50 Strange Things With Near-Perfect Reviews That Are Most-Added To Amazon Wish Lists

When it comes to buying items on Amazon, it can be incredibly helpful to know that tons of people have bought said items and enjoy them enough to leave stellar reviews. To make the time you spend online shopping as productive as possible, I curated a list of 50 unique and strangely flawless items with near-perfect reviews that also happen to be most often added to Amazon wish lists.

From a sticky ball that cleans the grime and crumbs insides of your purse to a set of meat claws for shredding like a beast, there’s something here for everyone.

01 These Genius Headband Headphones For Sleep Or Working Out Amazon MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon You can use these headband headphones in several ways: as a way to comfortably listen to music or ambient sounds when you settle in for sleep or as workout headphones (the stretchy band means you don’t have to worry about earbuds falling out mid-run). The Bluetooth wireless headphones are soft and comfortable, and they can even double as a sleep mask to keep the light out. Choose from 13 colors.

02 This Compact Pizza Cutter That Truly Delivers Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $12 See On Amazon This well-designed pizza cutter wheel is sturdy and very sharp to cut through even the thickest crust and all the toppings with minimal effort required. The compact pizza cutter fits in the palm of your hand and in your cutlery drawer. It features a protective blade guard for safety when it’s stored away. With more than 43,000 ratings to date, fans say this small but mighty kitchen gadget is a game-changer if you’re short on drawer space.

03 This TV Backlight Strip That Provides Ambient Theater Lighting Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting $18 See On Amazon You can use this LED TV backlight strip purely for ambient lighting around your home theater area, or you can use it to help improve contrast and reduce eye strain — it conveniently does both. The strip is available in several sizes and includes sturdy adhesive to keep it in place. The strip features 15 colors, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes.

04 These Affordable Scalp Massagers That Also Remove Dandruff Amazon Flathead Products Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon There are three important functions of this unique-looking scalp massager: to help remove dandruff or dead skin, to increase the blood flow in your scalp to stimulate hair growth, and to just plain feel good. The silicone massager comes in a two-pack, so you can keep one and give one (or use one for travel).

05 These Eco-Friendly, Reusable Swedish Dish Cloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Instead of using so many paper towels, switch to using this pack of 10 Swedish dishcloths. Made from cellulose, each cloth is super-absorbent and feels gritty when dry and soft when wet, which is ideal for all types of cleaning. The washable dishcloths can be reused up to 100 times before they need to be tossed, ultimately saving up to 15 rolls of paper towels each. There are eight colors to choose from within the listing.

06 These Metal Claws For The Ultimate Way To Shred Meat Amazon Cave Tools Metal Meat Claws $24 See On Amazon You can use these meat claws to shred all types of meat, including pulled pork, chicken, turkey, and beef. The bear claw-shaped stainless steel tools can also carry hot food from the oven or grill without the need for oven mitts. Want an even more bear-like feel? Spring for the knuckle grip option within the listing.

07 These Best-Selling Oven Rack Shields That Protect Against Burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon These best-selling oven rack shields are a super clever way to prevent your forearms from getting burned as you take food in and out of the oven. The heat-resistant silicone shields attach to the edge of oven racks (or air fryers or toaster ovens) and act as a barrier between the heat and your skin. The four-pack of shields can be cut to the correct size or combined if you need more length. They come in three color options.

08 This Cult-Fave Korean Night Cream Formulated With Snail Mucin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care $20 See On Amazon You may have never applied snail mucin to your face, but it can do wonders for your skin. This Korean moisturizing night cream, infused with ethically sourced snail mucin extract, is lightweight and known to help hydrate and repair. With nearly 20,000 ratings, count on this for an effective all-in-one repair cream.

09 This Adorable Ladle That’s Surprisingly Functional Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $18 See On Amazon Shaped like an adorable Loch Ness, this soup ladle has four “feet” that it stands on, keeping it upright on the countertop for less mess. The ladle has a high heat resistance and it’s dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s a novelty kitchen tool that’ll make you smile every time you use it. Can’t beat that.

10 This Concentrated Pain Relief Cream With 13,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream, 4 oz. $31 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with sore joints, muscles, or general aches and pains, this intensive cream — infused with arnica, vitamin B6, and msm — promises to provide targeted relief. You can apply up to four times a day (for up to 10 days) and you can use it with or without a heating pad or ice pack. As one fan raved, “I have recommended it to at least 100 people over the 2 years since I discovered it! [...]Penetrex really has been a godsend for me and so many of my friends!”

