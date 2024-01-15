Style
50 Cute, Flattering Clothes & Accessories That Are Only $35 On Amazon Prime
These budget-friendly finds look so freaking good.
by Andrea Gale
Updating your wardrobe has become dangerously simple with online shopping, and the two-day promise of Amazon Prime has only upped the ante: The mega-marketplace is rife with stylish wallet-friendly options that can be on your doorstep in 48 hours. This list has rounded up 50
cute, flattering clothes and accessories that are only $35 on Amazon Prime. From everyday basics and loungewear to jewelry and hats, these pieces feature luxe-feeling finishes and silhouettes that look incredible on every body — and won’t utterly deplete your bank account. Scroll on, and prepare to click “add to cart.” 01 This Staple Bodysuit With Elevated Details
It’s under $30, but this
bodysuit looks far more expensive thanks to refined details like an on-trend square neckline and a polished, slightly longer short sleeve that hits just above the elbows. The body hugging silhouette features a snap closure for easy bathroom breaks, too. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 15 02 A Funnel-Neck Sweater In The Coziest Knit
Shoppers love the fit and feel of this Amazon Essentials
sweater, which features long sleeves and a hip length, with a funnel neckline and cable knit details in a soft cotton-blend knit. One reviewer raved, “Super soft, fits great and looks nice with jeans or slacks for work. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments every time I wear it. I bought it in 2 colors. Reasonably priced too!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 03 This Classic-With-A-Twist Everyday Dress
A daytime essential, this long-sleeved
dress features a scoop neckline with a versatile knee-length hem that will look just as incredible with paired sneakers as it will with heels or tall boots. Meanwhile, the skirt is accented by fluttery pleats that are polished enough for office wear. Rendered in a buttery-soft fabric and equipped with practical pockets, it’s easy to see why nearly 5,000 shoppers have given this dress a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 30 04 These Leather-Look Loafers That Feel Like A Foot Massage
Comfy yet stylish, these faux leather
loafers are crafted with moccasin-style stitching and gold-toned accents for a little polished detail. Comfort features include a padded insole and an outsole lined with rubber massage discs for a foot-soothing treat. One shopper raved that “the sole provides a massage every time you take a step.” Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded these loafers with a five-star rating. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Available colors: 49 05 These Adjustable Belts You Can Wear At The Waist Or Hip
A hidden gem, this two-pack of faux leather
belts comes in multiple combinations of classic neutrals that will go with everything. Accented by gold-toned interlocking buckles, they’re a delicate way to accessorize your denim and trousers or cinch the waistline of dresses. Since they’re so adjustable, you can ensure a proper fit for every outfit. Available sizes: Below 37 inches — Below 43 inches Available colors: 22 06 Some Cargo Joggers That Wick Moisture
Crafted from a lightweight fabric that wicks away sweat, these on-trend cargo
joggers are ideal for outdoor activities. (They’ve even got UPF 50+ protection.) So popular with Amazon shoppers that they’ve got over 9,000 five-star ratings, the design features an elasticized waistband and cuffs along with five functional pockets for stashing your keys or phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 14 07 This Popular Sports Bra With A Strappy Back
This wildly popular
sports bra is crafted with performance-minded details like a supportive, lined shelf bra with removable pads and sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material to help you stay comfortable even through high-intensity workouts. Just as stylish as it is functional, it features criss-crossing racerback straps. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 39 08 This Better-Than-Basic Henley Sweatshirt
Upgrade your loungewear collection with this tailored
sweatshirt. The design is full of features that elevate it beyond beyond the basic, from henley-style buttons and a high mock neck to the kangaroo front pocket, with subtly distressed seams. Surprisingly affordable given its special details, this sweatshirt is bound to become a favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 15 09 This 2-Pack Of Tees With Unbelievable Ratings
The number of perfect ratings shoppers have awarded this twin-pack of Amazon Essentials
