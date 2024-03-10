Baby skin is delicate and sensitive, making choosing gentle skin-care products a priority. Skin-care brand Makari De Suisse’s BÉBÉ collection features carefully designed products formulated with plant-based ingredients like sweet almond oil and chamomile extract to deliver hydration and softness — while also leaving out potentially irritating parabens.

Founded in Paris and featuring thoughtful ingredient lists, think of it as French girl skin-care for your little one. Scroll on for a few of the hero multitasking products:

1. A Cleansing Milk That Can Also Be Used As Lotion

There are two ways that you can use this baby cleansing milk formulated with sweet almond oil and chamomile extract. In the bath, wet your baby’s skin with lukewarm water, then use the cleansing milk (applied with your hands or a washcloth) as a gentle body wash. Thanks to its mild and moisturizing formula, the product also serves as a deeply hydrating lotion — rub the cleansing milk directly on their skin when it's dry or irritated. A larger bottle of baby cleansing milk is also available.

(This product contains almonds; if you notice irritation or symptoms of an allergic reaction, discontinue use and call your pediatrician.)

2. This Relaxing Oil Enriched With Plant Extracts & Vitamins

Studies show that infant massage can lower pain levels and can help babies gain weight — and it’s a relaxing way to bond with your little one, too. Warm this body oil in your hands before massaging it into your baby’s skin to lock in moisture thanks to ingredients like sweet almond oil, chamomile extract, and vitamins C and E.

3. This Hypoallergenic Foaming Gel That Only Contains 2 Ingredients

The only ingredients in this foaming gel are moisturizing coconut oil and anti-inflammatory panthenol. It’ll leave your baby’s hair and skin soft, nourished, and hydrated. The product is gentle enough to use daily thanks to the hypoallergenic and paraben-free formula.

4. A Hydrating Bar Of Soap Designed Just For Babies

It can be hard to find bar soap designed specifically for babies. BÉBÉ’s bar soap is made with shea butter, apricot kernel oil, calendula extract, and sweet almond oil to gently cleanse skin without drying it out. It is mild enough for daily use.

5. A Sampler Pack That Comes With A Pretty Travel Bag

Interested in trying out several of these products? The brand’s variety kit that includes the hair & body foaming gel, baby cleansing milk, softness care baby oil, and a cute gold storage bag to hold it all.

