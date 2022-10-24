For parents of preteens, it’s important to learn about human papillomavirus (HPV) and how you can help protect your child from certain HPV-related cancers later in life through HPV vaccination. For most people, HPV clears on its own. But for the very few who don’t clear the virus, it can cause certain cancers later in life.

We turned to Dr. Todd Wolynn, pediatrician and president & CEO of Kids Plus Pediatrics in Pittsburgh, PA, to answer some common questions he hears from parents about HPV and HPV-related cancers and to explain what to know when talking to your child’s pediatrician.

Let’s start with the basics – what is HPV?

Wolynn: HPV is the most common sexually transmitted virus that can infect both males and females. For most people, HPV clears on its own. But for the very few who don’t clear the virus, it can cause certain cancers later in life.

What can parents do to help protect their children from certain HPV-related cancers and diseases?

Wolynn: As a pediatrician, my job each day is to help my patients and their parents make well-informed and proactive choices that help protect their adolescent’s physical well-being. That’s why I suggest parents consider guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends routine HPV vaccination at ages 11-12 for boys and girls and notes that vaccination may begin as early as age 9. It is important for parents to talk to their child’s doctor to determine appropriate timing for their child.

Why should parents of preteens and adolescents be concerned about HPV?

Wolynn: HPV may not seem like a pressing health concern to parents of preteens and adolescents, but because the virus could potentially lead to certain cancers or diseases later in life, I recommend parents speak to their doctor to learn more. Each year from 2014-2018, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. were diagnosed with certain types of HPV-related cancers.

How is an HPV infection typically diagnosed?

Wolynn: After contracting HPV, most people do not know that they are infected and can infect others. While some women may find out they have the virus after receiving certain screening results, such as from an abnormal Papanicolaou test (also known as a pap smear), other people may only find out they have HPV once they develop more serious HPV-related cancers, which can take years, or even decades, to develop after a person becomes infected.

What else should parents know?

Wolynn: After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. saw a significant decline in pediatric well visits. In response, the CDC has been encouraging parents to resume regular visits with their child’s doctor. So, parents, if you haven’t taken your child to the pediatrician recently, I recommend you take them.

And don’t forget that all people who have HPV, regardless of gender and even if they are asymptomatic, are able to transmit the virus - making it important for parents of boys and girls to talk to their child’s pediatrician to learn more about the disease.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help protect your child from certain HPV-related cancers later in life, please speak to your child’s doctor and visit HPV.com for more information.