tees might seem a little delulu — to date, the number is over 39,000 — but once you consider the classic short-sleeved crewneck design and soft fabric, it’s easy to understand their popularity. With a scoop neck and fitted silhouette at a rock-bottom price, they’re the essential, affordable layering tees you’ll keep in steady rotation. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 41 10 These Flared Leggings With A Crossover Waist
A high, crossover V-waistband and fabric blended with a high percentage of stretch give these flared l
eggings their waist- and booty-sculpting properties; they’re best-sellers on Amazon with one shopper calling them, “A Wardrobe Game-Changer!” Wear these pants with a sports bra for yoga, or try them with loafers and a slouchy sweater for a comfy WFH look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 23 11 This Adorable Heart Cardigan
With a crisp red stripe at the cuffs and contrasting red buttons, this
cardigan has the vintage-inspired sportiness of a letterman jacket; the adorable heart on the front is a sweet contrast. The crewneck design fits at the hip, and features an oversized fit ideal for layering. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 12 This Wide Brim Fedora Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying
Shoppers can’t stop buying this wide-brim
fedora, which boasts over 8,000 five-star ratings. Accented by a slender black band at the crown, this wallet-friendly hat is an effortless way to add interest to your look. It’s offered in nearly 20 colors, so you’re sure to find one that makes all your go-to outfits pop. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 19 13 This Satin Midi Skirt You’ll Wear All Year Long
Sumptuous satin fabric combines with an elasticized pull-on waist and a midi length to create a
skirt that you’ll wear all year long. Whether you pair it with sandals and a tank in hot weather, or a chunky knit and tall boots when it’s cold, this skirt easily adds polish . Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 14 These Classic White Sneakers
On any style-maven’s must-have list is a pair of canvas
sneakers like these; they feature a rubber toe and an anti-slip sole, in a minimal and versatile all-white design that’s the definition of classic — although they’re available in other colors if you prefer. A popular option with thousands of glowing reviews, they’re machine washable for the easiest of upkeep. The low price makes it oh-so-easy to click “add to cart.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available colors: 11 15 A Leggings-Friendly Tunic That Comes In So Many Colors
Available in more than three dozen shades, you’re sure to find a version of this long tunic
tee that’s perfect for your wardrobe. It features a roomy fit, high scoop neckline, and a sporty split curved hem that would look pitch-perfect worn loose over leggings. As one shopper noted, “This shirt is comfortable, fits and feels great. I would recommend this shirt to anyone looking for a nice shirt to wear out that doubles as a comfy stay at home shirt. Either way you want to wear it, you’re good to go!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 38 16 This Fitted Sweater With A Twisted Front
A twisted front and sweetheart neckline turn up the heat in this ribbed
sweater. Accessorized with sleek stilettos, it would make a relaxed yet polished addition to a going-out ensemble. The fitted silhouette hits at the hip, so you can tuck it in or leave it loose. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 17 This Bodycon Jumpsuit You Can Style So Many Ways
Not only does this long-sleeved bodycon
jumpsuit feature a streamlined fit with major Kim Kardashian energy, it comes with so many styling possibilities. The stretchy, smooth fabric can serve as a base layer under cardigans or hoodies, or you can channel Ms. K and wear it solo — if you’re going out, pop on a pair of heels and accessorize the scooped neckline with a statement necklace. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 18 This Quilted Crossbody Bag With A Chunky Contrasting Strap
Quilted faux leather is contrasted by gleaming gold-toned hardware and a chunky, contrasting strap in this fanny pack
bag. The dynamic interplay of textures makes it look much more expensive than it is. The removable strap allows you to carry the bag as a clutch while the zip-closure design features one inner zippered pocket and one slip pocket for organization, with plenty of room in the main compartment for important items like a wallet, phone, and keys. 19 This Effortless Blouse As A Dressier T-Shirt Alternative
The easy silhouette and button-down popover V-neck of this Amazon Essentials
