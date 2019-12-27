When you’re combing through registry items you absolutely NEED for bb, a high chair should be #1 or at least top 5 on the list. The thought of feeding your baby actual food may seem like lightyears away, but the reality is that the first 4-6 sleepless, exhausting months really do fly by. And before you know it, your baby’s ready for the big chair (hallelujah, you even get your arms back). You’re going to want to have it ready and know how to use it quickly and likely with one hand. Otherwise, you’ll be cursing that dang chair in your sleep.

The key to buying a good high chair? Look for one that makes clean up easier. Because, as any parent of a high-chair-sitting child will tell you, the mess is akin to an atomic bomb exploding in your house—destroying literally anything in its path with stains or pea or sweet potato purée. Even a high-tech high chair can’t prevent the mess, but it can make clean up less excruciating, thanks to dishwasher- and machine washable-friendly parts and a little magnetic magic.

To guide you in your search, here are some of the top-rated high chairs on the market today:

Nuna 'ZAAZ™' Highchair From the baby brand so many modern moms rely on for safety, simplicity and overall satisfaction comes a high chair that fits the bill. The ZAAZ is more compact than most high chairs, which means it’s easier to slide right up to whatever table you have in your kitchen or dining room and its hidden lift mechanism adjusts easily to any height. But the best part is hands down its unique air foam cushions that make wiping down even the worst messes a total breeze. $300 AT NORDSTROM

4moms High Chair Mealtime is no walk in the park for any parent, but the 4moms high chair makes it foolproof thanks to its genius magnetic tray latches. Easily attach the tray with one hand and let the magnets lock it into place. If you also purchase the 4mom bowls and plates, they attach via magnets, too. Another plus: It grows with your child. The adjustable 5-point harness transitions to a 3-point harness to accommodate your child until he or she weighs 60 lbs. $240 AT AMAZON

Graco Floor2Table 7-in-1 Highchair Talk about multi-function! This super practical high chair from Graco offers seven different growing stages, going from infant floor seat to toddler booster seat to big-kid table and chair. It creates the perfect seat for every stage, offers multiple options to seat two kiddos at a time for both meal- and playtime and has 3-position recline to provide the perfect position for your baby’s comfort level. It can even attach to a dining room chair. $136 AT AMAZON

Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair If durable is on your list of high chair quid pro quos, you can’t go wrong with this iconic, Norweigan-designed masterpiece. It’s made of solid European beech wood that can support a 300-lb adult! Yep—this high chair really grows with your child, transitioning from a newborn seat, infant seat, toddler seat, big kid seat, child seat and beyond. It pretty much serves as a comfortable, ergonomic chair at your table for any person who’d like to pull up a seat. Sounds pricey, yes, but anyone with a Stokke chair will brag about how it was worth the spend. $318 AT AMAZON

Ingenuity SmartClean Trio 3-in-1 High Chair If you’re planning to practice baby-led weaning—basically when you let your kid decide when he wants to eat and how he wants to eat it—this high chair is a great choice. It is designed to make clean up as easy as possible thanks to a dishwasher-safe EasyClean tray. Like many other high chairs on the market, it grows with your baby—with four locking positions it can be used as a booster and toddler chair, as well as seat two kiddos at the same time. Parents also love its minimalist design and under $100 price tag. $80 AT AMAZON

Lalo The Chair For the parent who savors simplicity, this is your chair. Looks sleek and slender, and converts into a play chair when the kiddo outgrows the need for a high chair. Its water-resistant cushion, machine washable liner and dishwasher safe tray make clean up as easy as can be. The best part is that its design doesn’t scream “high chair”—plus it comes in four gorgeous matte hues—coconut, grapefruit, blueberry and licorice. $195 AT LALO

Inglesina Fast Table Chair With 4.5 stars from 1,152 customer reviews on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer that this is a high chair worth considering—especially if you’re a mama on the go. It easily attaches to most tables and counters (up to 3.5” thick) and even comes with a travel-friendly carry bag. The material is durable and washable, which is a must for anything your baby uses. Plus, it’s well priced and still leaves you floor space often eaten up by regular high chairs. $72 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair If your humble abode is on the small side, not to fear—this high chair was made to save space. And it has all the same features you’d expect from a full-size high chair. It has 2-height adjustments and 3 recline positions, and transitions from an infant chair to a toddler booster. The seat pad is machine washable and the tray is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. $50 AT AMAZON

Peg Perego Siesta High Chair You can adjust just about any feature on this bad boy; designed to last you several years beyond the purée phase. It’s even good for those first few months when you can’t put them down *anywhere* thanks to a nice recline position. This means baby can sit at the table with you pretty much from day one and all the way up to 45 pounds. It’s easy to move around your home since it has front and rear wheels that you can lock in place once in position. $300 AT BUY BUY BABY

BabyBjörn High Chair Nothing this company sells is short of amazing—everything’s as ergonomic as it gets with even the smallest details coming in clutch for use. One of the best things about this chair is that it doesn’t take up much space and it’s not a total eyesore either. The tray comes in close to your little one’s belly so that at least it’s catching all of the food his mouth is missing. The only caveat is that it’s only designed to hold a child up to 38 inches tall, which for most is about three years, so you’ll still need to buy a booster seat later on. $300 AT ALBEE BABY

Looking for more super-important baby gear? Check out our other fab baby finds.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.