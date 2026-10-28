The New Family-Friendly Shows & Movies Coming To Disney+ & Hulu In November 2026

This time of year is always a whirlwind, with its constant Halloween events, Daylight saving time, and holiday planning. So yeah, when you hit the couch at the end of another long day, it’s nice to know there’s going to be something good to watch (and preferably new, you know?). Here are all the new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in November 2026. And yes, fortunately for us, they’re adding some classic Christmas movies to stream too. Is it even the day after Thanksgiving if you can’t watch A Christmas Story?

What’s New On Disney+ & Hulu in November? The Highlight Reel

A Proud Family Wizmas — Nov. 14

Millennial Disney Channel stans, rejoice! While we don’t have a trailer just yet, Disney+ has confirmed we’re getting a Proud Family Christmas special, in a brand new animation style but still starring Kyla Pratt as Penny (omg). The logline reads, “After Penny Proud inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it, she reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.” I simply cannot wait to revisit these characters as an adult and share them with my own kid.

Bluey Fancy Restaurant — Nov. 16

A Bluey spin-off? Don’t mind if we do. This sweet series is based on the episode “Fancy Restaurant,” in which Bingo and Bluey do their best to create a romantic dinner date for their parents. In this show, real-life children do the same, cooking and decorating and revealing their idea of a “smoochy-kiss” worthy date to their mums and dads.

Hulu’s The Circle — Nov. 17

That’s right, the former Netflix series The Circle is getting a reboot on Hulu, and viewers can expect some big changes. The streaming platform recently revealed its new host, Tinx, and confirmed that there will now be celebrities in the Circle as well as unknown contestants (aka regular people). It will also be filmed in real time with audience votes affecting gameplay.

The Circle will air three new episodes every week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for five weeks beginning on Nov. 17. While we’ll miss Michelle Buteau’s hilarious commentary, we’re so glad to have this family-friendly gem back in our queues.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Disney+ & Hulu in November

Meg 2: The Trench — Nov. 1

Disney Jr. Ariel, The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts Season 1 Premiere — Nov. 4

SuperKitties Season 3 Thanksgiving Special Episode — Nov. 6

Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory — Nov. 6

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning Season 2 — Nov. 11

Pupstruction Season 3 — Nov. 11

Style Wars Season 1 — Nov. 11

Gracie’s Corner Season 2 — Nov. 13

Gracie’s Corner: Shorts Season 2 — Nov. 13

Expedition: Saving Our Seas — Nov. 14

Paddington in Peru — Nov. 15

How The Tudors Lost Their Heads — Nov. 17

The 60th Annual CMA Awards — Nov. 18, live at 8 p.m. ET

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 — Nov. 20

A Christmas Story — Nov. 20

Four Christmases — Nov. 20

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation — Nov. 20

The Polar Express — Nov. 20

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 7 — Nov. 21

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland — Nov. 23

Mummies — Nov. 26

Sofia the First: Royal Magic Holiday Special Episode — Nov. 26

Mickey’s Home Alone — Nov. 27

Dasher — Nov. 28

Wow, this gets me so excited for Christmas movie season...