I used to dread the back-to-school shots more than all the homework inevitably coming our way. Not because I’m anti-vax. Far from it. But the whole process feels like too many steps, too many forms, and too much time I didn’t have. Not to mention all the bargaining I had to do with my rising kindergarteners to actually let the pediatrician’s medical assistant stick them with needles.

It would start with a reminder email from the school when I’d realize I was behind on scheduling. So, I’d call the pediatrician, sit on hold, and try to line up an appointment that didn’t interfere with work, pickup, or my sanity.

And somehow, it always turned into an all-day thing. You know the kind. You think it’s going to be a quick appointment, but you find yourself in a waiting room for longer than you expect with a kid who’s becoming more anxious by the minute. And then by the time your kiddo’s name is called, it’s too late. The anxiety has taken over, and so has the hunger, crankiness, and straight-up refusal to participate in anything remotely related to a shot.

I used to put off back-to-school vaccines longer than I should, which really isn’t like me, but why invite that kind of stress when you can just not deal with it until you have to? It wasn’t because I didn’t care; it was because it was a whole production.

Last year, I hit my limit.

It was late August, and my son was starting kindergarten. School forms were due. I was staring at the immunization section as if it were written in another language, because it kind of is.

I was already at CVS with my kids. I think we went in to grab a prescription and more sunscreen since summer in southern California doesn’t really pop off until August. Just doing normal life stuff when I saw the MinuteClinic sign. I get my COVID and flu vaccinations through the MinuteClinic, but I never considered it for my kids, since shots always felt like a doctor’s office-only situation in my head.

But I checked, and it turned out we could get them done right then and there, and our health insurance covered it. There wasn’t a long wait, and we didn’t have to do a separate lab or doctor visit. So, that’s what we did.

And it was… easy. Like, weirdly easy.

We checked in and waited for about five minutes — not long enough for anyone to spiral. The waiting area was right next to the toy aisle, so that helped. We stepped into a little room with a couple of chairs and a table. It looked more like an employee break room than an exam room, which definitely eased any looming anxiety. The nurse practitioner was calm and kind, and she moved at a pace that didn’t cause my kid to panic. It all felt very manageable.

Since we were at CVS, I let him pick out his favorite candy and a cute little keychain as a reward for being cool about it. But the best part? It didn’t take over our entire day. We were in and out of there, and I think we even tackled the grocery after, like back-to-school shots were just another errand.

Editor’s note: MinuteClinic services are generally available for patients 18 months and older, but offerings and age minimums vary by state. Worth a call to your local store to confirm availability before you go.

Jill Layton started writing professionally over a decade ago when she realized her emails and texts were kind of funny. She’s a writer for Scary Mommy, Bustle, Best Products, and other fun sites. She also writes radio ads and is a ghostwriter for a comedian — don’t tell anyone. She’s the mom of two sarcastic kids and the world’s most perfect dog.