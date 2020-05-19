The 9 Best Plus Size Bathing Suits Of 2020 – Fashion & Function For Summertime Fun

We all face a certain level of panic at the prospect of buying a new swimsuit, especially those of us looking for plus size bathing suits. Then factor in the fact that most of us are shopping for swimsuits online exclusively this year and that ups the ante to a whole new level. Just because we’re swimming in our backyard doesn’t mean we want to wear a grandma suit. Leaving many of us wondering – “Where can I even buy cute plus size bathing suits online?”

There are great options these days— many with hassle free returns or exchanges so you can figure out sizing at home. Anyone who has ever tried on a bathing suit in the fluorescent lighting of a fitting room with a toddler can appreciate the appeal of trying on a suit from the comfort of your own bedroom. (Send the kids outdoors for a swing break and start the fashion show mama!)

There are a few key things to think about before shopping online— even just knowing the color palette or style ahead of time can make the whole experience less painful. Also, have a good idea what size you’ll need (we’re all feeling a little larger these days so size charts and reviews from other women are our best friends). Consider— get ready for this— something a little out of your normal wheelhouse. Do you need another black or navy swimsuit? Are you ready for a bold print or maybe even a two-piece? We say YES.

We’ve done the homework and found fun, festive prints, and beautiful solids in plus size one pieces and bikinis, each guaranteed to be figure flattering and accentuate our curves, while ensuring we can still keep up with whatever our LOs throw at us. All that’s left to do is click “add to cart”!

Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Creating an Hourglasses Shape

BCA Gemma Striped One Piece Swimsuit Accentuating a women’s waist is a great feature for a trendy plus size bathing suit to have. BCA’s Gemma Striped One Piece is an optical illusion of a perfectly nipped and tucked waist. Expertly designed with a stripe pattern laid in varying ways, our waists look slim and trim as the eye is drawn directly to the center of our navel. The adjustable back tie straps only add to the look by creating our perfect fit. (We suggest a double knot in case BB gets grabby!) Looking at a swimsuit’s size chart before buying online is our number one piece of advice. These are usually found on a brands website, right next to the size button. Reading customer reviews is also really helpful, they’ll tell you what worked and what didn’t. This swimsuit works for us, and we love it in dark navy and in the bright coral option. $17 AT WALMART

Cacique High Neck Faux-Wrap Swim Dress Swimsuit Plus size swim dresses have the ability to look oh so grandma-like if we’re not careful. Cacique’s High Neck Faux-Wrap Swim Dress is so cute and functional we’ll definitely be wearing it around the pool this year. The allusion of a belted waist creates a slimmer silhouette and lengthens legs (yes please!) while the convertible straps can adjust to fit our precise needs. A protip for ordering swimsuits online is to order multiple sizes in your favorite styles (this one is available from size 14-28). Try your usual size and then one size larger so you can try them both at one time and compare the comfort and coverage. Part of Lane Bryant, Cacique is offering free online returns, so we don’t have to worry about the extra headache of guessing size. $25 AT CACIQUE

Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Tummy Control

Swimsuits For All Lace Plunge One Piece Swimsuit This sexy one piece might be for hot tubs with the husband rather then the kiddie pool but it still has a place in backyard fun. Or maybe we save it for a girls weekend when girls trips once again become a thing? Either way, this suit is fun and fully lined (a must have) with molded wire-free cups and a power mesh tummy control panel. Swimsuits For All is an online exclusive retailer for women sizes 4-26, so they know a thing or two about how to fit a woman in a bathing suit. The details of the banded waist and adjustable straps are figure flattering. One reviewer shared that the suit is, “Incredibly flattering, sexy, and comfortable. I get SO MANY compliments every time I wear this suit. I found it fit very much true to size, if not running a little large. I’m 6′ and typically wear a 14-16. After adjusting the straps a little bit, the 14 fit like a glove.” $40 AT WALMART

Speedo One Piece Endurance+ Swimsuit Sometimes we just want a good classic black bathing suit with tummy control. Done. Speedo’s One Piece Endurance+ Swimsuit offers powerful compression mesh tummy control support and a built-in bra all made out of long-lasting bio-based material up to size 24. It does also come in blue, purple and a pretty print if you’ve got your black one-piece already set. A pro-tip for this suit is to size up. That powerful compression panel means going up a size. We think it’s worth it since the slimming feature is so effective. According to one reviewer, “As a heavyset woman who has needed to get back into swimming for exercise but has dreaded the thought of wearing a matronly, dowdy, frumpy, manish looking, “practical” swimsuit this swimsuit has spared me. It has a panel down the front that is ruched in a way that doesn’t give “too much information” and makes me feel snug and secure without feeling like a sausage or like I’m letting it all hang out. It’s sleek. It’s fashionable. It’s understated with a slight vintage quality. It’s sturdy. If you’re looking for a bathing suit that you’ll feel as good as possible in, this is it.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! $66 AT AMAZON

CUPSHE Halter One Piece Swimsuit CUPSHE, an LA based swimwear brand (so they know what they’re talking about in the world of swim!), offers beautiful and affordable swimsuits to women of all sizes. We love this halter one piece for the variety of mixed colors and patterns it offers. Think you can’t mix florals and stripes? Think again! The v-neck with halter tie means we can adjust the top to fit our exact comfort level without being completely covered up. Although our favorite feature for the plus size ladies is the shirring on the sides. Having ruching around the tummy gives the appearance of a flatter stomach, while the high cut bottom extends our legs, making it good for all body types. One reviewer shared, “This suit is SUPPPPPPPEPPPPER flattering. I’m 5’9 180 lbs (I had two kids in the same calendar year. HELLO extra weight). I got an XL I’m 2.5 months postpartum and YALL I love putting this on. There is something in it that sucks my baby fluff in… super flattering on my bigger nursing chest. I can eeeeaaasily nurse in it.” $30 AT AMAZON

Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Large Bust

Tempt Me High Neck Monokini Swimsuit Tired of seeing your size 6 friends in the cutest summer suit and lamenting that it doesn’t come in your size? Same. This is why we love Tempt Me’s High Neck Monokini— swim fashion available in sizes XS (0-2) through XL, and up to Plus size 22 in over 30 colors. Just because we need a larger suit size doesn’t mean we should be banished to basic black (although it does come in that). Challenge yourself to select a fun print (we love Long Leaf as an option) even if only your spouse and toddler will see it! One reviewer said, “I love this bathing suit. It’s equally conservative yet I feel beautiful in it. I was looking for something that I could wear to the water park or beach with the kids but I didn’t want a typical plain bathing suit.” Designed with a mesh panel down the center to keep the girls in check, this high neck suit means we can bend to pick up yard toys and swim (aka hold a flailing LO) all day without fear of needing to re-adjust. $28 AT AMAZON

La Blanca Tropical Rain Over the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit La Blanca has been around for more than 40 years creating beautiful, long lasting, fashion forward swimwear for women of all sizes. With the La Blanca mission of making women feel comfortable in their own skin, the Tropical Rain Over the Shoulder suit delivers. In a fun island print (hey we can pretend we’re in the Tropics right?), the off the shoulder neckline is a good option for avoiding awkward tan lines. But if you’re more than a little afraid that junior will just tug it down (we’ve all been there when they decide to just explore!), never fear the top will stay in place with the included detachable straps. Simply remove them during nap time when you get a little me time out by the pool. One more reason to love this look, Zappos has one of the best return policies that we could ask for for buying swimwear online. Hassle free returns and free return shipping for up to 365 days from date of purchase. Why wouldn’t you try a range of styles? $60 AT ZAPPOS

Best Plus Size Two Piece Swimuits

Torrid One Shoulder Flounce Bikini Top With High Waisted Bottom Swimsuit Does summer make you long for the days before BB when you were able to rock a killer 2 piece? Us too. We love this High Waisted Bikini from Torrid to cover any flub and scars acquired post baby and it’s cute one shoulder top. The one shoulder look of this swim top provides additional support for bending and lifting without having to worry about things coming loose, but just in case you want more, there is a detachable thin strap for the other side. One of the best aspects of Torrid’s website is the ability to see these suits on models of various sizes. Torrid’s suits come in sizes 00 to 6 (equivalent to size 10-30) but are shown in a 1, 2, or 4 depending on your preference to give the most realistic idea of what you might look like in the suit. With the tops and bottoms sold separately, you can get whatever size fits best in each piece, and mix and match styles for a really custom swimsuit $104 AT TORRID

Yonique 2-Pc Blouson Tankini Swimsuit As an option for plus size swimwear, Amazon provides a lot of variety at affordable prices. However, it can be hard to sift through it all when you’re a busy mom. We love this 2-Piece Blouson Tankini from Yonique with an included bottom. A tankini is like a one piece, but better! You’ll know what we mean when you need a bathroom break. The looseness of the top creates a forgiving silhouette if you’re postpartum and need a little extra room. Available in 10 patterns and up to size 18 plus, there is surely something for mamas of all shapes. One reviewer had this to say, “This top is SO cute! I feel SOOO trendy and yet MODEST! I can chase my kids and be playful. I can lounge and sprawl and walk around without feeling like I’m showing more of me than I feel comfortable. I love the navy/white contrast and the pop of coral/pink and floral. The straps are adjustable. The cups are comfortable. It’s not snug on my tummy (3 kids, including one at 10 lb, I need some forgiveness there!).” $29 AT AMAZON

