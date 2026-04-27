16 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In May

May is here, which means Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and summer break is looming large in families’ minds. Life is pretty busy (read: insanely chaotic) all throughout Maycember as the school year draws to a close, but for those weekends when you finally crash onto the couch, here are all the new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May.

Actually, before we dive into what you can watch, there are some new games to play on Netflix for little ones. The streaming service is launching a new app called Netflix Playground, designed for kids 8 years and younger, which is included with all memberships and has no ads, extra fees, or in-app purchases. If you download it to your smartphone or a tablet, kids can play games starring their favorite characters, from Peppa Pig to the Bad Dinosaurs, and Elmo to the Storybots. With summer coming in hot, this is one more app you can add to your kid’s screen time rotation for when you just need a second.

And now, here’s all the watchable newness coming next month.

What’s New On Netflix In May? The Highlight Reel

Swapped — May 1

Starring Michael B. Jordan as Ollie and Juno Temple as Ivy, Swapped is a classic buddy comedy with a twist. In it, a “scrappy forest critter” and a majestic bird who are sworn enemies in their territory are forced to team up when they unexpectedly swap bodies. Will this ultimate walk in each other’s shoes help them understand each other, after all this time?

Pop Culture Jeopardy! — May 11

Hosted by Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is the perfect family night game show. The categories range from alternative rock and “Avengers” to Zendaya and Gen Z slang. The first season streamed on Amazon, but Season 2 is a Netflix exclusive. New episodes premiere every weekday starting May 11.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2 — May 27

If you’ve never seen Season 1 of this show, check out the trailer above! We don’t yet have a trailer for Season 2, but the synopsis from Netflix reads: “On the heels of cracking a cold case, Pip now awaits the trial. But a missing friend compels the good-girl-turned-detective to solve another mystery.” If you love a teen thriller, you start this one now.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In May

13 Going on 30 — May 1

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie — May 1

Hitch — May 1

Home — May 1

Jumanji — May 1

The Land Before Time — May 1

The Proposal — May 1

The Road to El Dorado — May 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5 Part 1 — May 1

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5 Part 2 — May 1

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2 — May 4

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 4 — May 25

One Piece: Whole Cake Island — May 27

Getting 13 Going on 30 and The Proposal on Netflix in the same month feels like a special little Mother’s Day treat for those of us who love curling up with a nostalgic rom-com after the kids are in bed.