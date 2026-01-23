12 Easy Super Bowl Appetizer Recipes For The Perfect Party Spread

If you love football and your team makes it to the Super Bowl this year, I love that for you, truly. But for me — and many aggressively casual football watchers — the real point of Super Bowl Sunday is the food. The snacks, the dips, the picky bits, the niblets: whatever you call them, all those little bite-sized delights are what make watching the game feel so special and fun. If you’re sick of ye olde Rotel dip and burgers, here are some easy Super Bowl appetizer recipes and snack ideas perfect for serving guests or taking to a watch party.

01 Krab Rangoon Pizza Laughing Spatula Krab rangoons get the people going. Pizza gets the people going. Combining them guarantees this dish will be the hit of the night, and I personally can’t live another day without making Laughing Spatula’s krab rangoon pizza. If you want a lighter, bite-sized take, you could try her cucumber and crab salad appetizers instead.

02 Crispy Baked Dry Rub Wings All The Healthy Things If you think only fried wings can be crispy and crunchy, All The Healthy Things is here to prove you wrong. These baked dry rub wings come out every bit as deliciously golden brown as restaurant wings, and her dry rub is one you’ll want to use on everything going forward.

03 Easy Loaded French Fries Entirely Emmy Layered with chicken, bacon, parmesan cheese, and green onions, Entirely Emmy’s easy loaded French fries are what elevated bar food dreams are made of. Emmy’s recipe shares all her tips for getting your homemade fries perfectly crisp yet tender, so don’t skip the text in this post.

04 Pancetta-Wrapped Smokies Grab some bacon or pancetta, wrap it around some little smokies, and bake — there you have it, the perfect little app to snack on with beers and chips. Volpi Foods explains how to make them in their video (with the full recipe in the caption). Don’t forget the drizzle of honey at the end!

05 Buffalo Chicken Dip Princess Pinky Girl If you didn’t eat buffalo chicken dip, did the Super Bowl really even happen? I think not. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe is the one you want: She keeps it simple and doesn’t shy away from all the saucy, cheesy goodness you want in this dish. Super Bowl snacks aren’t meant to be cardiologist-approved anyway.

06 Marinated Cheese Laughing Spatula Marinated cheese is a very fancy-feeling snack and one that everyone loves, but no one ever thinks to make (in my social circles, anyway). Laughing Spatula’s recipe adds so much flavor to a block of plain old Gouda. It takes five minutes of prep and three hours to marinate, then just plate it up with some crackers and serve.

07 Sweet & Sour Meatballs All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things adapted her mom’s beloved cocktail meatball recipe to bring us these saucy little sweet and sour meatball bites. Because seriously, it’s not a gathering without a slow cooker of meatballs to eat off a toothpick all night.

08 Fried Ravioli Princess Pinky Girl Fried ravioli is an unexpected snack, but honestly, doesn’t every sports bar have some kind of mozzarella stick or something on their menu? Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe will give you the crispiest, crunchiest breaded raviolis that are melted to perfection inside.

09 Twice Baked Potato Bites Laughing Spatula Those T.G.I. Friday’s frozen potato skins were a Super Bowl treat in our house, though of course we always churched them up with some extra cheese and bacon bits. Laughing Spatula can teach you how to make your own. You can even make them halfway and store them in the fridge until game time, then finish them in the oven when you’re ready for more snackage.

10 Million Dollar Dip Volpi Foods’ million-dollar dip recipe is kind of like one of those almond-covered cheese balls, but in dip form and just... better. Beware that if you make it once, this is probably the thing you’ll have to bring to gatherings forevermore.

11 Pull-Apart Pizza Bread Princess Pinky Girl Don’t want to order in? Try making Princess Pinky Girl’s pull-apart pizza bread. It takes about an hour in the oven and is best served hot so it will take a little thought about timing, but the results look well worth that extra bit of effort.

12 Caramelized Onion Dip A Cookie Named Desire Why have onion dip when you could have caramelized onion dip? A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe will show you how to make a slightly sweeter and deeply flavorful version of the classic that will have everyone looking around saying, “Who made this?!”

To do the Super Bowl right, I think you need snacks piled so high you have to lean around them to see the TV. These recipes should help you pull that off.