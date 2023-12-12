Shopping

15 Gifts For Kids Of All Ages, Available At Target.com

From age-old favorites to this season’s popular picks.

by Kaitlin Clapinski
Whether there’s a holiday approaching or a birthday to plan for, shopping for new toys can be overwhelming. Your little one might have their favorites, but there are so many new options to add to the mix. That said, we’re here to help. You might already be familiar with Target’s huge variety of toys, but we narrowed down 15 of the best for each age group.

From a beginner scooter for the toddler to a Nintendo Switch for your tween, 2023’s hottest toys are all available at Target. Make sure to bookmark this page so you can come back to it time and time again. Scroll on to see the best toys of the season, all available at Target.

Toys For Toddlers (Ages 2 to 4)

B. play
Bowling Set - Let's Go Bowling!

Bowl in the comfort of your home with this 8-piece bowling set that includes pins, a travel carrier, and one bowling ball. The bright set is easily portable to ensure fun and easy play no matter where you are.

$18
$14
Fisher-Price
Laugh & Learn Puppy's Game Activity Board

This interactive game from Fisher Price is just as educational as it is enjoyable. It includes 10 activities that activate fun lights, music, and sounds.

$15.99
$12.79
B. toys
Doctor Play Set - Mini Doctor Care Kit

This mini doctor play set has everything your little ones need to treat their patients. It includes a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, bandage, mirror, otoscope, safe syringe, just-as-safe scissors, thermometer, hammer, a pair of tweezers, and a fabric bag.

$12
$10
Radio Flyer
Grow With Me Beginner Kids' Kick Scooter

This fiery red scooter is perfect for beginners and ideal for your little one. Safe for ages 2 to 5, it has adjustable handles and extra-wide base for more stability.

$35
B. Toys
Interactive Cat Piano - Meowsic

Your little musicians will love this interactive cat piano. It can play up to 20+ songs, plus, your little one can record their very own music with custom beats and sounds.

$28
$21

Toys For Kids (Ages 5 to 8)

Crayola
Light Up Tracing Pad

This tracing set is an easy way to spark creativity for your little ones. It includes everything you need to get started, so the play can start as soon as it’s unwrapped.

$20
Magic Mixies
Magical Gem Surprise Cauldron

Magic Mixies are the most popular toy of the season. With the right mix of ingredients (like the included Bubble ‘N’ Fizz Dust) this magic cauldron reveals a plush toy and matching ring for your little one.

$20
Hot Wheels
Ultra Hots Wild Drive Drag Race Trackset

You can’t go wrong with Hot Wheels. Your little ones can race their cars all day long with the included side-by-side race track.

$36
LEGO
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Mighty Dinosaurs Model Building Set

This LEGO set offers 3 toys in 1. Create a Dinosaur, Triceratops, and Pterodactyl for hours of creative play.

$12
$10
Barbie
Mermaid Power Skipper Mermaid Doll

Kids can play on land and sea with this Mermaid doll Barbie. It includes 10 accessories and clothing items so your little one can transform her into a magical mermaid.

$16
$13

Toys For Big Kids (Ages 9 to 12)

Mondo Llama
502pc String A Bling Jewelry Set

Perfect for a sleepover, this $10 jewelry set features 500+ pieces to create forever friendship bracelets. It includes colorful beads, string, elastic, and more.

$10
Hasbro Gaming
Connect 4 Board Game

Connect 4 is a classic board game that never gets old. Perfect for the holiday season, everyone in the family can take turns battling it out.

$9
$8.50
LEGO
Minecraft The Deep Dark Battle Biome Building Toy

This LEGO combines kids’ two favorite things: LEGOs and Minecraft. Ideal for ages 8+, your kids will be inspired to build, explore, and play.

$53
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Lite - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle

How cute is this pink Nintendo Switch? Plus, Animal Crossing is already loaded onto the device.

$200
Crazy Skates
Retro Roller Skates

Roller skating is back in style and this retro pair is truly adorable. These Crazy Skates are available in a variety of colors and are great for beginners.

$100