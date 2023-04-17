6 Things To Keep In Mind When Looking For A Healthcare Provider For Your Child

The first few years of your baby’s life are a crucial time for growth and development. Frequent appointments with a healthcare professional are essential to ensure your child is developing normally and meeting important milestones. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends babies get checkups at least six times before their first birthday!

“Selecting the right provider gives the family peace of mind, knowing that your child’s needs are being met and that your concerns are being addressed,” says Wellstar Health System’s Chief Pediatrics Officer, Dr. Carrie Stinson. “The worry associated with health and developmental concerns in children is huge, so choosing the right provider gives you a resource to calm your fears and make sure your child gets the care they need.

Whether you’re a new or repeat parent, navigating a healthcare system for your child can feel overwhelming. To help you make an informed and educated decision, we partnered with Wellstar to share what to look out for and the right questions to ask when looking for the right services that meet your family’s needs.

1. The Office Location Should Be Convenient For You

As you research your options for pediatricians, location should factor heavily into your decision. During the first year of your baby’s life, you’ll need to see a pediatrician regularly — typically, every two to three months. Choosing a doctor close to your home or work will help make appointment days less stressful. Plus, it’s relieving to know your baby’s doctor is nearby just in case. Wellstar has 70 primary care pediatric providers in 19 locations across metro Atlanta, making it easy to find an office or hospital convenient for you if you’re in that region.

2. Look for a Pediatrician Who Comes Highly Recommended

One of the best ways to start looking for a pediatrician is by asking friends, family, and others you trust for recommendations. The next best thing is to read reviews from other parents to learn more about providers and their patient care. Once you find someone you like, meeting in person can tell you a lot also.

“The personality fit with your child’s medical provider and their practice is the most important thing to look for,” says Dr. Stinson. “You must have a trusting relationship with your child’s pediatrician and feel comfortable asking questions. It is important that you feel that your concerns are being heard and addressed, and that you leave your appointments with a sense of understanding regarding your child’s medical care.”

You can search for a Wellstar Medical Group physician by specialty, gender, and language, and the website also provides a short bio and resume, specialty certifications, and ratings and reviews from other parents. Pediatricians are rated on their listening skills, trustworthiness, and how well they communicate and share information, giving you the information you need to make an informed decision before your first appointment.

3. Ask About What Other Services They Offer

When choosing a pediatrician, it’s important to ask about what other services are offered at the same clinic or under the same network umbrella in case your needs ever go beyond a typical pediatric well visit. Wellstar provides access to pediatric subspecialities including cardiology, neurology, urology, orthopedics and Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT). It has four dedicated Pediatric Emergency Departments, an outpatient Pediatric Center offering rehabilitation, and lab and imaging services, and an inpatient pediatric unit for children needing hospitalization. Later this year, a pediatric ICU will open, providing critical care services.

While services like these aren’t something parents like to plan for, they can be lifesaving.

4. Remember: You’ll Likely Have Questions After Hours

Unfortunately, having a baby means you’ll inevitably worry more — whether it’s warranted, or not. Fortunately, Wellstar offers Anytime Pediatrics, which means when you call your child’s pediatric office after hours about an illness or injury, you’ll speak to a live pediatric nurse (instead of an answering service). The nurse can provide advice, and even set up a video call with a physician, if needed.

5. Ask How Often You Can Communicate With Your Healthcare Provider

Having a newborn means you’ll have a lot of questions, so knowing how, and how often you can communicate with your pediatrician is important. Wellstar offers MyChart™, a seamless electronic medical record management program that makes it easy to communicate with your pediatrician and access all of your child’s Wellstar medical records in one place. With MyChart, you can send messages to providers, schedule appointments, view test results, and request refills without calling the office.

6. Consider Perks For The Whole Family

Finding a pediatrician who shares an office, building, or network with your own physician or one of your family members can be a huge perk. Wellstar has healthcare services for the whole family, including five health parks, where patients have access to multiple services under one roof. Wellstar’s health parks include primary care, urgent care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, outpatient surgery, medical imaging, lab services, pharmacy and physical therapy.

No time to visit the doctor’s office? Virtual care visits are great options when you’d prefer to see a physician from the comfort of your own home. By integrating patient care for the whole family, you can spend more time being a parent than a patient knowing your loved ones are being taken care of.

Learn more about Wellstar here.