11 This Uniquely Shaped Detangling Brush To Get The Knots Out Amazon Crave Naturals BIGGIE Glide Thru Detangling Brush $8 See On Amazon Whether you (or your kiddos) have straight or curly hair, this Glide Thru detangling brush is known for getting the knots out. It works well on hair that’s wet or dry and can detangle even the thickest hair. In addition to detangling, the plastic bristles are also designed to massage your scalp, aiding in circulation that may even promote hair growth.

12 This Genius Electric Lunch Box That’ll Heat Your Meals Anywhere Amazon FVW Electric Lunch Box Food Heater $23 See On Amazon Instead of settling for a cold lunch or having to wait for the microwave, go for this electric lunch box heater. Simply plug it in to heat your food at the office or in the car using the two included power cables. When the lunch box is plugged in, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to heat up, and then it keeps the food at a consistent temperature of 140 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Included is an insulated carry bag, an electric lunch box, a stainless steel inner box, a stainless steel spoon and fork, and a dish cloth.

13 This Broom Closet Organizer With Over 41,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon Keep your garage supplies or shed tools handy but out of the way by mounting this garden tool organizer to the wall. The space-saving organizer has five slots for mops, rakes, brooms, or any tool or piece of athletic equipment with a long handle. It also comes with six hooks for additional storage. One shopper noted, “I got this because it's annoying when the broom and mop keep falling over in the corner. When I first opened the package, I was nervous about having to drill something because I am NOT a handy person, but this was simple enough.”

14 This Brilliant Sticky Ball Purse Cleaner Amazon Sauberkugel Purse Cleaner $12 See On Amazon A hero lives among us, and that’s the person who invented this sticky ball purse cleaner. The ball is a genius way to clean your purse to clear out the debris that accumulates at the bottom. Simply let it roam free inside your bag, and it’ll pick up the crumbs and dirt your kids (or you) have left behind. Run it under water to clean and use again. Smaller than a golf ball, it doesn’t take up much space.

15 This Silicone Baking Mat Set With Excellent Reviews Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat Set (3 Pieces) $18 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats fit perfectly over most baking sheets and are offered in either half or quarter sizes. They can take the place of parchment paper and cut back on needing to wash a crusty baking sheet after use. Roll these up for easy storage after use. One shopper gushed, “They are nice and thick, cover the entire tops of my baking sheets and so far nothing I've cooked with them sticks to them!”

16 This Collapsible Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper With Glowing Reviews Amazon POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating after nearly 30,000 reviews, it’s clear that there are several benefits to using this microwave popcorn popper. The heat is evenly distributed throughout the bowl so few kernels are left unpopped, you get to use fresh kernels which always taste better than standard pre-packaged microwave popcorn, the silicone bowl is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, and you can eat straight out of the bowl to save on dishes. It can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn, but collapses down for easy storage in between uses.

17 This Handheld Frother For Leveling Up All Types Of Beverages Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Whether you want to froth milk for your coffee or hot chocolate, or you want to blend a protein shake or matcha, this milk frother gets the job done quickly, efficiently, and with a minuscule amount of cleanup. The battery-powered frother creates a rich and creamy foam that looks and feels like it came from a professional barista. The portable device comes in eight colors.

18 This Silicone Spatula Set With Every Size You Need Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula (4 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Since this spatula set comes with four spatulas in various sizes, you’ll always have something to bake with, scrape the sides of a peanut butter jar with, and frost a cake with. The silicone spatulas are durable, dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from five color options.

19 This Bamboo Tumbler That Comes With A Tea Infuser & Strainer Amazon LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer - $25 See On Amazon Perfect for loose leaf tea, this gorgeous bamboo thermos can hold up to 17 ounces of your favorite brew. It can keep your beverage hot up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours. The tumbler comes with a two-piece detachable infuser and strainer that can also be used to infuse water with your favorite fruit.

20 This Hamburger Press That Makes The Perfect Patty Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $17 See On Amazon Ideal for making perfectly formed round patties, this burger press will be a smash hit at your barbecues — or even just dinner with the family. Put the raw meat inside the dishwasher-safe burger press to shape the burgers before grilling. It has an indicator line so you can cook consistently sized burgers. Included are 200 square parchment papers to separate the patties before you cook them.

