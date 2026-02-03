At 37 years old, I figured I was “too young” for perimenopause. And then my body started betraying me. It started out small, like little coarse black chin hairs popping up everywhere, as though I were one of the three little pigs. Now, it’s an incredibly irritable itch down in the deep recesses of my ear. My ears have always been a little extra waxy, but the itching is new, and I honestly didn’t think much of it until a recent episode of the podcast Good Hang — guest Jennifer Lawrence apologized for digging into her itchy ear, and host Amy Poehler told her that was a sign of perimenopause.

Wait. What?

Is feeling extra itchy a sign of perimenopause?

Well, as always, Amy Poehler was right. Kara McKeown, PT and certified menopause coach from Cape Concierge Physical Therapy, says that thanks to that pesky loss of estrogen, your entire body — including your ears — can be impacted when it comes to dryness. Because of this estrogen loss, she says we begin to lose collagen and our skin produces less natural oils. Inflammation in the body is also more likely, and we have a “more sensitive histamine response.”

Oh, and those hot flashes menopause is famous for? That kind of heat sensitivity can also cause your skin to stretch and itch.

“Because skin has estrogen receptors, this hormone also affects the physiology of our skin cells and overall skin health,” says Dr. Nora Lansen, a Menopause Society-certified clinician and chief medical officer of Eleketra Health. “Estrogen’s skincare notable mentions include providing skin elasticity and firmness, supporting wound healing, and helping skin maintain moisture. When levels begin to fluctuate and progressively decline in perimenopause, we lose some of those benefits.”

But are itchy ears specifically a perimenopause sign?

It’s not so much that they are a sign you are absolutely in perimenopause, but yes, if you find your ear feeling extra itchy and you’re at the right age, that estrogen loss could be why. “In the same ways that we could have dry, itchy skin on the body, the ear canal can be affected,” McKeown says. “It is one of the lesser-known symptoms of perimenopause, but it is, in fact, a possibility.”

Will a Q-tip help itchy ears?

Now you know darn well that shoving a Q-tip in your ear might feel good at the moment, but it’s not great for you. While it may literally “scratch the itch,” the lack of oils in your skin causing the itchiness in the first place could be made worse by a cotton swab shoved in there. McKeown recommends a “gentle, unscented moisturizer” applied in a thin layer to the outer canal. If you’re experiencing hot flashes, try to keep cool and avoid using skin and hair products with harsh ingredients.

Above all, if you can’t find any at-home relief from the itchy ears, ask your physician. They may be able to prescribe something to help. “While not indicated for treatment of dry skin, estrogen therapy can sometimes help,” says Lansen.