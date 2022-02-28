Liliane Lathan/ABC

Let’s get this out of the way right up front: No other shows like Grey’s Anatomy exist. There’s simply no comparison for Shonda Rhimes’ hit long-running ABC medical drama. Since its premiere in 2005, fans have swooned over Meredith and McDreamy’s romance, cried their eyes out when beloved characters died (or just up and left, like Alex Karev), and cheered the newer residents on when they prevailed in the OR under the watchful eyes of Miranda Bailey or Chief Webber. From the music to the wild medical emergencies the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have to contend with on the daily, it’s more than just a TV series — it’s a tour de force, even after nearly two decades on the air. Still, while it’s an easy rewatch now that the series is on Netflix, and as much as dedicated Grey’s fans continue to revisit the show, sometimes you need to freshen up your watchlist. Luckily, the show’s inclusive cast and socially conscious storylines have spawned a whole slew of similar medical dramas.

Whether you love the show for the romance, the suspense as the docs try to solve some of the most perplexing cases, or just like the workplace banter, Grey’s offers the perfect formula for a TV drama. But these other shows have all of that, and sometimes more, too. And maybe you need a new show to watch after mourning McDreamy and missing Cristina Yang. Or perhaps you need a distraction from wondering when, if ever, Meredith Grey will leave Seattle. Either way, cue up the following shows (stat!).

Captivating Medical Dramas Like Grey’s Anatomy

1. New Amsterdam (2018- )

Inspired by Bellevue Hospital in New York City, NBC’s New Amsterdam centers on Max Goodwin (The Blacklist‘s Ryan Eggold), an idealistic doc who comes to the hospital as the new medical director determined to make fundamental changes and sense out of the American healthcare system — for better or worse. With his signature line, “How can I help?” Max endears (and irritates) himself to the staff, and you’ll become as invested in their friendships as you are with the ones on Grey’s Anatomy.

2. The Resident (2018- )

Conrad Hawkins is one of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital’s best doctors and is the kind of guy who would drive Miranda Bailey up the wall. Much like Grey’s, this show is more about the interpersonal relationships between the doctors and first-year residents as they tackle tough cases and try to do their best for their patients. Bonus: Gilmore Girls fans can get a Logan fix since Matt Czuchry plays Conrad.

3. Private Practice (2007-2013)

A Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Private Practice followed Derek Shepard’s ex-wife, Addison Montgomery, as she moved to Los Angeles to join her old friends at a holistic private practice. If you loved Addison on Grey’s, you’ll adore watching her navigate a new city, new romances, and generally kick butt when it comes to taking care of pregnant women.

4. Nurse Jackie (2009-2015)

Nurse Jackie is a much darker show than Grey’s Anatomy ever was. Why? It’s mainly about Jackie (played by Edie Falco) and her struggle with pain med addiction, which she takes to get her through her long, busy shifts. While the subject matter can be tough at times, the Showtime series is really a comedy — Jackie’s rapport with the other docs, nurses, and medical directors is a nice balance to the more serious issues about trauma, addiction, and family. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll root for the antihero.

5. The Good Doctor (2017- )

Now in season 5, The Good Doctor is about a surgeon with autism named Shaun Murphy who is brought to the prestigious hospital by his long-term mentor Aaron Glassman. While he sometimes struggles to make an adult life for himself after a traumatic childhood, Shaun manages to build a career for himself in the medical field. And although his colleagues sometimes doubt him because of his autism, he most often prevails.

Other Shows Like Grey’s Anatomy to Watch