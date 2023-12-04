Your Guide For How To Spot, Treat & Prevent Pink Eye Infections

No matter how awesome your family’s summer was, when the kids are in school there are reasons to celebrate. Consistent mornings and bedtimes, a predictable schedule you can actually plan your life around, and maybe even a couple of uninterrupted hours to yourself during the day — what more could you want? Plus, what parent doesn’t love the heart-crushingly adorable art projects our little ones bring home throughout the year? Unfortunately, they might also bring home conjunctivitis or “pink eye” — a contagious eye infection that is common in school-aged kids and can easily spread through a classroom. It’s one of the not-so-great parts of having kids in school.

Pink eye is unpleasant, but it’s something most parents will have to deal with at one point or another. Here’s what you need to know, including how to recognize the signs of pink eye in your children and how to treat pink eye at home — plus, tips for helping to prevent it.

What is pink eye?

Pink eye can be caused by environmental allergens or irritants like dust or smoke, but it’s often the result of a virus or bacterial infection — both of which are contagious, especially through close contact like sharing toys in a classroom. Symptoms of pink eye include itchy, watery eyes with redness or swelling and will often include discharge and/or crusting around the eyelids and eyelashes. It can start in one eye but often occurs in both eyes at once, and it feels pretty terrible. Without treatment, pink eye can last anywhere from five days to three weeks or so. And did we mention it’s contagious?

Pink eye is not something you should panic about, but let’s be honest: it’s gross. Your kid’s eyes will be goopy and uncomfortable, and there’s a chance the infection will pass to other family members (including you). It’s not fun for anyone, and you’ll want to get rid of it as quickly and easily as possible.

Can you treat pink eye at home?

Fortunately, yes — you can treat pink eye at home. Polysporin Antibiotic Eye Drops are safe and effective, and they’re available without a prescription. Polysporin Antibiotic Eye Drops helps eliminate the bacteria that causes conjunctivitis, providing fast-acting relief of those nasty symptoms while allowing the eyes to heal. Not only are these drops suitable for pink eye, they are also suitable as ear drops for adults and children 6 years and older. Just be sure to consult a doctor before using them on kids under 6. The easy-to-use squeeze bottle makes treating pink eye simple.

If you’ve ever used Polysporin ointment on a scraped knee, you may already know why this brand is trusted by so many parents — it helps. The same goes for their antiseptic eye drops, this product is available over the counter so if you don’t see it out on the shelf, ask your pharmacist — they may have some tucked away. Polysporin is the #1 OTC brand recommended by Doctors and Pharmacists† for pink eye. Polysporin Antibiotic Eye and Ear Drops is made here in Canada*. It’s a good idea to keep some in your medicine cabinet so you’re well-prepared for whatever your kids bring home from school (we hope that’s an A+ on their spelling test, but it might be pink eye).

How do I avoid pink eye?

If you’ve read this far, it may be too late for prevention — pink eye has entered the building. But if you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to avoid this common ailment (congrats!), here are some tips to keep up that winning streak:

Wash your hands with soap and water throughout the day (this goes for both kids and parents and this is extra important if there’s pink eye circulating in your home or your child’s classroom).

Avoid sharing toys, books, makeup, sunglasses, or personal items such as towels or bedding.

Wash your hands some more (seriously, it’s a big part of preventing the spread of pink eye).

Encourage anyone in your household who has pink eye to avoid touching their face or rubbing their eyes. This can be hard for kids because conjunctivitis is itchy, which is why hand-washing is so important — you want to wash those germs away!

Remember, pink eye is very common in school-aged children and it’s nothing to feel bad about. If you treat it quickly it should be over as quickly.as it appeared.

We hope your school year is as germ-free as possible!

†Pharmacy Practice+ Business and Profession Santé 2023 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations (re: pharmacists) and The Medical Post and Profession Santé (re: physicians)

*with imported parts