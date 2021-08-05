Twitter Isn’t Loving TikTok Star Addison Rae’s ‘She’s All That’ Remake

KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX

Addison Rae stars in Netflix’s remake of the classic ’90s film She’s All That and the reviews online are mixed

TikTok star Addison Rae stars in the new Netflix remake of the ’90s classic She’s All That, and Twitter isn’t thrilled about it. After some buzz about a forthcoming She’s All That remake, Netflix has unveiled the trailer for He’s All That a gender-swapped take on the high school movie about giving your classmate a makeover and then falling in love with them.

Addison Rae stars as Padgett Sawyer, a high schooler who accepts a bet to turn ‘total disaster’ Cameron Kweller (played by Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan) into Prom King in an attempt to rehab her own image after she goes viral for humiliating herself on social media.

Now it's *his* turn for a makeover. HE'S ALL THAT, starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae and directed by Mark Waters, is only on Netflix on August 27. pic.twitter.com/7yp9xyDYyz — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 4, 2021

The original film came out in ’99 and starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a high school jock who makes a bet that he can turn an unattractive girl (Rachel Leigh Cook) into the school’s prom queen.

The movie wasn’t particularly groundbreaking (it was based on the play Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, after all), everyone loves to roast the movie’s makeover sequence because Cook is not an unattractive woman, and the movie wasn’t all that feminist either. However, it still remains a stand-out among the “teen movie” era of the ’90s and early aughts when they seemed to mass-produce comedies about high school romances, and this was one of the more memorable entries, thanks a lot to the charm of the two main stars. Also, gotta love Rachel Leigh Cook in literally everything, though I’m more of a Josie And The Pussycats fan myself, but that’s neither here nor there.

Anyway, Netflix released the trailer online and right away, Twitter was not loving it.

This looks objectively Fucking terrible. Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it’s going to be number 1. https://t.co/zcBJjT9tRL — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 4, 2021

Netflix cancels good shows to fund this bullshit. Stop Addison Rae pic.twitter.com/kWKOZ7eWGD — julie powers (@amanduhbuynes) July 30, 2021

can yall cast people that can actually act and not just tiktokers? — ‎⍟ milf ‎⍟ || TEAM USA 🇺🇸 (@Sspicymilk) August 4, 2021

Addison Rae starring in a movie just goes to show you that anything is possible in life if you work hard ( take others dances on Tik tok ) and grind ( be white ) https://t.co/5deNJT9Hkn — jw (@iam_johnw2) August 4, 2021

The good news is that Cook is also in the movie. However, the film has nothing to do with the original, as in Cook is not playing an older version of her character in She’s All That, she’s actually playing Rae’s mom in this new version, which is one way to make yourself feel super old! Fun!

To be fair, the fans of the original film are now in their 30s (and one of them is writing this article!). The fans of Addison Rae are teenagers who have no idea what She’s All That even is, so they’ll probably just stumble on He’s All That on Netflix and think, “Oh cool, a movie with Addison Rae, my fave.”

Like, look at these ~young people~ lining up to watch this on August 27, 2021.

ok i just watched the Hes All That movie trailer, and I’m totally excited to watch!! Seems that @whoisaddison killed it with her role!! 🤩🥰 — K E L ✨ (@kel4stier) August 4, 2021

/ that new Addison Rae movie on Netflix looks amazing… but it doesn’t come out for 3 weeks… pic.twitter.com/NG2Ia2qSTq — Billie ➜ Not @BillieEilish (@gxcciszn) August 4, 2021

ok i think u guys are over reacting, its not even that bad its like every other teen drama movie just with addison as the main character — pixie || ARSD 📌 ‼️ (@pixeheheh) August 4, 2021

That being said, marketing this movie at teens doesn’t really explain why there’s a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian in trailer. Still trying to wrap my head around that one.

why is kourtney kardashian in this https://t.co/9N3Oczu0Jz — ⁰⁵mars ʚɞ ♔🦎 (@chuuyourfood) August 5, 2021

This film is really not for fans of the original movie and honestly, fine by me.