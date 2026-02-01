I’m going to be honest, I’ve taken my kids on a lot of great trips and experiences, but one of the best places for our family to go for some quality time is Great Wolf Lodge. The resort-style water park is known for being a great spot for kids of all ages, and, like a lot of travel options, it can require some budget finagling. But if you’re looking at Great Wolf Lodge family vacation this year, you don’t want to miss one of their biggest sales coming.

What is the $26 Great Wolf Lodge Sale?

Scary Mommy can exclusively reveal that for just 24 hours, starting February 6, 2026, families of four staying in a standard room can snag a price point of just $26 per person, per night. Using the promo code 2626, all you have to do is log on February 6 and reserve an overnight stay at any Great Wolf Lodge vacation (all U.S. locations are participating), with the offer valid through June 18, 2026.

This is the perfect Spring Break or long weekend family travel opportunity, and yes, that price still grants you access to the water park. Extras, like dining credits or admission to the ropes course or wands for Magiquest and other attractions at Great Wolf Lodge resort are not included.

How much are you actually saving?

Let me be clear: Great Wolf Lodge is worth it at any price point. I have three kids, ages 11, 7, and 3, and we’ve been going since before our youngest even turned 1 — and it’s always a hit with all of our kids. Not only does the water park have plenty of options for all ages, but all of the other attractions at the resort give you a break from water and keep everyone happy and occupied. And everything being right there together? A dream. It literally feels like a sleepaway camp.

But this sale is fantastic. I just looked at booking a two-night stay for my family of five in a standard room during our February break, and the price was going to be $600 — before any added fees, taxes, etc. With the sale on February 6, that same vacation could be booked for $260 before fees.

Are there any other benefits to the $26 sale?

Besides the massive, deep discount, this 2626 promo code doesn’t include any additional add-ons or extras. But, like all Great Wolf Lodge stays, you can have access to the water park on the day you check out, even after you leave your room, and you can also go to the water park before your official check-in at 4:00 p.m.

Honestly, whether you’re a new Great Wolf Lodge family or veterans of Fort Mackenzie, this sale is epic. I’m already setting my alarm to make sure I snag my discount on some days for my family.