard saying in the clip.

So, let’s get this straight: a child-free person teaching kids disturbs Vance but increased maternal mortality rates in red states, food insecurity in America, and over 200 mass shootings just in 2024 alone does not make him bat an eye — ok, cool, got it!

He continued, “Randi Weingarten, who’s the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country, she doesn’t have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

In a post on X, Weingarten responded to Vance’s resurfaced comments, calling them “gross”, and adding that the remarks are “sad and insulting to millions of modern families, and school teachers including Catholic nuns, none of whom should be targeted for their family decisions.”

She continued, “Teachers who are in back-to-school mode right now help other people’s children every single day. Those who virtuously serve our communities should be lauded, not vilified.”

The newly resurfaced comments from Vance come just weeks after he came under fire after a clip of him in 2021 calling leading Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

He defended his remarks, emphasizing that he is “a real person” and that his comments were misinterpreted by Democrats.

"I'm a real person. I'm going to make jokes, I'm going to say things sarcastically. And I think what's important is that we focus on the policy,” he said.

I know when I think J.D. Vance, I think super funny jokester!

After the remarks resurfaced on social media this week, Vance’s camp doubled down on the offensive statement.

According to NBC News, Taylor Van Kirk, a spokesperson for Vance, said the Ohio senator “will continue to loudly call this crap out to defend our kids.”

“There is no bigger threat to American children than the leftwing indoctrination being peddled in our schools by radicals like Randi Weingarten, with the support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Van Kirk added.

I think the stats regarding how many children died or were exposed to gunfire at school would beg to differ, but I digress!

Also, if anyone can cite the “crap” that is being “peddled” by teachers who are just trying to get students to tie their shoes and complete spelling tests, please let me know! Do Vance and his supporters really think teachers in this country have time to do anything else besides the huge task of educating our kids under impossible circumstances?

Furthermore, this is the same guy who thinks that women need to be homemakers, right? Women are their best selves when they’re raising kids, right? Well, about 75% of U.S. public school teachers are female!

So, which is it? Are women supposed to stay home? Or are teachers supposed to have kids? Once, again, women can’t win!