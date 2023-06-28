This Brand Is Shaking Up Kids’ Wellness With Affordable, Quality Products
From skincare to supplements, formulas you can trust.
As parents, we’re always on the hunt for wellness products that are safe, effective, and budget-friendly. Whether it's a supplement to give them that extra nutritional boost, or a super gentle lotion for their (literally) baby-soft skin, finding the right products is key to keeping your little ones healthy today while setting them up for a lifetime of feeling their best.
But it turns out that finding formulas that check the elusive “safe, effective, and budget-friendly” box isn’t always easy. When my daughter was little, she went through a phase (a long phase) where she would only eat white foods. Vegetables? Forget it. Fruits? Nothing but bananas. Let’s just say it was stressful — there’s nothing quite like worrying your kid isn’t getting enough nutrients. And after seeking out kid-friendly supplements and finding only vitamins as overpriced as they were chalky, I didn’t feel much better. Even now, sourcing wellness products we can count on — that keep our wallets intact — can feel like an impossible task.
That’s where iHerb comes in. With products like baby probiotics, supplements, organic diaper cream, and even tear-free shampoo, iHerb offers the highest quality, safest, and most effective wellness products on the market at prices that can’t be beat. Keep scrolling for our favorite budget-friendly products to keep your kids happy and healthy, all easily shoppable on iHerb.com.
Irritation and redness caused by diapers can make an otherwise happy baby turn grumpy — fast. To avoid any rash-induced meltdowns, we love this rich balm made with organic calendula and chamomile. It’s free from harsh parabens, fragrances, and colorants, and the calming formula also contains organic beeswax and sunflower oil for an extra soothing effect.
With a subtle peach scent, this tear-free hair and body combo is packed with natural oils and extracts that gently wash away the day without a hint of irritation. The star ingredient here is colloidal oatmeal, which has been a proven go-to for soothing sensitive skin since, well, forever.
Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system, but many kids don’t get enough of it from food and sunlight alone. This liquid formula is designed for optimum absorption by infants and children. With a great-tasting natural berry flavor kids love, it provides 1,000 IU of Vitamin D per drop and can easily be added to food or drinks.
DHA is a vital nutrient that powers the brain, and since they’re in a state of constant growth and learning, it’s key that kids get enough of it. These pure softgels provide concentrated DHA in a tasty, easy-to-use, naturally flavored form that can be chewed or swallowed.
Every parent knows how quick colic, gas, and upset tummies can ruin a baby’s — and by association, a parent’s — day. Keep them comfy while you help them build a strong digestive system with a probiotic specially engineered for babies 6 months and older. This one contains seven probiotic strains and is USDA-certified organic and non-GMO verified.
A healthy immune system is like an all-access pass for your kiddo to explore the great big world. This booster promotes natural immune strengthening powered by vitamins A, C, and E, a unique herbal blend, acidophilus for microbiome balance, and zinc. Kids will love the flavor and fun shapes of these chewables, and parents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they’re helping their little ones ward off sickness. Win-win!
Kids are too busy living their best kid-lives to care about vitamins and minerals, but hey, that’s what us parents are for! These supplements are fun, yummy, and slyly nutritious, so you can stop worrying about whether or not they finish every last bite on their plate. Each one is made with over 20 whole foods (like broccoli and spinach), and contains all the essential vitamins your child needs to thrive.
At the end of the day, there's nothing quite like knowing we're doing good for our children’s health and wellness. Well-made products are the key to helping them grow, thrive, and eventually, rule the world — and that’s a win for everybody!