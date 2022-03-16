Pregnant Rihanna hasn’t welcomed her first child yet, but she already knows exactly what kind of mother she’ll be: a true mama bear.

The singer and beauty mogul, who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, admitted to Elle magazine that she’ll be “psycho” when it comes to protecting her kids.

RiRi’s inspiration? Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me. But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” the self-proclaimed Bravo fan said. “She will fight for those little girls. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna said she won’t just “flip a table” if you mess with her children. “You talk about my kids, it's over,” she told Elle.

Rihanna on Instagram.

Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy news in January during a romantic walk with A$AP Rocky in Harlem. She is apparently in her third trimester, telling Elle that everything about the final stretch of pregnancy is “ a challenge.”

“There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” Rihanna said.

“The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges,” she continued. “I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.”

As for how she’s feeling these days, the 34-year-old mom-to-be said she’s trying to take that age-old advice to get lots of sleep before baby’s arrival.

“I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past,” she said.

Yes, catch those Z’s, Ri. It’s about to get real.