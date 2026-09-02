The Best Labor Day 2026 Sales For Families, From Clothes To Tech
Get some bang for your buck this weekend.
Labor Day weekend is here and with the start of the new school year, high summer temps, and *gestures broadly* everything else, I’d say we could all use this long weekend to rest and spend time with our families. If you’re hoping to do a little shopping together or load up your online cart while the deals are hot, these are some of the best Labor Day 2026 sales on things like clothes, tech, skincare, and home goods. Whether you want to stock up on back-to-school essentials or get a little holiday shopping done early, here are the discounts catching our editors’ eyes.
Ulta
For the moms and tweens who are mutually obsessed with skincare, check out Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, running now until Sept. 17. New products are discounted by 50% each day, there are extra gifts with purchase, and specials are running throughout. It’s a great time to stock up on your holy grails or holiday gifts.
Wayfair
Wayfair’s Labor Day sale is massive: up to 70% off certain items, like area rugs, which are notoriously pricey. Bedroom furniture, mattresses, bathroom vanities, and more are up to 50% off. Same goes for lighting and bedding. If you need anything house-related, it’s worth a browse.
Abercrombie
Your teens need back-to-school clothes. You need some new jeans. And hey, that tote is really cute...
Abercrombie is offering 20% to 40% off almost everything, plus an extra 20% off their entire clearance section. I love shopping here for jeans, workwear, and sweaters.
Levi’s
Speaking of jeans, Levi’s is running a sitewide 30% to 40% off sale. Anything already in the sale section gets an additional 40% off to boot. If you’ve had a certain style of theirs on your Pinterest board for years but never pulled the trigger, maybe this is finally the time.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Name me a parent who doesn’t need up to 50% off kids’ shoes right now. I’ll wait. Snag Nikes, Adidas, HOKAs and more for up to half off now through the weekend. Of course, don’t forget to browse the on-sale sporting gear and clothing too.
Amazon
I’m sure you figured Amazon would be having a big ol’ Labor Day sale, but a little digging suggests some of the steepest discounts are on tech and small appliances. You can snag a Sonos wireless speaker for $100 off, Bose headphones for 45% off, 31% off a Ninja air fryer, and so much more.
Naturepedic
Lots of mattress brands are running Labor Day sales, but having laid on all of Naturepedic’s options in a showroom, I can tell you I’ve been lusting after one ever since. All mattresses are 20% off right now, and pillows are discounted too (this one is my absolute favorite pillow of all time).
HexClad
If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your cookware, HexClad is offering up to 52% off their pan and knife sets. Their pots and pans are nonstick stainless steel, which can take a little getting used to cooking with, but experts say they’re durable and deliver on their promises.
Hanna Andersson
Why yes, we would love 40% off the cutest pajamas on the market, thank you very much. Hanna Andersson is known for their adorable Halloween and holiday pajamas, everyday wear for kids, and luxuriously comfortable PJs for grownups (you need a HannaSoft set, like, yesterday).
Walmart
Check Walmart’s flash deals section for daily savings of up to 65% off categories like outdoor furniture, tech, and more. For families with little ones, they’re also running a big sale on everything for baby through Sept. 30: cribs, car seats, diapers, all of it.
Barnes & Noble
B&N is throwing their big Book Haul sale now through Sept. 7. Hundreds of hardcovers are 50% off: think your favorite romantasy novel, top tween reads, and collectible classics.
CB2
If you love CB2’s modern furnishings and home decor, you’ve got to shop their sale. Discounts vary by product, but click around and you’ll find the deals — 60% off a beautiful planter, $100 off this very sleek floor lamp, and $100 off a floor-length mirror.
Kohl’s
There are major discounts across lots of categories at Kohl’s right now, from kids’ and women’s clothing to toys, shoes, college essentials, and Halloween decorations. They’re stacking discounts on anything in the clearance section and offering free shipping on all orders over $49.
Whether you need clothes and shoes for back-to-school season or a new family laptop, you shouldn’t pay full price for any of it while shopping over Labor Day.