blouse make it dressier than a basic tee but no less comfortable. Soft to the touch, it’ll look effortlessly polished whether you pair it with denim and sneakers or more structured office attire. Those three-quarter sleeves are elasticized at the cuff so you can adjust the fit without having them slouch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 20 This Cropped Bomber Jacket For Sporty Style
It might sound surprising, but this chic, sporty
bomber jacket can totally double as a purse: The roomy flap front pockets can fit essentials like your phone, keys, and wallet, allowing you to leave home bag-free. The cropped style buttons at the front, with elasticized trim at the cuffs, neck, and hem for a little laid-back style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 8 21 This Menswear-Influenced Pajama Shirt
Upgrade your pajama collection with this short
nightgown, which features menswear-inspired details like piped trim with a notched collar and button-down front guaranteed to add style to your bedtime routine. As functional as it is adorable, its breathable viscose blend is ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool throughout the night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 22 This Occasion-Worthy Tailored Jumpsuit
You’ll be blown away by the many uses for this stylish
jumpsuit: Amazon reviewers have worn it to work, baby showers, even cocktail parties and weddings. The shockingly wallet-friendly design features tailored details like short puffed sleeves and a tie waist, while the elegant drape of the pants is easily dressed up with heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 23 This Faux Leather Tote That Can Fit Your Laptop
Perfect for days when you’re heading into the office, this vegan leather
tote bag is roomy enough to fit larger items like a laptop and water bottle, and features shoulder straps and top handle straps for versatility of use. A detachable zipper pocket allows easy access to other daily must-haves like your keys, wallet, and phone. 24 These Fan-Favorite Yoga Pants
These beloved
yoga pants have been given a five-star rating by over 28,000 Amazon shoppers who are low-key obsessed with the compressive high waist and stretchy, supportive, moisture-wicking fabric. Reviewers also adore the two functional side pockets, which are roomy enough to fit an iPhone 13, along with your keys on days you prefer to go bag-free. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 19 25 This Sheer Chiffon-Like Blouse In A Sweet Floral Print
In vibrant watercolor floral prints, this
blouse has charmed its way into hundreds of wardrobes, winning five-star ratings from over 8,000 Amazon shoppers. The V-neckline and long, bloused poet sleeves contribute to the delicate appeal. The sheer fabric can be day- or nighttime-appropriate; for an evening look, try layering it over a lacy longline bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 36 26 This Plaid Shacket In A Cropped Length
However you style this plaid
shacket, the boxy cropped fit will look incredible. It’s loose-fitting enough to layer over shirts and sweaters, and short enough to look like an adorable button-down shirt. With a classic collar, button-front chest pockets, and button cuffs, this flannel shacket is not to be underestimated. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 27 This Pair Of Ballet Flats With An Underground Fan Base Ballet flats are the shoe to buy this season, and this Amazon Essentials pair comes endorsed by an unbelievable number of five-star ratings: Over 45,000 to be exact. The minimal slip-on silhouette is crafted from faux leather, with a layer of memory foam and flexible nonslip soles for wear-all-day comfort — they’re even available in wide widths. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including select wide sizes) Available colors: 23 28 This Floral Midi Skirt For Laid-Back Dressing Up
On days when you feel like dressing up but don’t want to feel extra, reach for this midi
skirt. The fluttery fit and floral print are effortlessly polished without being too formal, and the pull-on elastic waistband won’t feel restrictive. If you’re wearing this skirt during boot season, choose a pair with a shaft tall enough to disappear beneath the hem to keep the silhouette balanced. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 2 29 This Button-Down Shirt That Comes In The Cutest Prints
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more appealing button-down than this
blouse; not only is it surprisingly affordable, it’s been awarded a perfect rating by over 10,000 shoppers. It’s crafted from a viscose fabric that feels smooth against the skin, and is polished enough to dress up with trousers or a skirt. It comes in a great selection of prints, too — like the blue and white floral shown here, along with artsy graphic prints and fierce leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 27 30 These Timeless Straight-Leg Jeans In A Great Range Of Sizes
