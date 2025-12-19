“Holiday Burnout Has Hit Hard” & 26 Other Holiday Mom Confessions

We did it. December is nearly over, Christmas is literally just around the corner, and I think we might all just make it. But the holiday season is always a long one, and by the time Christmas is about to happen, every mom I know has a lot on her mind. From stressing about visiting in-laws to making sure your kids’ belief in Santa lasts a few more days, we are basically running on tinsel-lined thoughts and peppermint mochas.

So get one of those cookies you’ve been saving for the neighbors, pour another cup of coffee (or something stronger if we’re at that point), and read on to see what other holiday moms just like you are confessing to this week.

After the holidays, I’m going to ask for a separation and a divorce. Confession #50272114

All I want for Christmas is a fucking break. Confession #54333702

Only buying my husband and son Xmas gifts. Everyone else can fuck off! Confession #50719288

I am not as excited to have my kids home from college as I thought I would be. Confession #54007793

I wish my husband would put some effort towards gifts, especially for our kids and his parents. Confession #52111666

My kids want nothing to do with holiday events. Makes me sad. Confession #53090375

It’s the first holiday season since a friend passed, and I’m just so sad for her family. Confession #50007994

How am I going to get everything done when all I want to do is sleep? Confession #50700028

Christmas as a widow/single parent is so depressing. Confession #51999813

Holiday burnout has hit HARD. Confession #52310000

I’m over the holidays. #PVDStrong Confession #53000010

I haven’t bought anything for my kids. My siblings have bought it all! I’m too broke. Confession #53333271

I’m over Christmas. Confession #54272142

I don’t like the holidays anymore bc my in-laws make it so incredibly stressful. Confession #54202723

I love Christmas, but it always leaves me broke! Confession #50109987

I’m sad this might be the last year my kids believe in Santa. Confession #52101814

Wish someone would take the time and effort to make this season magical for ME also. Confession #53200090

The meds are working; I’m feeling Christmas joy. First time in a long time. Confession #53917745

Santa... old man watching you then sneaking into your house in the middle of the night... creepy! Confession #53422333

First Christmas without my mom and I feel like I’m drowning. Confession #52877311

I am terrified my 3-year-old is going to f*ck up the Christmas show. Confession #52044404

Every year at Christmas, I look around and think, ‘Would this all happen if I wasn’t here?’ Nope. Confession #51361199

I miss my mom so much. 🖕ALS Confession #53177722

I told my mom it was going to be just us (hub & son) on Christmas. She says, ‘And me?’ Nope, just us. Confession #54223120