“Hoping 2026 Will Bring Back My Motivation” & 19 Other New Year Mom Confessions

New year, new... confessions? New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day bring out a lot of feels for all of us, and in this week’s Scary Mommy Confessions, our fellow moms aren’t holding back. From stressing about what’s to come in 2026 to torching the past of 2025, there’s a lot to relate to this time of year. And if you don’t really have an opinion (yet), reading other moms’ new year confessions will surely have your own brain gears turning.

Because truly, some of us went through 2025 so quickly, it feels like a blur. There were horrible things, but also good things? There were wonderful moments, but also terrifying moments? For some, it feels like we just kept shouting “What is happening?!” in 2025, and for others, we’re really anxious that 2026 is going to be more of the same.

So no matter where you fit in, hopefully these New Year’s confessions will let you feel less alone.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

Hoping my husband finally gets sober for 2026. Confession #50002114

Desperately need 2026 to be better than 2025. Confession #54283999

I want to be optimistic but fear the worst is yet to come. Confession #51133288

Doing family pics in January because I feel like we’re not all going to make it through 2026. Confession #50777028

I’m OVER people saying they’re making resolutions!!! Just live already! Confession #52319900

I want to shed the bad habits and people that drain my energy. Confession #53954396

I want to yell at kids less this year. Confession #53875271

Need a good 2026. 2025 was brutal. Confession #54002142

All I want for 2026 is to stop hemorrhaging money. We’re drowning. Confession #54442723

I hope my marriage makes it. Confession #50122987

‘25 was our Anunis Horribilis. Being proactive to make ‘26 better. Confession #52401814

Not sure our marriage will survive 2026. Confession #53222090

I feel too burnt out for the ‘new year, new me!’ trope. Usually I’m inspired, but this year? Meh. Confession #52187745

Terrified of what will come. Confession #52222333

F*ck 2025! Confession #52337311

F**k resolutions, make plans and buy the tickets. Confession #52884404

I’m so over 2025. Confession #51300199

I’m worried this year isn’t going to be any better... Confession #53100722

I don’t think I can make it through another year of news like 2025. It really broke me. Confession #54079120