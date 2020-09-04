Even Mister Rogers’ Widow Has Had Enough Of Donald Trump

Jason Merritt/Getty

Joanne Rogers has HAD IT with Donald Trump, thank you very much

Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is the kind of place where everyone is welcome, no matter where they’re from, how much money they have, or what they look like. Well, everyone except the President of the United States, one Donald Trump. Because MISSUS Rogers has entered the chat, and she’s not having any of that mess.

The beloved television host’s widow, Joanna Rogers, sure won’t be tying up her Keds or zipping up a cardigan to welcome Trump to the Land of Make-Believe anytime soon or ever, as a matter of fact. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Joanne acknowledged that her late husband made it a point to avoid discussing politics.

“Fred tried to stay pretty quiet about politics, basically because his program was for children,” Joanne Rogers said. But you know who is under no obligation to anyone to stay mum on the subject? That’s right, you guessed it:

“I’m alone now,” Joanne said. “I don’t do a program for children.” Mmmhmm, that’s right.

Which is why she didn’t mince words when it comes to our current commander-in-chief: “I think he’s just a horrible person.”

In case it’s not clear, here’s Joanne Rogers’ official stance on Donald Trump:

Trump recently paid a visit to the Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is what led to the interview. She didn’t stop there, however. She talked about Trump’s lies, and how the impact of telling regular falsehoods is why she feels the way she does about him.

“I think maybe the fact that Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth,” she said. “If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing.”

And what does Joanne think of someone who’s literally incapable of telling the truth? “This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”

She said she’s a big Biden fan, because she thinks he’s kind. She also isn’t deterred by his age (which is 77) because Joanne herself is still rocking this thing called life at 92. Ageism is for the birds, anyway. “Seventy-seven seems still pretty young to me,” she said.

As for how she’ll react if Trump wins re-election and we’re all stuck with him for another four years, well, we can all relate to this statement and feel the solemnity of it in our weary bones.

“I will probably go into mourning. I can’t even imagine,” she said. “I would feel so badly.