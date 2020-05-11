Bathtime Can Get Better For Babies With Sensitive or Eczema-prone Skin

Bathtime can be hectic even under the best of circumstances. But if your baby struggles with sensitive skin, the whole experience is painful for both of you. It’s overwhelming to know which products to use, and frustrating to try a new cream or wash without seeing results.

The founders of Tubby Todd Bath Co. know the struggle all too well! They created their own gentle line of bodycare basics for little ones because they weren’t able to find anything to help hydrate and condition their kids’ sensitive skin. All three products in their line are gentle enough for the tiniest newborn and toddler faces and safe for sensitive skin. Here’s the simple 3-step process that they use to keep skin happy and hydrated:

Step 1: Hydration Starts in the Bath

Did you know that many soaps and washes can actually strip moisture from skin? That’s the opposite of what we want. Using Hair + Body Wash in the shower or bath cleans skin while softening and moisturizing at the same time.

Step 2: We’re All About That Base (Layer of Hydration)

Ok, now’s the time for all-over hydration to condition baby’s skin. Onto squeaky clean skin (fresh out of the bath is the perfect time!) massage a good squeeze of Everyday Lotion onto your baby’s arms, legs, face, and tummy.

Step 3: Spot-treat Those Stubborn Areas

Finally, it’s time for the secret weapon — All Over Ointment (fondly referred to as AOO). Use this creamy, fragrance-free superhero to spot treat any extra dry areas, and seal in all that hydration from the bath and lotion.

One sensitive-skincare pro tip to remember is to be consistent with your routine, instead of just treating flare-ups. Keeping up these three steps at bathtime will keep baby’s skin — and therefore you — calm and happy.

Shop all three products bundled together at an almost 15% discount (talk about a mama win) in The Regulars Bundle!