21 This Hair-Friendly Sunscreen Mist For Your Scalp Amazon COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist $23 See On Amazon The scalp is often overlooked when it comes to sunscreen, but not with this organic scalp sunscreen spray. The 2-ounce spray bottle offers SPF 30, lasts up to 80 minutes, is water-resistant, and is safe to use on color-treated hair. It has a natural ocean salted sage scent and is a great solution for scalps that tend to sunburn.

22 This Innovative Cup Holder For Bringing Your Tumbler In The Car Amazon Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander $27 See On Amazon If the cup holders in your car are too small for your favorite tumbler or bottle, this cup holder expander will change that. The cup holder securely attaches inside your car’s cup holder so it won’t go anywhere while driving. They’re even great for car seats with small cup holders. As one shopper noted, “These were easy to install. I bought two and had no issue re-configuring the holders in the off-set position. They securely hold my Yeti tumbler with no issues.”

23 This Sugar Lip Scrub That Hydrates While It Exfoliates Amazon Hanalei Vegan and Cruelty-Free Sugar Lip Scrub Exfoliator $12 See On Amazon Made with Hawaiian cane sugar, kukui oil, and shea butter, this sugar lip scrub is formulated to gently exfoliate your lips while adding moisture. While the cruelty-free and vegan formula smooths your lips, it also hydrates to repair any dryness or chapping. Essentially, it’s a beauty arsenal must-have.

24 This Vegetable Chopper That Doubles As A Food Storage Container Amazon MAIPOR Vegetable Chopper $19 See On Amazon Not only will this versatile vegetable chopper save you time and energy in the kitchen, it doubles as a food storage container with a lid, which means you can chop directly into the 1.2-liter compartment — who doesn’t love one less dish to wash? The chopper comes with eight blades for all types of vegetables and fruit, plus it even comes with an egg separator for another useful kitchen upgrade.

25 This Best-Selling Masher For Meat & Potatoes Amazon Farberware Professional Masher $10 See On Amazon The five blade design of this professional masher makes it easy to mash, chop, and mix food. The nylon gadget is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher safe, and safe to use on all cookware. One shopper raved, “This is the thing you didn’t realize you needed. It's so much faster to use than a spatula, and it makes it VERY easy to get much smaller and more consistently sized pieces of meat.”

26 These Stacking Mats For Cans Or Wine Bottles Amazon Fridge Monkey Can Organizer Mat (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Save space in your refrigerator by placing up to 10 cans on these stacking mats. Offered in a convenient pack of two, the ridged mats also work well for stacking wine or beer bottles in a storage area or using as a display at a party. Made of lightweight rubber, the mats can be rolled and put away when you aren’t using them.

27 This Warming Device That’ll Heat Your Coffee All Day Amazon Misby Coffee Warmer $19 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly reheating your coffee in the microwave, try this convenient coffee warmer. Place your mug on the electric warmer to keep your beverage at a consistent temperature, or you can choose to heat your coffee or tea up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It has an automatic shut-off feature that turns the device off when it doesn’t sense a mug.

28 These Wildly Popular Kitchen Scissors With A Heavy-Duty Feel Amazon iBayam Kitchen Shears (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon You’ll find that these all-purpose kitchen shears — conveniently offered as a pack of two — can cut through all types of packaging, meat, pizza, vegetables, and more. Some other perks: The ergonomic handle is comfortable to grip, the scissors come with a protective guard, they’re dishwasher-safe, and they’re available in 12 color options.

29 These Easy-To-Clean Silicone Drinking Straws With An Included Brush Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) $10 See On Amazon Waste less plastic and save money by switching to these reusable silicone drinking straws that can be trimmed to pair with any bottle. They’re made with BPA-free silicone that’s dishwasher safe. The company does recommend, however, using the included cleaning brush before putting them through the dishwasher. One shopper gushed, “These straws are durable, flavorless and flexible, making them, in my opinion, superior to metal or plastic alternatives.”

30 These Collapsible Funnels That Easily Fit In A Drawer Amazon KongNai Kitchen Funnel Set (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Instead of trying to pour liquid with a steady hand and hoping for the best, use this kitchen funnel set. The included four silicone funnels comes in a variety of sizes and colors. Since funnels aren’t typically something you use every day, it’s nice that these are collapsible, making them easy to store.

31 This Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit That’ll Remove Years Of Lint Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 See On Amazon Use this dryer vent cleaner kit to remove lint build up and help your dryer function better and safer. The vacuum hose can attach onto most vacuum cleaners (not Dyson, unfortunately), and it can reach deep into the vent as well as behind appliances. Regularly cleaning your dryer vent can prevent fires from starting due to the accumulation of lint, so this is $9 well spent.

