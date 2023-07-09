Prime Day 2023 is finally here and the deals are next-level good — we’re talking up to 75% off some of the season’s hottest items. Now until Wednesday, July 12 at 11:59 pm PT is your chance to score exclusive discounts on everything on your list, from clothing and home goods to toys, tech, and more. And you’ll want to act fast because deals this good won’t last long.

31% Off These AirPods That Have Over 500,000 Incredible Reviews Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case - $159 $89.99 See On Amazon You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.

50% Off This Professional-Grade Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer - $69.99 $33.96 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

20% Off This Fan-Favorite Mascara Amazon essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara - $4.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.

25% Off This Electric Toothbrush That’s Great To Travel With Amazon quip Smart Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth - $59.99 $44.99 See On Amazon This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.

20% Off This Sparkling Water That’ll Help You Kick Your Soda Habit Amazon Drink Simple Sparkling Maple Water, Blackberry Lemon (12-Pack) - $42 $33.60 See On Amazon A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forests and their habitat.

63% Off These Cute & Foldable Blanket Storage Bags Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) - $41.99 $20.99 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

58% Off This Super Comfortable & Breathable T-Shirt Bra Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra - $48 $19.94 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

30% Off This Turmeric Scrub That’ll Leave You Glowing Amazon Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie - $31.95 $22.36 See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

30% Off This Nonslip Kitchen Mat Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat - $19.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

20% Off This Antioxidant-Rich Serum With Vitamins C & E Amazon Brandefy Vitamin 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum - $49 $40 See On Amazon A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. This serum gives you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environmental damage. The formula also soothes inflammation and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.

26% Off These Smart Plugs That’ll Let You Control Gadgets By Voice Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) - $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon These smart plugs will let you flawlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.

40% Off This Convenient Portable Neck Fan That Has 3 Different Speeds Amazon JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan - $39.99 $23.99 See On Amazon This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.

54% Off This Quick-Dry Bath Mat Set Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) - $49.99 $22.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

11% Off This Chic Wall-Mounted Shower Caddy Amazon YASONIC Corner Shower Caddy - $26.99 $23.99 See On Amazon Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

49% Off This Air Purifier That’s Great For Bigger Spaces Amazon BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier - $979.99 $499.99 See On Amazon Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

44% Off This Popular Mascara From L’Oreal Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara - $12.99 $7.33 See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

25% Off These Chocolate & Cherry Superfood Truffles Amazon B.T.R. Keto Dark Chocolate Cherry Truffle Cups (18 Cups) - $36.99 $27.74 See On Amazon These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.

20% Off This Rechargeable Water Flosser Amazon quip Cordless Water Flosser - $64.99 $51.99 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.

33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner That’ll Make Your Dryer Safer Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - $14.95 $7.96 See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

29% Off This Air Purifier That Has Over 5,000 5-Star Ratings On Amazon Amazon BLUEAIR Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier - $119.99 $85.30 See On Amazon This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.

40% Off A Set Of Convenient Silicone Baking Mats Amazon Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) - $17.99 $10.77 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

24% Off This Popular Vitamin C Facial Serum Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum - $25 $19 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

33% Off This Flowy Cardigan That’s Great For Vacations Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan - $26.99 $14.80 See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

27% Off This Collagen That Customers Have Compared To Lip Filler Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen - $29.99 $22 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

42% Off This Hydrating Serum That Includes Snail Mucin Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. - $25 $14.50 See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

67% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra You Can Wear Every Day Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra - $39 $12.89 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

20% Off This Stroller Wagon For The Family Amazon Gladly Family Anthem4 Quad All-Terrain Wagon Stroller - $689 $551.20 See On Amazon Wagons are lifesavers for hauling kids around when a basic stroller can't handle the terrain or added cargo (think: groceries, beach bags, and extra tots). The Anthem4 can seat four and each seat can hold up to 50 pounds — plus, you can add a car seat adapter to make it infant-friendly. This incredibly well-designed all-terrain wagon stroller lets you push or pull for the easiest maneuvering and comes with convenient accessories like a mesh cover for protection against the elements, a removable storage basket, and handy cup holders for you and your little riders. It even folds flat for streamlined storage in between uses.

55% Off This Fire Stick That Streams Programs Fast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $54.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.

20% Off This Beverage That Was Created By Triathletes Amazon Drink Simple Maple Water (6-Pack) - $42.44 $32.75 See On Amazon Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."

20% Off This Quick-Drying Turkish Towel That’s Great For The Beach Or The Bath Amazon BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag - $29.99 $23.95 See On Amazon If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.

42% Off This Volume-Building Mascara From L’Oreal Amazon L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara - $10.99 $6.35 See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

50% Off These Levi’s Shorts That Are Perfect For The Summer Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts - $59.50 $29.99 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

53% Off This Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear Amazon Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) - $30.99 $14.44 See On Amazon It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

20% Off This Gorgeous Vegan Leather Dog Collar Amazon Nina Woof Milan Vegan Leather Dog Collar - $34.99 $27.99 See On Amazon Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty-free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

20% Off This Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon Quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - $39.97 $31.98 See On Amazon Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.

10% Off This Teeth Brightening Gel Amazon Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel, 3.8 Oz. - $80 $72 See On Amazon Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

25% Off These Keto Protein Bars Amazon B.T.R. Bar Superfood Keto Protein Bars, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip BLISS (12-Pack) - $32.50 $24.34 See On Amazon If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.

30% Off This Soft Set Of Eucalyptus Sheets Amazon Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set - $169.95 $118.96 See On Amazon Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.

30% Off This Cozy Eucalyptus Comforter For Your Bed Amazon Sheets & Giggles All-Season Eucalyptus Comforter - $199.95 $139.96 See On Amazon At 30% off for Prime Day, the Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”

30% Off This Super Soft Duvet Cover Amazon Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Duvet Cover - $179.95 $125.96 See On Amazon This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.

35% Off This Bento Box Set That Includes Utensils Amazon Umami Bento Box With Utensils - $26.99 $17.59 See On Amazon This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.

31% Off This Popular Set Of Skin Serums Amazon goPure Facial Serum Trio Actives Set - $79 $54.51 See On Amazon This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.

30% Off This 14-Piece Kitchenware Set From Blue Diamond Amazon Blue Diamond Cookware Set (14-Pieces) - $129.99 $90.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.

30% Off This 16-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set Amazon GreenLife Soft Grip Nonstick Cookware Set (16 Pieces) - $119.97 $83.97 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.

57% Off These Popular Satin Silk Pillowcases With Over 17,000 Rave Reviews Amazon BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) - $12.99 $5.59 See On Amazon These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

46% Off This USB Wall Charger That Has Over 34,000 Solid Reviews Amazon Addtam USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector - $21.99 $11.97 See On Amazon Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.

35% Off This Yeti Rambler That’ll Keep Your Drinks Super Cold Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug - $30 $19.50 See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.