When my family welcomed a 6-month-old puppy into our lives, it made sense that she was nervous at first — new digs, new humans and older dog brother, new everything. But as the months went by, she never really got better. A few years, some professional training for her and us, and a Prozac prescription later, our dog is a much happier member of the family. So, how do you know when the answer to “does my dog need anxiety meds” is a resounding “yes,” or a “let’s try this other thing first?” Well, you don’t have to figure it out alone — that’s what a good vet is for.

Signs Of Anxiety In Dogs

When you think about anxious dogs, you probably visualize a quivering chihuahua, but any breed or size of dog can be affected. They can’t tell you how they feel, but if you’re observant, they can show you. These are the signs to watch for, according to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the Emergency & Critical Care Service at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

Wide or “whale” eyes, meaning you can see the whites of your dog's eyes when they look at something without turning their head

Excessive shedding

Destructive behavior

Lip licking

Pacing

Shaking

Vocalizations like whining or crying

Aggression

How To Help A Dog With Anxiety Before Trying Medication

If you’d like to see if some changes around the house make a difference for your dog — putting them on a prescription is a commitment — there are lots of ways to help your dog cope, Fox says.

“Make sure to keep their routine as predictable as possible. Like children, dogs thrive with predictability during their day. Always make sure your dog has a safe place to retreat to that is just theirs. This can be a crate, a room, or an area that is comfortable, private, and quiet.”

Be sure you’re not punishing your pet either, but sticking to positive reinforcement, she adds. Punishments don’t work, perpetuate bad behaviors, and contribute to anxiety.

Also, remember that an exercised pet is a calmer pet.

“Going on a long walk, run, or playing fetch can be extremely helpful. Keeping their mind engaged with training, agility, and puzzle treats can be equally as beneficial. If your pet still has anxiety, speak to your veterinarian about medical therapy. This can be life-changing for many pets and owners,” says Fox.

Knowing When Anxiety Meds Are The Right Choice

Anxiety can turn into a bigger problem when it interrupts your dog’s daily life or yours.

“This may include destruction of your home, excessive barking, aggression towards people or other pets, or even self-harm, like chewing or licking themselves obsessively. If you have tried behavioral modification with no improvement, medication is likely indicated,” Fox says. “Make an appointment to speak with your veterinarian about starting a behavior-modifying medication.”

What To Expect When Putting Your Dog On Anxiety Medication

There's a wide variety of anxiety medications available for dogs, and you might recognize many of the brand names when discussing options with your vet. SSRIs like fluoxetine (Prozac) are the most common type of drug used to treat canine anxiety, and TCAs, like clomipramine, have also been proven effective, Fox explains.

Just like in people, these medications are meant to be taken daily and need a few weeks to build up in your pet’s system before you will notice a difference in their demeanor. If your dog has worse anxiety during specific events, like thunderstorms or fireworks, your vet may also prescribe fast-acting anxiety medications like trazodone or gabapentin to get through extra stressful periods.

Be aware that your vet will likely want to do bloodwork on your dog before starting their new medication. It’s standard procedure before starting any long-term medication, Fox says, so that future bloodwork can be checked against it to make sure your dog’s organs are responding in a healthy way over time. For example, fluoxetine is metabolized in the liver, so your vet will double-check the liver-related portion of your pet’s annual bloodwork to make sure all is well.

After a few weeks to months, you should see a noticeable difference in your pet’s anxiety levels. At any follow-up visits with your vet, be honest about how your pet is faring and whether you see a big difference, or if you don’t. They can adjust your pet’s dose and help you find what really works, so your furry friend can start living a little more easily.