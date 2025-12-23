16 Meal Planning Essentials For Moms Who Hate Meal Planning
Affordable prep supplies, easy heat-and-eat dinners, and more genius kitchen must-haves.
Raise your hand if you've ever bought ingredients for a week's worth of meals with the best intentions, only to watch them slowly wilt in your crisper drawer while you order pizza for the third time. We see you, and we're absolutely not judging. When you're juggling work, kids, activities, and the mental load of keeping a household running, the idea of meal prep can sound like a LOT.
But what if meal planning was less about becoming a master chef with a spotless kitchen and more about finding a few key tools that do the heavy lifting for you? Tools like pre-portioned containers for effortless grab-and-go lunches, heat-and-eat meals that still count as home cooking, and budget-friendly recipes are all some of the best tricks of the meal-prep trade.
The good news? Walmart makes it easy to stock up on all these game-changers without the sticker shock or adding an extra errand. Because let's face it, you've got enough on your plate (pun intended) without adding "spend a fortune on meal planning supplies” to the mix. From budget-friendly organizers to total lifesavers that cost less than takeout, these affordable essentials will transform dinner time from daily stress-fest to the most blessedly predictable part of your day.
Say goodbye to mystery leftovers in stained plastic containers. These divided glass beauties are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe with leak-proof lids. Your fridge is about to look like one of those extremely satisfying before-and-after photos.
Sheet pan dinners are the final boss of weeknight dinners and these potatoes are your starting point. Toss them with whatever protein and veggies you’ve got in the freezer, roast them for a few minutes, and you’ve got a complete meal with exactly one pan to wash.
These teal ombre mixing bowls with lids let you prep, store, and serve all in one go — leaving you way fewer dishes to wash. The wide mouths make mixing and scooping actually pleasant, and honestly, they're pretty enough that you won't want to hide them in the back of your cabinet.
Speaking of lasagna, this is the MVP of freezer meals. Layers of pasta, seasoned beef and tangy tomato sauce that taste suspiciously like homemade. Pop it in the oven while you throw together a salad and serve an Italian feast without breaking a sweat. (The “party size” means you’ve got leftovers to pack up for lunch!)
This fully-cooked shredded chicken breast is the cheat code for weeknight dinners. Toss it into tacos, pasta, salad, or make BBQ baked potatoes. Gluten-free with 18 grams of protein per serving. Heat and eat in minutes and suddenly you look like a person who plans ahead.
This mega-set includes 17 containers and 17 lids in various sizes, plus 5 bonus sauce containers. Made from BPA-free borosilicate glass with airtight silicone seals, they're perfect for families who take food storage seriously, plus a stackable design saves precious cabinet space.
These freezer-aisle heroes are your blank canvas. Toss them with whatever sauce is lurking in your pantry — marinara, Alfredo, truly whatever. Add any pasta shape you've got hiding in the cabinet, and dinner is done. No one needs to know it took you eight minutes.
Cauliflower crust that doesn't taste like disappointment? Sign us up. This gluten-free pepperoni pizza has a legitimately crispy crust and no artificial anything. Plus, you're getting veggies in at pizza night, which basically makes you a genius.
OK, yes — 48 containers sounds excessive… until you realize how many random leftovers (read: science experiments) are in your fridge. Three sizes, stackable, leakproof, and dishwasher safe. And if one ends up at the bottom of a backpack for three weeks, there’s no guilt about tossing it.