32 This Best-Selling Foot Peel Mask That Gives New Life To Your Cracked Feet Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Your feet deserve some TLC, which is exactly what they’ll get with this four-pack of foot peel masks. To use, sit with the mask socks on your feet for 60 minutes, then the top layers of skin will begin to peel within 6 to 11 days. You’ll be left with much softer feet with less calluses and cracks. Choose from 12 aromatic scents.

33 This Leakproof Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $19 See On Amazon If you enjoy a hint of fruit flavor in your water, this infuser water bottle is the thing to get. Made of durable plastic, the bottle has a flip-top lid, a non-slip grip, and an internal infuser to hold fruit or herbs. It’s a great way to stay motivated to drink more water throughout the day.

34 This Cuticle Cream That Works Fast Amazon Onsen Cuticle Cream $12 See On Amazon Whether you do your own manicures at home or could use some maintenance in between nail salon visits, try this cuticle cream. The formula is loaded with nourishing ingredients, including Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, rich bran oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, and promises noticeable results in less than two weeks. One shopper raved, “I doubted it would make much of a difference since I've used many cuticle oil/creams that worked about as well as petroleum jelly (which wasn’t much help), but THIS product made a major difference overnight. It also helped my dry skin calluses around the nails.”

35 This Fan-Fave Neck Reading Light With Bendable Arms Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon If you enjoy reading in bed, this highly rated neck book light offers impressive features to make your reading time as comfortable as possible. Not only do the two bendable arms allow for just the right angle of light, but they also feature three color modes (yellow, warm white, and cool white) and six brightness levels. You get up to 80 hours of battery life, so you can focus on your book and not constantly recharging the device.

36 This Electric Lighter That Works In The Wind Amazon MEIRUBY Rechargeable USB Electric Lighter $9 See On Amazon You don’t have to worry about the wind with this rechargeable electric lighter, because it doesn’t have a flame; it uses plasma arc technology instead. The lighter has a bendable neck to help it reach all types of candle wicks. On one charge, the lighter can be used 600 times.

37 This Mini Waffle Maker For A Quick Breakfast Dash Mini Maker - $13 See On Amazon If you have kids who won’t eat an entire waffle that’s made in a standard waffle maker (or you’re looking for a quick on-the-go breakfast treat for yourself), this mini waffle maker is ideal. It has a 4-inch non-stick surface, which is the perfect size to take on camping trips or stash in a cabinet without taking up too much space. It also works well for other items like hash browns and cookies. The device is available in 20 colors and designs.

38 This Genius Polarized, Anti-Glare Sun Visor Amazon Veharvim Polarized Sun Visor $18 See On Amazon This polarized visor for the car can be incredibly helpful in keeping the sun out of your eyes as well as blocking the glare from oncoming headlights. A hook and loop strap lets you install the visor on either the driver’s side or the passenger’s side. One shopper raved, “The super bright headlights on newer cars really hurt my eyes. I have been wanting this type product for a long time. My drive to work and home is so much less stressful now! It reaches almost to the steering wheel, so coverage is great.”

39 These Disposable Face Towels That Are A *Must* For Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Clean Skin Club Clean Towels (50 Count) $18 See On Amazon The idea with these disposable towels is to avoid wiping your face on standard hand or bath towels that foster bacteria growth. The extra-large, chemical-free, unscented towels are designed for sensitive skin. They’re absorbent enough to dry your face and hands, and when they’re wet, they can gently remove your makeup. One shopper, who referred to the towels as “my holy grail,” went on to add, “After using these towels, I def saw a huge difference in my skin right away and even more so throughout using them. What's so great about these too is there great for cleaning up the sink after washing with all the water left.”

40 These Face Mask Brushes To Avoid A Mess On Your Hands Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2 Pieces) - $6 See On Amazon If you love mud masks but don’t love getting mud all over your hands during the application process, check out these ultra-popular silicone face mask brushes. The brushes come in a pack of two, and each are ideal for applying thin layers of skincare products, from masks to peels to serums to sunscreen.

41 This Very Useful Wine Glass Holder For The Bathtub SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder $15 See On Amazon Enjoying a glass of wine while taking a bath just makes sense, which is why you absolutely need this portable bath and shower cup holder. If wine isn’t your thing, the cup holder also fits coffee mugs, cans, bottles, solo cups, or whatever type of beverage you desire while relaxing. The plastic suctions to the tub, making it easily portable for travel (even if it’s just traveling from the bathtub to the hot tub). One shopper noted, “This definitely makes a shower beer (or La Croix) more enjoyable without fear of it falling or getting soapy. After sticking it up high in my shower, I applied a good bit of pressure and it didn't budge. I wouldn't hang a swing on it, but it'll hold any size full beer, no problem.”

