The mom-to-be said her pregnancy didn’t seem real until she was out of the first trimester

Rihanna was cautious to share her baby news with family and friends because, as many parents know, the first few months of pregnancy can be nerve-wracking.

The singer, designer and businesswoman, 33, spoke about her pregnancy at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event over the weekend, telling E! News that she didn’t think it was “real” for awhile.

“And then it was, and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you … want to see that it’s going to see its way through,” she said. “And I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”

Rihanna also explained how she told her friends the happy news, admitting that they all knew something was up when she stopped drinking and smoking.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

Rihanna announced her surprise pregnancy while on a stroll with A$AP Rocky in Harlem last month. Since then, she has shared photos of her growing belly on Instagram and, at the event this weekend, posed on the red carpet in a see-through green sequin top.

A$AP joined her at the celebration, and when asked what his favorite Fenty product was, he pointed to Rihanna and said, “Her.”

“See? He’s a keeper,” Rihanna giggled.

That soon-to-be parents glow!