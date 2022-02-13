Van Jones Welcomes Baby Daughter As ‘Conscious Co-Parents’ With Longtime Friend

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment)

Van Jones welcomed his third child into the world after he and a longtime friend decided to become ‘conscious co-parents’

Congrats are in order for CNN political commentator Van Jones, who just welcomed a baby daughter! The broadcast journalist shared the news on Saturday, February 12, saying that he and the mother have been friends for quite some time and decided to co-parent a child together.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider,” Jones said in a statement. According to TMZ, the two have a shared passion for criminal justice advocacy and have been weighing this decision for quite some time.

“This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support,” Jones added. The co-parents have not announced their daughter’s name as of now.

Clearly Jones is continuing his journey of evolving as a modern parent, and it’s cool to see more people normalize blended family life and chosen family

Jones shares sons Mattai and Cabral with ex-wife Jana Carter, to whom he married in 2005. The couple called it quits in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Carter filed for divorce in September 2018, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, as well as spousal support.

Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much,” Jones and Carter said in a joint statement at the time.

“We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth,” the statement continued. “There is no beef or drama — just evolution.” In November 2020, Jones appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and said that Carter was his “best friend 20 years ago” and remained his “best friend today.”

The broadcast journalist had a big Dad Moment during the 2020 election when he learned that Joe Biden ousted Donald Trump. “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids ‘character matters.’ It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters,” Jones tearfully said on CNN.