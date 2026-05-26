Apparently I’m The ‘Marriage Ruiner’

Two years of being divorced has taught me that I possess mystical powers. Not enough to keep houseplants alive, but apparently enough to dismantle heterosexual marriages all across my small town.

Like most small towns, news and gossip travel fast, like a messy adult-only version of the telephone game. From my hairstylist to the moms on the baseball team to a friend of a friend who reportedly said, “You know she’s the reason her best friend left her husband, right?”

Sometimes it’s an ex-husband telling people I “got into his wife’s head.” Or my own ex-husband warning others I’m a bad influence.

“She’s a marriage ruiner. Bitter, angry, man-hating marriage ruiner.”

One friend’s off-and-on-again ex told her, “Every time you talk to her, we have problems. She’s trying to put a wedge between us. Don’t trust her.”

The message is pretty clear: a divorced woman is a dangerous woman. As if divorce were some contagious disease women in otherwise perfectly healthy, fulfilling marriages catch simply by spending enough time around me.

American culture has always had a very specific role for divorced women: cautionary tale or sexual threat. People become obsessed with assigning blame because it’s psychologically safer than admitting dissatisfaction might already exist inside their own homes.

The woman who supposedly gave up on marriage and ruined her family becomes both fascinating and dangerous to many still inside unhealthy ones. How quickly a divorced woman stops being treated like a person going through something painful and starts becoming a symbol on which anyone can project their insecurities and fears.

I understand why people need this version of the story. There has to be a villain. And in my experience, both personally and from what I hear from the women who confide in me, many husbands would rather blame an outside influence than examine their own role in the unraveling. Someone else has to become responsible for it.

And who’s easier to blame than the divorced woman who talks openly and honestly about why she left and what her life is like now? It's much easier to believe I somehow corrupted women than to sit with the possibility that they were already unhappy long before they found me, asking for a sympathetic ear and yearning for confirmation that what they were experiencing in their own marriages was real and worthy of anger and grief.

Friends, family, and acquaintances watched me try for years. They witnessed the therapy, crying, the emotional and verbal abuse, the making excuses and blaming myself. They watched me bend myself into increasingly smaller, caged versions of a woman trying to save her marriage for the kids. I kept convincing myself that if I could just communicate better, ask more gently, react less emotionally, need less altogether, maybe things would finally be joyful and calm and right.

By the time I left, it didn’t feel impulsive or dramatic. I knew in my bones it was the right decision. But I left with none of the things that make divorce look aspirational online. No financial cushion, no glorified come-up. I was a former stay-at-home mom with no job, no savings, three children, shared custody, a tiny rental apartment.

For many, the idea of leaving in my situation stopped feeling like some distant possibility reserved for braver women, wealthier women, or women with built-in support systems nearby.

“How did you do it?”

“How did you know?”

“How are you managing financially?”

And eventually:

“Can I tell you what’s happening in my marriage?”

I am a woman other women say uncomfortable things to in confidence and safety without fear of being minimized, brushed off, or gaslit. I validate their experiences and thought processes because I’m in it, too. Not because I have answers, but because I can sit in the truth of their unhappiness without rushing to defend marriage at all costs. They’re looking for proof they’re not insane for being unhappy, unfulfilled, scared, or angry.

We still reward mothers for self-sacrifice more than selfhood. The “good mother” is expected to endure, absorb, keep the family emotionally afloat no matter what it costs her personally.

I didn’t recruit anybody into divorce. I answered texts, picked up phone calls. I listened, validated, recommended books, podcasts, and therapists. Sometimes we just scream together. A “happy enough” marriage culture depends on women believing there’s no viable alternative.

The “marriage ruiner” narrative falls apart under even the slightest scrutiny because the reality underneath it is painfully ordinary: when people witness someone else survive a major life change, possibilities that once felt unimaginable begin to feel conceivable.

Maybe marriages don’t fall apart because women get divorced and start telling the truth about how and why. Maybe they fall apart because once women say, “I’m unhappy,” everyone else realizes they’re allowed to say it too.

Apparently I’m powerful enough to dismantle marriages simply by speaking honestly about my own life. Which says far less about me than it does about how many marriages rely on women staying silent inside them.