42 This 20-Pack Of Reusable Cable Ties For Organizing Cords Amazon Wrap-It Storage Self-Gripping Cable Ties (20-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These cable ties are fantastic for cord management as they’re durable, reusable, and actually stay attached (as opposed to twist ties or tape). The pack includes 20 nylon hook-and-loop straps that are 12-inches in length. You can choose from a set of black or multicolored ties.

43 These Makeup Remover Cloths That Don’t Require Actual Makeup Remover Amazon Eurow Makeup Removal Cleaning Cloth (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Similar to magic, these makeup removal cleaning cloths will take off your makeup without applying any actual cleaning agents. Made of microfiber, the soft and gentle reusable cloths can be used with just water or miceller water and can be thrown in the wash for years of reuse. They come in three size and two color options in packs of two, four, or 10.

44 These Chic Silicone Spoon Rests For Your Countertop Amazon W. INNOVATIONS Silicone Spoon Rests (Set of 3) $16 See On Amazon Give yourself a stylish place to set your spoons and spatulas while you cook up a storm by using these silicone spoon rests. The large spoon rests come in a pack of three in chic, monochromatic colors. To clean, throw them in the dishwasher or simply wipe them down.

45 This Convenient Slim Wallet That Attaches To The Back Of Your Smartphone Amazon GearBeast Cell Phone Wallet $9 See On Amazon As long as you have your phone with you, you’ll always have your wallet too, with this slim, stick-on wallet that adheres to the back of most smartphones. Available in six colors, the folio-style wallet features four card slots, including a transparent I.D. slot. It can attach to any non-silicone phone case and snaps shut.

46 These Highly Rated Fabric Resistance Bands In Three Levels Amazon ELVIRE Fabric Resistance Bands (Set of 3) $16 See On Amazon This three-pack of fabric resistance bands come in three levels: light, heavy, and extra-heavy. The fabric lining makes them anti-slip, which is a nice shift from the typical bands made of only rubber. The bands are, of course, portable and a great way to exercise anywhere. One shopper noted, “These actually come with appropriate strength. Some bands are too easy and some are way too difficult, but these are so effective for glute work and very durable.”

47 These Virtually Indestructible Grill Gloves To Protect Your Hands From The Heat Amazon Grill Armor Oven Gloves $30 See On Amazon Whether you use these Grill Armor gloves as protection while grilling or as everyday oven mitts, they’ll absolutely keep your hands from getting burned. They’re heat resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. The outer layer of the gloves is made from a Kevlar-like material that features anti-slip silicone for an additional layer of protection. The machine-washable gloves come in three sizes and six color options.

48 This Hilarious Burrito Blanket With Over 57,000 Five-Star Ratings CASOFU Burrito Blanket $17 See On Amazon For under $20, you can have a novel yet useful burrito blanket that’s just as soft and cozy as it is funny. Burritos aren’t the only option, however, you can also buy pizza and waffle blankets, which are just as perfect. The cult-fave blankets range in size from 47 inches to 90 inches in diameter. One shopper raved, “This is my standard gift I give out to people who are hard to buy for. I love it and have one myself. It’s soft and just the right thickness. If you're thinking of getting it, get it.”

49 This Best-Selling Picnic Blanket With A Built-In Carry Strap Amazon scuddles Extra Large Picnic Blanket $18 See On Amazon This extra-large picnic blanket is all about comfort, style, and convenience. The machine-washable blanket is sized to fit up to four adults; it’s offered in eight fun styles and if you need a different size, you’ll also find five other dimensions to choose from within the listing. When you’re done using it, the lightweight blanket folds into a handy carry bag with a strap.

50 This Clever Egg Separator In A Cute Flower Design Amazon Peleg Design Daisy Plastic Egg Separator $13 See On Amazon There’s no wasting egg whites with this egg separator. The plastic flower perfectly removes the yolk from the rest of the egg so you don’t have to. It might look gimmicky, but it works beautifully in the kitchen to prevent messes and make the most out of your eggs.

If you’re looking for gift ideas that have been vetted by shoppers, check out “75 Genius Gifts Under $35 On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews.”