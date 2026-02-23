Can PPD Go Away On Its Own? Here’s What Experts Say

Yes, babies are magical. They’re also demanding, unpredictable, and completely unaware of your need for sleep. The postpartum period is a season of intense adjustment — filled with tenderness, exhaustion, healing, and round-the-clock responsibility.

Feeling overwhelmed during this time is common. But when does “this is hard” become something more?

In the U.S., about 1 in 8 women experience postpartum depression (PPD). It’s more than the “baby blues.” PPD is a clinical depressive episode that can begin during pregnancy or in the weeks and months after birth, and it can affect both mother and baby.

Here’s what experts want you to know.

Signs, Symptoms, And Feeling Like A ‘Bad Mom’

Symptoms of PPD often mirror those of major depression and can begin during pregnancy or in the weeks and months after birth, explains Dr. Andrea Niles, a licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder of Prospera, a mental health platform for moms. Common signs include a persistently low mood, loss of interest in usual activities, low motivation, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite or sleep, and in some cases, thoughts of self-harm.

Dr. Jaime Filler, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Perinatal Mental Health Specialist, adds that anger, irritability, emotional numbness, disinterest in the baby, and intense guilt or shame are also frequent — though they’re not always talked about openly.

And here’s what many moms admit only in whispers: PPD often convinces them they’re simply “bad moms.” Many don’t recognize it as depression at all. They believe they’re failing.

They’re not.

Why PPD Affects Some Women And Not Others

The postpartum shift is massive. Your hormones plummet. Your sleep disappears. Your routines, relationships, work life, and sense of autonomy all change overnight.

That upheaval alone can trigger depression — but it’s unclear why some women develop PPD, and others don’t, Niles explains.

Certain factors can increase risk, including a history of depression, limited support, financial stress, relationship strain, pregnancy or birth complications, or a high-needs baby (looking at you, colic). But PPD can happen to anyone. No “type” of mom is immune.

Can PPD Go Away On Its Own?

In short, the answer is, “Yes,” Niles says. But the longer, more important answer? “Yes, but that doesn’t mean you should wait it out.”

Untreated PPD can last anywhere between three months and one year. And the longer symptoms stick around, the more they can affect bonding, daily functioning, and even a child’s emotional and cognitive development.

“Receiving treatment early can significantly shorten the duration and intensity of a depressive episode, reduce the negative impact on both mother and baby, and lower the risk of future episodes,” Niles explains.

When To Seek Help (Spoiler: It’s Probably Sooner Than You Think)

If you or someone you love may be experiencing PPD, reaching out for support sooner rather than later can make a meaningful difference. Early signs often include a persistently low mood, loss of interest in usual activities — sometimes even in caring for or connecting with your baby — and difficulty managing basic daily tasks, like getting out of bed or keeping up with personal care.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is considered a frontline treatment for postpartum depression. Research shows it can be highly effective in reducing symptoms and helping women feel more in control.

“Cognitive behavioral therapy is highly effective for postpartum depression,” Niles explains. “It not only reduces symptoms, but helps women understand what’s contributing to their depression and gives them practical tools to intervene when early warning signs appear.” Those skills can provide lasting benefits long after therapy ends.

And if you’re wondering whether your feelings are “bad enough” to justify getting help, that question itself is worth paying attention to.

You don’t have to hit a breaking point to deserve support. Motherhood is demanding. Seeking help isn’t a sign of failure — it’s a step toward feeling more like yourself again.

Presented by BDG Studios