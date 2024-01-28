10 An Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Peak Cozy Vibes

You can tell by just looking at this sweatshirt that it was made for curling up in while working from home, watching a movie, or running weekend errands. It has a classic crewneck and tapered sleeves for throwback vibes, but the kicker is the loose hem that doesn’t tug at the bottom for peak cozy feels. Plus, it comes in a bunch of colors, so you can get one for every day of the week.