Whether you’re a first-time parent or not, putting together a baby registry can feel overwhelming — there are tons of products across so many categories. So rather than piecing together friend and family recs, choose the easier way: Joy has launched an all-in-one baby registry that allows you to autofill items from the registries of trusted individuals. In addition, you can add items from favorite stores, set up fee-free cash funds, and more. Joy even offers an industry-leading completion discount of 20%, saving you money on those must-haves left behind.

Fast Facts

Universal registry: Add baby products to your registry from any multiple retailer sites, including directly from the Joy site

Build Your Perfect Baby Registry — Fast

1. Get Inspo From Existing Registries

Instead of asking your inner circle for suggestions or painstakingly copying items from their registries, use Joy to simplify the process. Once you create your free account and registry, you can then pull in a baby registry from a relative or close friend, and more for inspiration and guidance.

All you need is the link to their public registry on Amazon, Target, and Babylist (with Walmart coming soon), or you can find it with Joy’s search tool. The site allows you to autofill the full list of items or you can add specific ones for your bundle of joy.

2. Add Additional Products From Top Brands & Retailers

The Joy platform is packed with baby products from well-known brands like 4moms, Baby Tula, Britax, Como Tomo, Halo, Nanit, Newton, OXO, and others. You can browse, search by category (like clothing, nursery, bath and potty, etc.), or by brand — and add what you want to your registry.

Alternatively, because a Joy baby registry is universal, you can add products from any other retailer site that you please like Pottery Barn Kids, Etsy, and more. Doing so is simple using an easily-installed “add to Joy” button to your browser.

Group gifts for larger purchases are a breeze, too — friends and family can contribute as much as they want for big ticket items like that stroller you’ve had your eye on.

3. You Can Also Set Up A Cash Fund (Think Diapers, Childcare & More)

You can also create no-fee cash funds for things like diapers, a babymoon, childcare, college, and more. Loved ones can contribute to it using cash, check, credit card, Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal. There are options to add gift cards to various retailers and experiences to your registry as well.

Other Features To Know: