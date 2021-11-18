I’m Pro-Vax, But I Was Hesitant To Get My Kids Vaccinated For COVID

Anchiy/Getty

I am exhausted by the hot mess of this pandemic — from the misinformation, to the no mask-wearing folks, to the people who believed that kids just didn’t get the virus — it’s all a dumpster fire. But here we are over 20 months into a global pandemic that no one saw coming, and we finally have vaccinations available for people ages five and up.

Pfizer-BioNTech conducted a three-phase clinical trial which included a study of 2, 250 healthy kids ages 5-11. By October 7th, their study had concluded and all data was handed over to the FDA. By early November, we thought we’d have our kids vaccinated by Christmas — but by November 8th, pediatricians had doses of the vaccine in their offices ready to schedule appointments.

It’s great news, but I admit that I didn’t exactly jump for joy when I heard that the COVID vaccine would be available for my six-year-old twins sooner than I’d anticipated. Sure, it was something I had longed for, especially when the vaccine was rolled out for adults; I was eager to get my own. But now that it’s here for my girls, I am not sure I am ready.

While it was still an overall relief, the fear of getting a shot had been rising in my girls since I got my first dose. “Will it hurt?” “What will it feel like?” “Will we need to wear our masks still once we get the shot?” They had their questions, and so did I.

That little voice in my head tried to talk me out of making an appointment for my kids to get the Pfizer vaccine. I ignored it and made the appointments for them both, back to back, just like I did for their flu shots. I was almost relieved when I tried to schedule it and the pediatrician’s scheduling portal froze, not allowing me to choose my preferred day or time, and I thought — maybe this is a sign that I shouldn’t make their appointment.

It isn’t that I didn’t want them to be protected; it’s just that I wasn’t sure there was enough research out there about what the side effects are. Will there be long-term consequences? I feel well informed — but I still had fears about the vaccine. I didn’t mind assuming risks for myself, but it felt different when it came to my kids.

Parents’ fears about vaccinating their kids for COVID are valid, but the FDA says that the risks of kids contracting COVID far outweigh the risks of getting the vaccine. The most concerning risk is vaccine-associated myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle. But “rare” is the keyword here.

“In the clinical trials studying the vaccine in kids 12 to 17 years, a small number of adolescents and young adults experienced mild cases of myocarditis after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Most got better on their own or with minimal treatment and rest,” says Yvonne Maldonado, MD, FAAP in an article for Healthychildren.org. Additionally, “[I]n the clinical trials of more than 3,000 children age 5 to 11, there were no reports of myocarditis from the vaccine.”

WebMD notes that “FDA analysts noted that kids who are hospitalized for COVID-19 tend to be much sicker than those admitted for myocarditis, meaning the inoculations were still worth it, because they might prevent other harms, like a serious, delayed reaction to the virus called MIS-C and long-haul COVID-19.”

So why can’t they just wear masks in lieu of getting the vaccine? Masks protect; they aren’t 100%, as we know. Neither are condoms — yet it’s vastly preferable to wear one when it comes to prevention. Not vaccinating my girls is a risky choice for me to make as their parent. And for the protection of others, it’s also an unfair to forgo making that choice, knowing that vaccinating one person means helping to keep others safe.

My wife is a hospital Chaplain and has seen firsthand what happens at the bedside of someone dying from COVID. Still, she had her fears about the girls getting vaccinated, not dissimilar to my own.

And yet for those of us who get the flu shot each year, it also comes with kind of peace of mind: if I still get the flu, my symptoms will be way less severe than if I don’t get the shot. It’s the same with the COVID vaccine. Despite the fears of the unknown, what we have in front of us right now is the opportunity to provide our kids with a COVID safety net.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to help you push through any hesitancy you may have about vaccinating your kids.

If they do contract the virus and are vaccinated their symptoms will be milder Getting vaxxed isn’t just about your kid; it’s about their teachers, school staff, their grandparents, and anyone else they come into contact with. Step into the reality that we’ve been living through the “unknowns” and this is no different — we must continue to push forward.

I find myself spending mulling over whether to just wait and see how the effects of this shot are on other kids, but I know there’s no time for that. While most schools aren’t yet enforcing COVID vaccine mandates, they might, so there’s that. As parents, we make judgment calls all the time, and this is no different. I’ve ultimately decided to trust science and the advice of professionals, and get my daughters vaccinated.