“Timeless” is the only word to describe these Gloria Vanderbilt
jeans. The high-rise waist and straight leg are the epitome of classic style. So popular that over 54,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, these jeans feature five-pocket styling with a zipper fly, for a silhouette that you’ll dress up and down — and that costs less than a dinner out. Choose from short, long, and plus sizes for the perfect fit. Available sizes: 4 — 24 (including select plus, short, and long sizes) Available colors: 71 31 This Cozy Hoodie In A Unique Waffle Texture
It’s always difficult to resist a cozy
hoodie, and this version features features a cozy waffle texture that elevates it beyond basic loungewear — so resistance is futile. Classic hoodie elements like a drawstring hood and kanga pocket add structure to the relaxed silhouette. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 32 This Preppy-Chic Oversized Vest
Meet your newest favorite layering piece: This oversized V-neck
vest. Layer the hip-length, Gossip Girl-worthy argyle print over a button-down white shirt, or wear it as a standalone top — there are no wrong answers here. Choose from three silhouettes within the listing for a vest you’ll reach for on repeat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 21 33 These Soft Yet Structured Pull-On Jeggings
Get the comfort of your favorite leggings and the structured silhouette of skinny jeans with these Amazon Essentials
jeggings. Given five-star ratings by more than 9,000 shoppers, they feature a pull-on waistband, decorative front pockets, and functional back pockets. One reviewer raved, “These jeggings are soft (unlike stiff jeans), and fit like a dream.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including select short and long sizes) Available colors: 12 34 The Perfect Scarf For Cold Weather & Long Plane Flights
If you’ve got a redeye flight coming up, bring along this
shawl — at 79 inches long, it’s big enough to double as a throw blanket to ward off that aggressive airplane air conditioning, and the fringed trim and cute print can accessorize your outfits when you’re in need of a scarf on chilly days. The budget-friendly price doesn’t hurt one bit. 35 This Tie-Waist Cardigan You Can Wear Three Ways
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, you can wear this
cardigan three ways: tied at the front, tied at the back, or left open. Crafted from a drape-y fabric in a hip length, it can even serve as a standalone top — simply adjust the neck for as much (or as little) coverage as you like. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 11 36 This Top With Lacey Poet Sleeves
Casual waffle weave is contrasted by the femme detail of long, lacy poet sleeves in this cute
top. The scoop neck silhouette features a hip length that can be tucked in for a more structured look. As one shopper raved, “Absolutely loved this so much I ordered more in other colors… I was so [pleased] with the simplicity of it and it fits so comfortably” Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 42 37 This Elegant Surplice-Neck Dress
A surplice neckline and a faux wrap waist lend this short-sleeved
dress its effortless elegance — you could easily incorporate this into any office wardrobe, and it’s great to keep on-hand for events and weddings. Shoppers love that the fabric stretches and moves for a comfortable fit. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus Available colors: 27 38 This Tie-Front Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves
Over 9,000 shoppers have given this
blouse a five-star rating. It features a V-neck and button front, with dressy detail coming from flowing elbow-length sleeves and a tie waist. Versatile and inexpensive, it can pair with denim or trousers, and would even make a chic topper to a slinky slip dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 27 39 This On-Trend Pair Of Lee Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut silhouettes have been cropping up all over the denim landscape; get in on the trend with this pair of bootcut
jeans from classic denim brand Lee. The mid-rise waist and slightly stretchy fit combine with classic five-pocket styling to produce a pair of jeans so current there’s no way you’d guess their low price . Available sizes: 2 — 18 (including select short and long sizes) Available colors: 11 40 This Essential Long-Sleeved Bodysuit
Stretch is blended into the fabric of this long-sleeved
