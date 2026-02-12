“Don’t Know How To Help My Impotent Husband” & 46 Other Mom Confessions

Every mom I know is thinking about 8,000 things at all times — and I don’t just mean stuff like soccer schedules and doctor appointments and field trip forms. Moms contain multitudes, and you can bet that every mom, while also remembering to get all the fixings for tacos at the grocery store, is also thinking about her marriage or a rocky moment with a friend or how her kid is handling school. They’re also thinking about sex, about destroying the patriarchy, about their next vacation.

Their brain is just constantly going. And they’re tired.

So join all of the moms in reading some of their top-of-mind confessions this week. From confessions about their relationships to confessions about parenting, there is something here that will make you feel seen, too. (And, you know, give you something else to think about all day.)

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I hate my daughter’s preschool and the entitled moms. Confession #50933314

I hate my job but make too much money to quit Confession #53409279

Started working again and I feel so much peace. So much happiness. I feel complete. Confession #52010988

Pregnant with my 2nd and I’m sad my besties don’t check in or even remember my due date. Confession #50343528

My ex is an unstable, abusive father to our girls and I don’t know how to save them. Confession #52438800

Why does my husband never close a drawer or a cupboard door? Confession #50354496

I love teaching, but being a middle school teacher right now is slowly killing me. Confession #53999971

Depressed and overwhelmed but won’t ask for help because I have control issues. Confession #54303142

I can’t stop thinking about other men even though I’m married. Confession #52010723

I’m sick of materialism and all the influencers who promoted buying more and more Confession #52871787

Cut out a toxic mom friend and all is right in the universe again. Confession #52988776

Early miscarriage and so many feelings... Confession #50002090

I told my therapist about my childhood sex abuse and I can’t even look at her now. Confession #52177745

I feel like my husband is the dud of his friend group. Confession #54440233

The disillusionment of everything is affecting my parenting at the moment. Confession #54923311

My kids get left out of stuff because I’m not in the mom cliques, and I feel so guilty Confession #51114404

I get high every day Confession #53318199

I hate and like my best friend. Confession #53338622

I feel like I am losing myself! Excited to meet my new counselor tomorrow Confession #51993920

I can’t tell if my anxiety is coming from the world, my marriage, my job, or the cold Confession #52228891

Why does my husband listening to a Bible verse every day worry me? Confession #50009764

Paid off my student loan! Confession #51002390

So grateful my partner is not MAGA Confession #53220764

I found out my husband was cheating. I’m so relieved to be out of this marriage. Confession #54177710

I wonder, does my husband find me as annoying as I find him? Confession #52220212

I’m getting divorced, and I can’t wait to have sex with someone else! Confession #50323921

My first grader is having a hard time making friends and it’s breaking my heart Confession #51170908

We’re adopting our 11yo foster son! So happy! Confession #52233430

I’m a reading tutor. Today one of my students read a book! So proud! Confession #51773418

I hate my senior dogs. I’m a slave to their every need, and I’m tired of being a caretaker. Confession #53992788

It’s hard to find a job that pays ALL the bills. Confession #50119177

16yo daughter asked to be treated for depression; I feel guilty for not treating my own Confession #50009918

Burnt out from being the defacto parent, especially in the middle of the night! Confession #51330809

I need this winter to end. I’m not built for this. Confession #52333333

Perimenopause is awful! Why didn’t our moms warn us?? Confession #52381192

Coming up on 12 years of my husband dying. Our kids don’t remember him. Makes me sad. Confession #50222929

I’m cranky and tired all of the time because I do all the things. Alone. Confession #50011898

My kid is housing a bunch of black beans for dinner and I’m scared for tomorrow. Confession #50002929

My daughter’s deadbeat dad has some nerve... acting like I owe him something. Confession #51149393

My husband and I are fighting over politics. I wish we didn’t have kids so I could leave. Confession #50336767

I’m tired of my sister’s ‘convenient amnesia’ to make me look unreasonable Confession #50031668

My daughter was just diagnosed as bipolar. Confession #54400494

My husband’s insanely loud/dramatic coughing has me about to lose it! Confession #50041919

Don’t know how to help my impotent husband. I just want to have sex! Confession #50331919

I slept with an older man and I might never go back! What is this calm assurance? Confession #50031818

I lay awake at night wondering if any of my past flames are thinking about me Confession #54419191