bodysuit to ensure a smooth, curve-clinging fit. It’s the essential layering piece that deserves a place in every wardrobe. The scoop-neck silhouette can be worn alone or underneath sweaters and jackets, and it’s been praised by five-star ratings from more than 7,000 shoppers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34 41 This Flowy Plaid Vest Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of
Amazon reviewers are raving about this buffalo plaid
vest, praising the way its roomy fit can layer over knits and tops. Two side pockets have room to stash your keys or phone, while the draped open lapel front adds interest. (It’s also easy to belt when you want a different shape.) Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 28 42 This Lightweight Quilted Vest
On days you need an extra layer — but still want to look cute — reach for this
vest: It’s been awarded five-star ratings by over 19,000 shoppers, with a zip-front silhouette in quilted, lightly-padded fabric with a shaped waist at the back that adds warmth while resisting sloppiness. Keep your hands warm by popping them in the deep side pockets, or use them to stash your keys and credit cards — the zip closure will keep your valuables secure . Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 43 The Sweater Dress You Can Wear From Work To Cocktails
You can wear this
dress from desk to date. The long-sleeved knit, cowl neckline, and knee length are office-appropriate, and the body-skimming fit is just spicy enough to be interesting for evening (especially when you add a statement heel). Featuring a wallet-friendly price, it comes in so many colors that you’re sure to find a favorite . Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 32 44 This Must-Have Denim Midi Skirt With Cool Asymmetrical Buttons
A
denim midi skirt is one of the hottest wardrobe pieces of the season, and this version features cool asymmetrical buttons that make it look so much pricier than it is. You’ll wear the high-waisted design all year long, with tanks in hot weather and sweaters in the cold, and you can button or unbutton the front to change up your look . Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 20 45 This Delicate Layered Necklace
Accessorizing has never been easier than with these delicate layered
necklaces. The set of two features staggered lengths and varied designs for a look that’s instantly curated — little wonder they’ve won over 16,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Hypoallergenic, each necklace is crafted from 18-karat gold over brass. Wear them solo, or add them to an existing necklace stack. 46 This T-Shirt Dress For Your Capsule Wardrobe
When planning a capsule wardrobe, it’s always a good idea to include a
T-shirt dress like this one: You can dress it up with heels, down with sneakers, and layer sweaters on top when the weather turns cold. Featuring a rounded V-neck, short sleeves, and a roomy fit that will look good on everyone, this dress is bound to become a wardrobe staple . Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 34 47 This Set Of Chunky Statement-Making Hoop Earrings
Whether you’re accessorizing for a day at the office or a night out for cocktails, this set of chunky
hoop earrings offers plenty of chic options. For less than $20, you’ll receive six pairs of hypoallergenic earrings in a variety of textures that range from smooth and minimal to ornate and braided. 48 These Sophisticated Satin Shortie Pajamas
A chic addition to your sleepwear collection, the gleaming satin fabric of these remarkably budget-friendly
shortie pajamas will surely make any bedtime ritual feel more special. The popular sleepwear pick features elastic-waist shorts and a menswear-inspired, short-sleeved top with a button-front and notch collar. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 105 49 This Maxi Skirt With An Adjustable Drop Waist
It’s not hard to see why over 7,500 shoppers have given this
maxi skirt a five-star rating; the pull-on design is crafted from a stretchy, soft fabric and features a drop waist that can be folded over to adjust the length and fit — and it’s got pockets, too. Contrast the length with a crop top, and add a pair of heels, for comfy yet stylish evening ensemble, or keep it low-key for lounge days with your favorite tee. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 27 50 This Open-Front Cardigan In A Longer Length
Shoppers are obsessed with this
cardigan from Amazon Essentials. This is one you’ll want to have on-hand for days you head into the office or when you just want an easy topper to throw on and go. Crafted from lightweight knit in a below-the-hip length that’s perfect for legging days, it features a fit that can layer over other tops while an open-front design is easy to pop on or take off. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 20